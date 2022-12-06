Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
New Multipurpose Sports Field Coming to Forest Hills ParkModern GlobeTampa, FL
Beach Beacon
Bowzer to bring Holiday Rock ’N’ Roll Party to Clearwater
CLEARWATER — Bowzer’s Holiday Rock ’N’ Roll Party will be presented Saturday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $41.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Tis the season to celebrate when Jon "Bowzer" Bauman — formerly of...
Beach Beacon
Kenny Loggins to perform at Ruth Eckerd Hall
CLEARWATER — Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter and guitarist Kenny Loggins will return to the Tampa Bay area for two performances. Loggins will perform Tuesday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m.; and Thursday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $60. Call 727-791-7400 or...
Beach Beacon
Rockapella to bring Christmas show to Capitol Theatre
CLEARWATER — The Rockapella Christmas show will roll into town a few days before Santa Claus this year. The performance will be presented Friday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $30. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400. Rockapella brings it’s...
Beach Beacon
Debbie Gibson to bring ‘Winterlicious Tour’ to Clearwater
CLEARWATER — Debbie Gibson will bring her “Winterlicious Tour” to the Tampa Bay area for a concert Thursday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $30. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400. Gibson recently released of her first ever...
Beach Beacon
Capitol Theatre to present Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
CLEARWATER — Grammy nominated multi-platinum selling Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will take the stage Wednesday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400. After more than 30 years, 11 records, more than 3,000 live shows,...
Beach Beacon
Trans-Siberian Orchestra to perform at Amalie Arena
TAMPA — Multi-platinum progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring its 2022 winter tour to the Tampa Bay area Sunday, Dec. 18, 2 and 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $49. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. After its first year off the road in more than...
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | December 9-11
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 9-11), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: If you're looking for the eerie side of the holidays, check out Sir Henry's Haunted Christmas! This event will feature two Christmas-themed haunted trails, and for an extra fee you can try out two new Christmas escape games, axe throwing and laser tag. Enjoy all new spooky Christmas characters and photo ops, as well as new Christmas swag and concessions. General admission includes one-time entry to each of the trails, or opt for a Front of Line pass for $35 to gain unlimited entry.
Tampa pub owner recalls how the late John Lennon pitched in to help his family open a home for autistic children
The Beatle was shot dead in Central Park 42 years ago today.
Tampa radio host spends a week on toy tower
This is the 11th year that Orlando Davis and Wild 94.1 climbed up to the Toy Tower to encourage their listeners to give to children in need.
Beach Beacon
SPCA Tampa Bay presents the Backstreet Kittens
LARGO — SPCA Tampa Bay is getting in the holiday spirit by naming a litter of five adoptable kittens after the Backstreet Boys. These five Backstreet Kittens — named Nick, Brian, AJ, Howie, and Kevin — have quite the backstory. They are currently 7 weeks old and will be ready to find their forever homes in mid-December, just in time for Jingle Ball. After spending the last month with their foster family, the kitten's individual.
Beach Beacon
Tomáseen Foley's A Celtic Christmas to visit Central Park Performing Arts Center
LARGO — Tomáseen Foley will present “A Celtic Christmas” Saturday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $24.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793. Featuring Irish music, dance, song, and storytelling, the show...
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
December is here and it’s officially time to kick off the holiday season! There are tons of amazing things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay including several free Christmas and holiday events. While this post is dedicated to happenings this weekend, we’re also sharing some of our favorite places to see Christmas holiday lights […]
thatssotampa.com
The most anticipated new restaurants opening soon in Tampa
Tampa is a foodie paradise. We have Bib Gourmand Award-winning restaurants, and our culinary scenes in Tampa Heights and Seminole Heights have put the city on the national radar as a delicious destination. Our city is even home to two of the most iconic restaurants in all of Florida. There’s...
Renting single room could be a way to save in Tampa Bay's housing crisis
Some people are getting creative to find housing in the Tampa Bay area and may turn to renting single rooms in a house rather than an apartment or the home itself.
Guide: Must-see holiday lights across the Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Snowflakes may not dance across Florida's beachy coastline, but that doesn't stop the winter holiday experience. Across the Tampa Bay area there are light displays for all to enjoy. While some holiday light events come at a price, there are also well-known parks and neighborhoods...
Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks teams up with Attorney General
Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks is joining forces with Florida's Attorney General Ashley Moody to help launch the Florida Kindergarten Child ID Program.
Tampa woman wins $1M from Gold Rush Limited lottery ticket
A Tampa woman is going home with 1 million more reasons to smile after she claimed a million-dollar prize playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
Tampa woman wins $1 million prize on scratch-off
TAMPA, Fla. — One Tampa woman turned $20 into $1 million with a lucky scratch-off ticket. Hanh Tran, 47, won big on the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. . Tran bought the winning ticket from the Citgo...
Hillsborough County Fairgrounds turns into Tampa Bay Festival of Lights
The Tampa Bay Festival of Lights takes over the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds once again this year. You can drive through a nearly two-mile stretch and see more than 1 million lights.
fox13news.com
Eight-year-old Tampa basketball phenom builds brand on and off the court
TAMPA, Fla. - You will always find Kadesh Rushing on a basketball court practicing the game he loves. And Kadesh's love for the game started early. "When I was in pull-up diapers," Kadesh said. But it was when Kadesh was six years old when he raised some eyebrows by scoring...
