George E. Lealand, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George E. Lealand, 80, of Youngstown, died Monday evening, December 5, 2022, at his home. He was born July 20, 1942 in Youngstown, a son of Clarence and Florance (Schnoover) Lealand and was a lifelong area resident. He attended Struthers High School before leaving to...
John Henry Weaver, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. John Henry Weaver, Jr., 76, of Youngtown, transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, November 18, 2022 at his home surrounded by his wife and loving family. Mr. Weaver was born February 20, 1946 in Lake City, Florida, a son of John H. Sr. and...
Dorothy Mae Oliphant, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Mae (Lamb) Oliphant, 96, of Youngstown passed away on Monday morning, December 5, 2022 at Masternick Memorial Healthcare Center in New Middletown. Dorothy was born on October 31, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of George E. and Ann (Morgan) Lamb. Dorothy was a...
Shirley A. Megown, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Megown, 85 of Austintown, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 5, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her beloved husband, her sons, her cat, Liberty and her pastor, Pam Kelly. Shirley was born in Youngstown, the daughter of the late...
Todd Alan Loychik, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd Alan Loychik passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family Wednesday, December 7 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Todd was born in Warren on March 2, 1967, the son of Jean A. Trask of Warren and Edward R. Loychik of Florida. As a child, Todd and...
Mildred “Millie” Valentino, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred “Millie” Valentino, 92, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown, with her family by her side. Millie was born September 10, 1930, in Campbell, the daughter of Peter Poulos and Inez Wright. She was a 1948 graduate...
Earl G. Hudson, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl G. Hudson, Sr. of Warren passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 7:07 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was 61 years old. Mr. Hudson was born in Warren on August 25, 1961, the son of Moses Reid and Lula Hines Hudson.
Linda M. Roca, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda M. Roca, 54, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at St Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. She was born December 30, 1967, in Youngstown, a daughter of Rick and Mary E. Hagan Roca. Linda was a 1986 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. She devoted her...
George W. Sito, Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George W. Sito, age 71, of Andover, Ohio, died at home on Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was born March 20, 1951, in Utica, New York, a son of Joseph A. and Elizabeth H. (Vargo) Sito. Formerly of Pierpont and Cleveland, George has been a...
Beverly S. Kostura, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly S. Kostura, 73, formerly of Mineral Ridge, passed away Wednesday morning, December 7, 2022, at Hospice House following a brief illness. Beverly was born November 24, 1949, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late George Hames and Margaret Hyjuric Hames and was a lifelong...
Patricia Lou Jayne, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – NURTURER noun 1. Someone who nurtures others, offering food, protection, support and encouragement. On Sunday, December 4, 2022, our mother, Patricia Lou Rosenberger Jayne, 77, was reunited with her daddy, momma and sister in Heaven. A mother to many and a friend to all, her...
Primo R.J. Citino, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Primo R.J. Citino, 79, passed away Friday, December 9. Arrangement are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Primo R.J. Citino, please visit our floral store.
Brian Michael Placer, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Michael Placer, 51, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 21, 1971 in Warren, the son of Donald and Patricia (Sutton) Placer, Sr. He was of Protestant faith. He was a...
James L. Klepper, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James L. Klepper, 83, of Poland, died Wednesday evening, December 7, 2022, at his home. He was born July 25, 1939 in Huntington, Indiana, a son of Carl and Rose (Smith) Klepper. He came to the area in the 1970s. Jim worked as a newscaster...
Willa Modean Huff, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willa Modean Huff, entered God’s Kingdom at the age of 81 at 7:55 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, after her battle with acute myeloid leukemia. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Modean was born August 24, 1941, in Proctor, West...
Michael Scott Zatchok, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Scott Zatchok, 53, died Sunday, December 4, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Michael was born March 28, 1969, in Youngstown, the son of Steven Zatchok and Bettye Murphy Zatchok Pacella. He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. After graduation, he...
Joseph Angelo “Joe” Chirozzi, Farmington Township, Ohio
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Angelo “Joe” Chirozzi, 51, of Farmington Township passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, December 6. Joe was born on January 14, 1971, in Warren, Ohio, the a son of Girard and Lucille (Chiafullo) Chirozzi. Joe was a 1989 graduate...
John Jay Maxell, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Jay Maxwell, 70, of Alliance, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. He was the son of Harry Paul Maxwell and Arletta Mae (Greathouse) Maxwell, born January 15, 1952. He is survived by his siblings, Patricia L. Dias, Mildred Eileen Heuer, Arletta Kay...
George Richard Cole, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Richard Cole, 70, died of Parkinson’s disease on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. He was born October 28, 1952 in Youngstown, the son of the late Murray and Norma (Opria) Cole. Raised in Boardman, George was a graduate of Boardman High School, class of...
Gregory Kowal, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory Kowal, Sr., 75, passed away Friday morning, December 2, 2022, surrounded by his family at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Gregory, who was affectionately known as “Harry” by his family, “Tato” by his children and “Dido” by his grandchildren, was born February 17, 1947, in Ludwigsburg, Germany, a son of the late Nick and Eva Kowal and came to the United States with his family in the early 1950s and settled in Niles.
