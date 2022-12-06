Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Mariah Carey Avoid A 'Dress Malfunction' By Breaking Into Song
“It was very, very close to being a full-on scandal, but we made it work," the pop diva joked after averting an onstage wardrobe crisis.
Olivia Wilde's Revenge Dress Moment at the 2022 People's Choice Awards Is a Must-See Look
Watch: Lizzo to Receive The 2022 People's Champion Award at PCAs. Don't worry darling, Olivia Wilde just shut down the 2022 People's Choice Awards!. The Booksmart director made quite the entrance at the Dec. 6 awards show by having her very own revenge dress moment, which comes nearly three weeks after she and Harry Styles broke up.
Everything Nicki Minaj Has Said About Motherhood, Her Son
Nicki Minaj’s new role! The rapper became a mom in September 2020 and has been gushing about her son ever since. The Queen Radio host announced her pregnancy news two months ahead of her baby boy's arrival. “#Preggers. Love. Marriage. Baby carriage,” Minaj captioned her July 2020 baby bump debut via Instagram. "Overflowing with excitement […]
Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum Are Ready to Defy Gravity in the Wicked Movies
Watch: Ariana Grande SPOTTED for First Time on Set of Wicked. Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum are ready to do "Something Bad." The actors have officially joined the jam-packed cast of the upcoming Jon M. Chu-directed Wicked movie, E! can confirm. Goldblum will be starring as the infamous Wizard, while Yeoh will be playing Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University, the school the film's protagonists attend.
seventeen.com
You'll Never Guess Which "Wednesday" Star Jenna Ortega is Starring in a New Movie With
Wednesday fans. Jenna Ortega is headed back to the big screen. She is gearing up to star in a new movie, and she'll be joined by one of her Wednesday co-stars. Percy Hynes White, who plays Xavier in the supernatural series, confirmed that they'll be giving love another try in an upcoming romantic comedy.
Catherine Zeta-Jones Goes for Gold Embroidery in Caped Zuhair Murad Romper for ‘Late Night With Seth Meyer’
Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Dec. 8, wearing a statement-making cape. For her segment on the show, Zeta-Jones wore a black romper with caped cutout sleeves featuring gold-embroidered detailing from Zuhair Murad’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. For the collection, Murad borrowed the codes of tribal embroideries and created his own into fine materials like cashmere and organza.More from WWD'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere Red Carpet With Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet & More StarsThe Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala 2022...
CNET
Bizarre 'Love Actually' Deleted Scene Changes Character Backstory
One of the most beloved Christmas flicks to tumble out of the stocking each year could have looked very different. 2003's Love Actually, written and directed by Richard Curtis, has a deleted scene that does the rounds annually, revealing a wild backstory for one of the main characters. In the...
Here Are Some of ‘Model of the Year’ Bella Hadid’s Best Moments of 2022
Hadid was presented with the honor at the British Fashion Awards on Dec. 5.
James Cameron Tells Us When We Probably Can Expect To See Avatar 3
Before Avatar: The Way of Water finds its way to audiences, co-writer/director James Cameron has an update on how far along Avatar 3 happens to be.
Allure
How Thing Was Brought to Life for Wednesday
Allure went behind the scenes to find out who played it, why this version has scars, and everything else you need know about the Addams family sidekick. Jenna Ortega has captured our hearts as the dead-inside Addams teen, but fans are head-over-palms for Thing, her trusty sidekick and breakout star of Wednesday on Netflix. "Is Thing real in Wednesday?" "Who Plays Thing in Wednesday?" and "How Did They Film Thing?" have all become top Google searches since the show aired. The character has single-handedly gotten people emotional over an appendage.
NME
Every Netflix TV show cancelled in 2022
Netflix has cancelled over 15 TV shows throughout 2022 so far – scroll down to see the full list. The streaming giant has pulled the plug on a number of projects ahead of schedule, across both reality TV and scripted content alike. Cancelled shows include Paris Hilton’s cooking series...
Gizmodo
The Lord of the Rings
One of the coolest things about Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films is that if you travel to New Zealand, you can actually visit many of its real-life locations. But what if you could go a step further? What if you could live there?. At 4 p.m. EST...
Comments / 0