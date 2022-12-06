Read full article on original website
murfreesborovoice.com
Three Rutherford County Elementary teachers explain why they ended their retirement and returned to classroom
(Rutherford County, TN) Over at Wilson Elementary, three teachers have returned from retirement to take up positions again teaching. In some cases, they are teaching children of students from past years. (Photo above this article: Three retired teachers — Kim Bohn, Carrie Froula (on cowboy day) and Patti Todd — have returned to the classroom where they feel comfortable and back at home.)
wilsonpost.com
Mt. Juliet Mover: Traci Pope, Director of Community Relations at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
Please tell us a little about yourself. Where were you born, raised and where you live now. “I was born in Nashville and raised in Wilson County, specifically Watertown. I grew up with a large family, my parents, two brothers, grandparents, aunts and uncles and cousins all in Wilson County. I live with my husband, John, in Lebanon.”
murfreesboro.com
Groundbreaking Celebration for Champy’s Smyrna
Congratulations to Champy’s for their ground breaking ceremony on Thursday, December 8th at 11am. Champy’s is located at 835 Isabella Lane, Smyrna, TN 37167 (just off Sam Ridley and right beside Home Depot) and can be contacted at 615-479-7740.
wilsonpost.com
Woman of Wilson: Abigail Terry
Abigail Terry works as an esthetician at The Lett Center. She graduated from Paul Mitchell The School Murfreesboro in March of 2021 and joined TLC’s staff a few weeks after that. “The most rewarding part of my job is being able to help people feel more comfortable, confident and...
mainstreetmaury.com
Oldest living resident in Maury County celebrates 103rd birthday
Katherine Gizzi, believed to be the oldest living resident in Maury County, celebrated her 103rd birthday last Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Columbia. Those in attendance to mark her 103 years included Maury County Mayor Sheila Butt and State Representative Scott Cepicky. Gizzi, who is originally from New Jersey, was born...
southernexposuremagazine.com
Around Williamson County: Dr. David Hutchings
Dr. David Hutchings has partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association Mid Tennessee Chapter to offer workshops and support group meetings for people suffering from dementia, Lewy Body, and Alzheimer’s disease. Dr. Hutchings wants to bring awareness to what the disease is and provide help for those needing diagnosis or care giver support.
Gallatin salon owner receives flood of Christmas donations for foster children
Thanks to an outpouring of donations, Gallatin salon owner Jordyn Clark has enough gifts for all 150 foster children on her list and then some.
WSMV
Parents on edge after exchange of gunfire outside Nashville elementary school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Parents are on edge Thursday after shots were fired next to an Antioch elementary school around 9 a.m. Parents wrapped around Cole Elementary School to pick up their fearful children shortly after the school was placed on lockdown after Metro Police said gunfire were exchanged between two cars nearby.
Edley's coming to the Factory at Franklin in 2023
After expanding into the Nolensville Road area, Edley's Bar-B-Que will open another location in Williamson County.
WSMV
McMinnville school secretary stole students’ lunch money cards, police say
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A McMinnville school secretary was arrested last month after detectives found she stole two elementary students’ pandemic food benefit cards to buy groceries. On Nov. 18, a parent filed a report with the McMinnville Police Department regarding someone fraudulently using her son’s pandemic electronic...
Woman charged after incident involving Williamson County mayor
A woman is facing an assault charge in connection with an incident from last week involving an elected official in Williamson County.
wgnsradio.com
Changes Proposed Over Rental Agreements for Murfreesboro Parks Property After September BoroPride Festival
(MURFREESBORO, TN) An event that was held at Cannonsburgh Village earlier this year has evidently raised eyebrows of multiple residents in Murfreesboro, which led to emails and letters being sent to City Council members. The letters and emails were complaints over what many have called crude and offensive behavior in front of children and teens. Complaints revolved around performances at the BoroPride 2022 Festival that took place at Cannonsburgh in September, a City of Murfreesboro property that is overseen by the Parks and Rec. Department. Local resident Peter Demos was on WGNS in recent months and stated…
wilsonpost.com
Tourney angler Johnson has never witnessed cheating
Lebanon tournament fisherman Daniel Johnson has never witnessed an incident of cheating, but has heard occasional whispers about it going on. “I personally have never seen it, but I’m aware of some suspicions,” says Johnson, who fishes tournaments as a hobby in-between his duties with Cumberland Real Estate.
WSMV
Downtown Nashville library reopens after body lice found in building
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After being closed for some time, the main branch of the Nashville Public Library on Church Street has reopened. Staff said the location was closed on Friday because of a case of body lice. The location was closed after administrators said body lice was found on the third floor, leaving some library members scared to come back.
Vanderbilt Hustler
Pamphlets left around campus accuse Vanderbilt of ‘fascism’ due to VUMC’s transgender healthcare services
The university is in the process of removing the pamphlets, which criticize Vanderbilt’s freedom of speech policies and include an image of Adolf Hitler. Stacks of newspaper-style pamphlets condemning the university’s freedom of speech policies and VUMC’s transgender health clinic were left on the porches of houses in the West End Neighborhood, in the Zeppos College lobby, outside Morgan House and in the Starbucks on West End Avenue on the morning of Dec. 6.
Rutherford County cracks down on school bus safety with officer ride-along
Rutherford County students will have an extra passenger on their school busses Wednesday as the county's Traffic Safety Task Force cracks down on school bus safety.
luxury-houses.net
Beautiful French Country Inspired Home Hidden among the Serenity of the Surrounding Autumn Leaves in Franklin, TN on Market for $2.195M
The Estate in Franklin is a luxurious home for anyone who loves nature and gardens now available for sale. This home located at 6011 Serene Valley Trl, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 4,072 square feet of living spaces. Call Jake Monroe (615-945-5744) – Luxury Homes of Tennessee (615-472-8961) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Franklin.
wgnsradio.com
Best 5 Coziest Small Towns in Tennessee - To Visit This Winter [New Study]
(Middle Tennessee) Have you ever been to a town and said to yourself, “This sure is a cozy place!” Chances are good that some of the places you think are nice and comfortable are the same places that others feel at home in as well. The matchmaking platform...
Franklin County man indicted, accused of filing false report about Bedford County lieutenant
An accusation against a Bedford County law enforcement officer resulted in charges against a Franklin County man for filing a false report, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Thursday.
Wilmer Salas-Garcia has Active Warrants for hit and Run Out of Sumner County
Please assist The Gallatin Police with locating Mr. Wilmer Salas-Garcia. Mr. Salas-Garcia has active warrants for Hit and Run out of Sumner County. If you have any information regarding this individual, or his location contact Officer Crenshaw, with the Gallatin Police Department at [email protected] or call (615) 452-1313. GPD...
