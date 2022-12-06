ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Washington Huskies vs Gonzaga Bulldogs 12/9/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The Washington Huskies will go against the #18 Gonzaga Bulldogs in NCAAB action in McCarthey Athletic Center, Washington, Friday, December 9, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET. In their most recent game, the Washington Huskies defeated Colorado by a score of 73-63. The Huskies finished up with 16 fouls, compared to Colorado’s 16 fouls, for the game.
NIC places president on administrative leave

This story was first published on IdahoEdNews.org on Dec. 9, 2022. A divided North Idaho College board of trustees has placed President Nick Swayne on administrative leave, and trustees are talking about bringing back former wrestling coach and interim president Michael Sebaaly on a temporary basis. The moves came Thursday night, after a lengthy closed […] The post NIC places president on administrative leave appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
A short break from the snow on Friday – Matt

Friday will be a break from the snow as we sit in between storm systems most of the day. Snow will start up again in the late evening and will be heavy north of Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. These northern counties will have a Weather Alert Day on Saturday with 6-10″ of snow possible from Highway 2 to the Canada border and from Omak east to Sandpoint. This includes Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Boundary, and Bonner counties.
Analysis: Familiar political turmoil clouds NIC’s ‘new dawn’

In the spirit of the season, North Idaho College trustees gave us a lot to unwrap Monday night. During a two-hour, 45-minute meeting, the board hired an attorney — a political ally of three Republican-aligned trustees. The board put a leadership hire on hold, even though regional accreditors have admonished the college to fill their depleted administrative ranks.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through noon on Friday – Mark

Snow moving in this afternoon and into Friday morning. We have a WEATHER ALERT DAY for Friday as another system comes into our area Friday night into Saturday with more snow. Expect clouds and light snow this afternoon, which will stack up as the night continues. Be prepared for snowy roads and difficult travel tonight and Friday morning.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued as Snow Moves in Thursday

We are now less than 24 hours away from our next round of snow moving across the Inland Northwest, and the reason we have issued a NonStop Local Weather Alert. The latest high-resolution forecasts are now showing the snow arriving in Spokane around mid-day on Thursday and continuing to fall until the early morning hours of Friday. As this storm is moving in from the west, expect snow showers to start up by mid-morning for Central Washington.
North Idaho’s Priest River: A river in need

Not all rivers are created equal. Some, like the St. Joe River in North Idaho, boast good habitat and reliably cold water, resulting in robust coldwater fish populations, such as westslope cutthroat and bull trout. However, others, like the Priest River, are not so fortunate. For decades, Priest River has...
Saturday is a Weather Alert Day: Heavy snow forecast for northern valleys

Another storm moves into the Inland Northwest Friday night and will create hazardous travel conditions in our northern valleys. These areas will have a Weather Alert Day on Saturday with 6-10″ of snow possible from Highway 2 to the Canada border and from Omak east to Sandpoint. This includes Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Boundary, and Bonner counties. These counties are under a Winter Storm Warning.
School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely) Mary Walker School District: No student access day. Riverside School District. Tekoa School District. Delayed. Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay. Cheney Public Schools: 1-hour delay. Chewelah School District: 2-hour delay,...
