Loudwire

Fans React to First Pantera Show With Zakk Wylde + Charlie Benante

Now that Pantera have played their first live show with Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante stepping in for the late Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, fans have begun to react to the performance and how everything sounds with the revamped tribute lineup also featuring classic members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown.
Loudwire

Death Grips Announce 2023 North American Tour

Death Grips have waken from their post-COVID slumber, announcing their first tour after nearly four years off the road. The hyper aggressive and experimental rap-rock hybrid act were added to a number of festival bills for 2023, including Sick New World, Primavera Sound and Outbreak Festival, but it turns out those performances won’t be one-offs.
Loudwire

Skid Row + Buckcherry Partner for 2023 ‘The Gang’s All Here’ Co-Headline Tour

If you're looking for a rocking good time in 2023, look no further than Skid Row and Buckcherry who are teaming up for "The Gang's All Here" 2023 U.S. tour next spring. The two veteran bands are looking forward to a killer tour to kick off their 2023 activity. Skid Row have seen a significant uptick over the past year with the band releasing The Gang's All Here album with new vocalist Erik Gronwall. The album debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart earlier this year.
Loudwire

Third Eye Blind Book 2023 ’25 Years in the Blind’ North American Tour Dates

Third Eye Blind have announced an additional leg of their 25 Years in the Blind tour, taking place in the U.S. and Canada throughout March and April. The run kicks off March 10 in New Orleans, La., and wraps up in mid-April in Pala, Calif. The trek is in support of the band's latest studio album Our Bande Apart, which came out in 2021, as well as their newest release Unplugged, which features acoustic versions of the band's biggest hits.
Loudwire

Setlist + Video – Pantera Play First Show in 21 Years, Now Featuring Zakk Wylde + Charlie Benante

Pantera played their first show since 2001 on Friday (Dec. 2) at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. With guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante having joined in place of the late Pantera members "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott and Vinnie Paul Abbott, the reformed band featuring classic Pantera vocalist Philip Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown performed a celebratory set of Pantera classics.
Loudwire

Motley Crue + Def Leppard Add U.S. Dates to 2023 World Tour, Announce Alice Cooper as Special Guest

Motley Crue and Def Leppard had one of the biggest grossing tours of 2022, and they'll be back out on the road sharing their shows with the rest of the world in 2023. While shows in Mexico, South America and Europe have already been revealed, they also just announced a handful of shows for U.S. audiences as well. And they revealed that the iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper will be joining them on their 2023 run on select dates.
Loudwire

Loudwire

