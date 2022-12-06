ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

Related
murfreesborovoice.com

Three Rutherford County Elementary teachers explain why they ended their retirement and returned to classroom

(Rutherford County, TN) Over at Wilson Elementary, three teachers have returned from retirement to take up positions again teaching. In some cases, they are teaching children of students from past years. (Photo above this article: Three retired teachers — Kim Bohn, Carrie Froula (on cowboy day) and Patti Todd — have returned to the classroom where they feel comfortable and back at home.)
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Groundbreaking Celebration for Champy’s Smyrna

Congratulations to Champy’s for their ground breaking ceremony on Thursday, December 8th at 11am. Champy’s is located at 835 Isabella Lane, Smyrna, TN 37167 (just off Sam Ridley and right beside Home Depot) and can be contacted at 615-479-7740.
SMYRNA, TN
wilsonpost.com

Woman of Wilson: Abigail Terry

Abigail Terry works as an esthetician at The Lett Center. She graduated from Paul Mitchell The School Murfreesboro in March of 2021 and joined TLC’s staff a few weeks after that. “The most rewarding part of my job is being able to help people feel more comfortable, confident and...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Oldest living resident in Maury County celebrates 103rd birthday

Katherine Gizzi, believed to be the oldest living resident in Maury County, celebrated her 103rd birthday last Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Columbia. Those in attendance to mark her 103 years included Maury County Mayor Sheila Butt and State Representative Scott Cepicky. Gizzi, who is originally from New Jersey, was born...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
southernexposuremagazine.com

Around Williamson County: Dr. David Hutchings

Dr. David Hutchings has partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association Mid Tennessee Chapter to offer workshops and support group meetings for people suffering from dementia, Lewy Body, and Alzheimer’s disease. Dr. Hutchings wants to bring awareness to what the disease is and provide help for those needing diagnosis or care giver support.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Changes Proposed Over Rental Agreements for Murfreesboro Parks Property After September BoroPride Festival

(MURFREESBORO, TN) An event that was held at Cannonsburgh Village earlier this year has evidently raised eyebrows of multiple residents in Murfreesboro, which led to emails and letters being sent to City Council members. The letters and emails were complaints over what many have called crude and offensive behavior in front of children and teens. Complaints revolved around performances at the BoroPride 2022 Festival that took place at Cannonsburgh in September, a City of Murfreesboro property that is overseen by the Parks and Rec. Department. Local resident Peter Demos was on WGNS in recent months and stated…
MURFREESBORO, TN
wilsonpost.com

Tourney angler Johnson has never witnessed cheating

Lebanon tournament fisherman Daniel Johnson has never witnessed an incident of cheating, but has heard occasional whispers about it going on. “I personally have never seen it, but I’m aware of some suspicions,” says Johnson, who fishes tournaments as a hobby in-between his duties with Cumberland Real Estate.
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

Downtown Nashville library reopens after body lice found in building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After being closed for some time, the main branch of the Nashville Public Library on Church Street has reopened. Staff said the location was closed on Friday because of a case of body lice. The location was closed after administrators said body lice was found on the third floor, leaving some library members scared to come back.
NASHVILLE, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

Pamphlets left around campus accuse Vanderbilt of ‘fascism’ due to VUMC’s transgender healthcare services

The university is in the process of removing the pamphlets, which criticize Vanderbilt’s freedom of speech policies and include an image of Adolf Hitler. Stacks of newspaper-style pamphlets condemning the university’s freedom of speech policies and VUMC’s transgender health clinic were left on the porches of houses in the West End Neighborhood, in the Zeppos College lobby, outside Morgan House and in the Starbucks on West End Avenue on the morning of Dec. 6.
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

Beautiful French Country Inspired Home Hidden among the Serenity of the Surrounding Autumn Leaves in Franklin, TN on Market for $2.195M

The Estate in Franklin is a luxurious home for anyone who loves nature and gardens now available for sale. This home located at 6011 Serene Valley Trl, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 4,072 square feet of living spaces. Call Jake Monroe (615-945-5744) – Luxury Homes of Tennessee (615-472-8961) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Franklin.
FRANKLIN, TN

