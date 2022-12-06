ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Beacon

Bowzer to bring Holiday Rock ’N’ Roll Party to Clearwater

CLEARWATER — Bowzer’s Holiday Rock ’N’ Roll Party will be presented Saturday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $41.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Tis the season to celebrate when Jon "Bowzer" Bauman — formerly of...
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

Kenny Loggins to perform at Ruth Eckerd Hall

CLEARWATER — Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter and guitarist Kenny Loggins will return to the Tampa Bay area for two performances. Loggins will perform Tuesday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m.; and Thursday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $60. Call 727-791-7400 or...
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

Rockapella to bring Christmas show to Capitol Theatre

CLEARWATER — The Rockapella Christmas show will roll into town a few days before Santa Claus this year. The performance will be presented Friday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $30. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400. Rockapella brings it’s...
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

Debbie Gibson to bring ‘Winterlicious Tour’ to Clearwater

CLEARWATER — Debbie Gibson will bring her “Winterlicious Tour” to the Tampa Bay area for a concert Thursday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $30. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400. Gibson recently released of her first ever...
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

Capitol Theatre to present Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

CLEARWATER — Grammy nominated multi-platinum selling Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will take the stage Wednesday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400. After more than 30 years, 11 records, more than 3,000 live shows,...
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

Trans-Siberian Orchestra to perform at Amalie Arena

TAMPA — Multi-platinum progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring its 2022 winter tour to the Tampa Bay area Sunday, Dec. 18, 2 and 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $49. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. After its first year off the road in more than...
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | December 9-11

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 9-11), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: If you're looking for the eerie side of the holidays, check out Sir Henry's Haunted Christmas! This event will feature two Christmas-themed haunted trails, and for an extra fee you can try out two new Christmas escape games, axe throwing and laser tag. Enjoy all new spooky Christmas characters and photo ops, as well as new Christmas swag and concessions. General admission includes one-time entry to each of the trails, or opt for a Front of Line pass for $35 to gain unlimited entry.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

SPCA Tampa Bay presents the Backstreet Kittens

LARGO — SPCA Tampa Bay is getting in the holiday spirit by naming a litter of five adoptable kittens after the Backstreet Boys. These five Backstreet Kittens — named Nick, Brian, AJ, Howie, and Kevin — have quite the backstory. They are currently 7 weeks old and will be ready to find their forever homes in mid-December, just in time for Jingle Ball. After spending the last month with their foster family, the kitten's individual.
LARGO, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

December is here and it’s officially time to kick off the holiday season! There are tons of amazing things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay including several free Christmas and holiday events. While this post is dedicated to happenings this weekend, we’re also sharing some of our favorite places to see Christmas holiday lights […]
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

The most anticipated new restaurants opening soon in Tampa

Tampa is a foodie paradise. We have Bib Gourmand Award-winning restaurants, and our culinary scenes in Tampa Heights and Seminole Heights have put the city on the national radar as a delicious destination. Our city is even home to two of the most iconic restaurants in all of Florida. There’s...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Guide: Must-see holiday lights across the Tampa Bay area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Snowflakes may not dance across Florida's beachy coastline, but that doesn't stop the winter holiday experience. Across the Tampa Bay area there are light displays for all to enjoy. While some holiday light events come at a price, there are also well-known parks and neighborhoods...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa woman wins $1 million prize on scratch-off

TAMPA, Fla. — One Tampa woman turned $20 into $1 million with a lucky scratch-off ticket. Hanh Tran, 47, won big on the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. . Tran bought the winning ticket from the Citgo...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy