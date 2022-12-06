ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

mysaline.com

Drugs and Theft in Thursday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12092022

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
FOX 16 News

Little Rock police investigating Monday bank robbery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock bank was robbed Monday afternoon and police are looking for the suspect. A Little Rock Police Department report filed Tuesday noted police were called to the US Bank on West Markham Street Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a robbery. Investigators were told a man wearing gloves and […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

England police officer goes on administrative leave after dragging a man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The England Police Department has released a statement on their Facebook about an incident that occurred on Monday with a police officer and another individual. According to the police department, the officer involved has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
ENGLAND, AR
KATV

White Hall police searching for suspect involved in a theft

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Monday afternoon the White Hall Police Department announced they need help to identify a man and a truck. The two missing are believed to have been involved in a theft on Nov. 30. Police said that anyone that can identify either the man or...
WHITE HALL, AR
KATV

100 pounds of meth seized in northeast Arkansas drug bust

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force said during the first week of December, it, along with other law enforcement agencies, was able to seize multiple drugs across Northeast Arkansas, our content partner Region 8 News reported. In a news release sent Wednesday, officers worked...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

FBI Little Rock warns consumers of holiday fraud

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Little Rock has issued a warning to consumer to be mindful of criminals during the holiday season. Shoppers looking for a good deal this holiday season need to be aware of aggressive and deceptive scams designed to steal money and personal information. According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), Americans lost over $6.9 billion to scammers in 2021, including more than $335 million in online shopping and non-delivery scams.

