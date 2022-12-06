Read full article on original website
Bush Announce 2023 Tour With Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox + More on Select Dates
Bush have spent a fair share of time on the road in 2022 supporting their new album, The Art of Survival, and they'll be back on tour in the U.S. and Canada in early 2023 as well. "You know we couldn't stay away for long," stated the group via their...
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2023 North America Tour With Six Different Openers
Red Hot Chili Peppers had an outstanding 2022 releasing a pair of studio albums and they'll carry over that momentum to 2023, announcing a new batch of shows in both North America and the U.K. and Europe. The group just added 23 more shows to their touring schedule, starting this...
Bret Michaels Announces ‘Parti-Gras’ 2023 Tour With Night Ranger + Jefferson Starship
Bret Michaels knows how to bring the party and next summer the Poison frontman will take music fans back in time by hitting the road with rock legends Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship. Dubbed the "Parti-Gras" tour, the trek will also feature guest turns by former Journey vocalist Steve Augeri,...
Fans React to First Pantera Show With Zakk Wylde + Charlie Benante
Now that Pantera have played their first live show with Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante stepping in for the late Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, fans have begun to react to the performance and how everything sounds with the revamped tribute lineup also featuring classic members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown.
Lynyrd Skynyrd + ZZ Top Announce Co-Headlining 2023 Tour Dates
The summer of 2022 will provide music lovers to catch two of the most iconic rock bands in history sharing the stage together. ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced a co-headlining tour that will kick off this July. Borrowing from two of their biggest hits, the tour has been...
Death Grips Announce 2023 North American Tour
Death Grips have waken from their post-COVID slumber, announcing their first tour after nearly four years off the road. The hyper aggressive and experimental rap-rock hybrid act were added to a number of festival bills for 2023, including Sick New World, Primavera Sound and Outbreak Festival, but it turns out those performances won’t be one-offs.
Skid Row + Buckcherry Partner for 2023 ‘The Gang’s All Here’ Co-Headline Tour
If you're looking for a rocking good time in 2023, look no further than Skid Row and Buckcherry who are teaming up for "The Gang's All Here" 2023 U.S. tour next spring. The two veteran bands are looking forward to a killer tour to kick off their 2023 activity. Skid Row have seen a significant uptick over the past year with the band releasing The Gang's All Here album with new vocalist Erik Gronwall. The album debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart earlier this year.
Third Eye Blind Book 2023 ’25 Years in the Blind’ North American Tour Dates
Third Eye Blind have announced an additional leg of their 25 Years in the Blind tour, taking place in the U.S. and Canada throughout March and April. The run kicks off March 10 in New Orleans, La., and wraps up in mid-April in Pala, Calif. The trek is in support of the band's latest studio album Our Bande Apart, which came out in 2021, as well as their newest release Unplugged, which features acoustic versions of the band's biggest hits.
Setlist + Video – Pantera Play First Show in 21 Years, Now Featuring Zakk Wylde + Charlie Benante
Pantera played their first show since 2001 on Friday (Dec. 2) at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. With guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante having joined in place of the late Pantera members "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott and Vinnie Paul Abbott, the reformed band featuring classic Pantera vocalist Philip Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown performed a celebratory set of Pantera classics.
Motley Crue + Def Leppard Add U.S. Dates to 2023 World Tour, Announce Alice Cooper as Special Guest
Motley Crue and Def Leppard had one of the biggest grossing tours of 2022, and they'll be back out on the road sharing their shows with the rest of the world in 2023. While shows in Mexico, South America and Europe have already been revealed, they also just announced a handful of shows for U.S. audiences as well. And they revealed that the iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper will be joining them on their 2023 run on select dates.
Report: Bam Margera Hospitalized With Pneumonia + Put on Ventilator
Jackass star Bam Margera has been hospitalized, according to a report shared by TMZ. The stuntman is currently being treated for what is being characterized as "a very serious case of pneumonia." Sources tell TMZ that Bam was hospitalized in San Diego earlier this week. He then reportedly tested positive...
