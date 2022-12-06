Read full article on original website
mysaline.com
Drugs and Theft in Thursday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12092022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Man’s body found dumped in Pine Bluff; suspect still on loose
A body dumped in Pine Bluff over a month ago has been ruled a murder, putting Jefferson County investigators into gear.
mysaline.com
Drugs, Theft, and Domestic Battery in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12082022
North Little Rock police arrest suspect in deadly November crash, declare case a homicide
North Little Rock police said they arrested a suspect connected to a deadly November crash Wednesday, adding that the case was now being considered a homicide.
KATV
One out of four suspects not yet arrested for the McAlmont Community Park murder
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday they have all but one suspect wanted for capital murder in custody. According to police, Carl Lewis Kendle Jr is the last suspect that has not been arrested. Kendle is wanted for capital murder that occurred on...
LRPD: Man shot while heading to Waffle House on Colonel Glenn Road
Little Rock police said that a man was injured in a shooting while he was heading to Waffle House Wednesday.
KATV
State police investigating after 24-year-old inmate found dead in Arkansas prison
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — State police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old inmate who was found dead in his cell at an Arkansas prison on Thursday. According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections, Caleb Cogburn was pronounced dead at 6:40 a.m. after being discovered in his cell at the Varner Unit in Gould.
KATV
Arkansas State Police vehicle collides with another vehicle during a high speed chase
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Arkansas State Police car collides with another vehicle on Interstate 530 after a chase on Nov. 22. According to the incident report by Sergeant Jeff Preston, Preston noticed a vehicle on the overpass going fast in the left lane to which he then turns on his rear speed radar.
mysaline.com
Assault, Battery, and Failure to Appear in Tuesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12072022
Little Rock police investigating Monday bank robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock bank was robbed Monday afternoon and police are looking for the suspect. A Little Rock Police Department report filed Tuesday noted police were called to the US Bank on West Markham Street Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a robbery. Investigators were told a man wearing gloves and […]
KATV
England police officer goes on administrative leave after dragging a man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The England Police Department has released a statement on their Facebook about an incident that occurred on Monday with a police officer and another individual. According to the police department, the officer involved has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
KATV
White Hall police searching for suspect involved in a theft
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Monday afternoon the White Hall Police Department announced they need help to identify a man and a truck. The two missing are believed to have been involved in a theft on Nov. 30. Police said that anyone that can identify either the man or...
Little Rock police release images of jewelry theft at Park Plaza Mall
Little Rock police are reaching out to the public to identify three individuals they say robbed a jewelry store on November 25.
KATV
100 pounds of meth seized in northeast Arkansas drug bust
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force said during the first week of December, it, along with other law enforcement agencies, was able to seize multiple drugs across Northeast Arkansas, our content partner Region 8 News reported. In a news release sent Wednesday, officers worked...
Little Rock man accuses Pulaski County Deputy of taking no action in recent shooting
A Little Rock man is pushing for action after he said a Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy took no action in a recent shooting.
Little Rock police identify victim of deadly Tuesday shooting as teen
The Little Rock Police Department has released additional information on a Tuesday afternoon shooting death in west Little Rock.
KATV
Suspect arrested for capital murder in July shooting of 16-year-old in Pine Bluff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department announced on Monday they have taken in the suspect that is responsible for the death of a 16-year-old. Police said back on July 18 a homicide investigation was conducted to investigate the shooting death of a 16-year-old victim. The shooting...
Parents of 14-year-old White County run away teen looking for answers
December 12th will make a month since 14-year-old Raynee Massey ran away from home on Honeysuckle Rd in Bald Knob.
KTLO
FBI Little Rock warns consumers of holiday fraud
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Little Rock has issued a warning to consumer to be mindful of criminals during the holiday season. Shoppers looking for a good deal this holiday season need to be aware of aggressive and deceptive scams designed to steal money and personal information. According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), Americans lost over $6.9 billion to scammers in 2021, including more than $335 million in online shopping and non-delivery scams.
Little Rock police locate family of homeless man killed in collision
A homeless man you first saw on KARK three years ago was hit and killed while walking in Little Rock this week.
