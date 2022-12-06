TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 9-11), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: If you're looking for the eerie side of the holidays, check out Sir Henry's Haunted Christmas! This event will feature two Christmas-themed haunted trails, and for an extra fee you can try out two new Christmas escape games, axe throwing and laser tag. Enjoy all new spooky Christmas characters and photo ops, as well as new Christmas swag and concessions. General admission includes one-time entry to each of the trails, or opt for a Front of Line pass for $35 to gain unlimited entry.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO