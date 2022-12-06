Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gonzaga Tops Huskies for 70th Consecutive Win at Home
The Zags score another easy victory over their state rival.
tonyspicks.com
Washington Huskies vs Gonzaga Bulldogs 12/9/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Washington Huskies will go against the #18 Gonzaga Bulldogs in NCAAB action in McCarthey Athletic Center, Washington, Friday, December 9, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET. In their most recent game, the Washington Huskies defeated Colorado by a score of 73-63. The Huskies finished up with 16 fouls, compared to Colorado’s 16 fouls, for the game.
theeasterner.org
Eastern Washington University Investigates Alleged Hazing Incidents in Phi Delta Theta Fraternity
Nov. 9, 2022, Eastern Washington University’s chapter of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity allegedly engaged in multiple hazing incidents, including “having 18 students drink over 13 cases of beer in under 30 minutes, physical intimation while answering questions, and ‘wall sits’ for wrong answers,” according to an EWU police report.
NIC places president on administrative leave
This story was first published on IdahoEdNews.org on Dec. 9, 2022. A divided North Idaho College board of trustees has placed President Nick Swayne on administrative leave, and trustees are talking about bringing back former wrestling coach and interim president Michael Sebaaly on a temporary basis. The moves came Thursday night, after a lengthy closed […] The post NIC places president on administrative leave appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
North Idaho College board president put on administrative leave
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho College board of trustees voted Thursday to place President Nick Swayne on immediate administrative leave and ask Michael Sebaaly, the former interim president, to return as acting president. The actions were taken when the trustees returned to open session after 10 p.m.,...
Are there any gyms with pool to swim in Spokane?
I'm looking for a gym with pool around the city, so that I can practice my swinmming skills. Any recommendations?
KXLY
A short break from the snow on Friday – Matt
Friday will be a break from the snow as we sit in between storm systems most of the day. Snow will start up again in the late evening and will be heavy north of Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. These northern counties will have a Weather Alert Day on Saturday with 6-10″ of snow possible from Highway 2 to the Canada border and from Omak east to Sandpoint. This includes Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Boundary, and Bonner counties.
idahoednews.org
Analysis: Familiar political turmoil clouds NIC’s ‘new dawn’
In the spirit of the season, North Idaho College trustees gave us a lot to unwrap Monday night. During a two-hour, 45-minute meeting, the board hired an attorney — a political ally of three Republican-aligned trustees. The board put a leadership hire on hold, even though regional accreditors have admonished the college to fill their depleted administrative ranks.
Young bird watchers gather at Lake Coeur d'Alene to watch Bald Eagles in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Migrant Bald eagles draw bird watchers from across the Inland Northwest to Lake Coeur d'Alene annually to catch a glimpse of the majestic birds. KREM 2 photojournalist Dave Somers has recently done some bird-watching himself, and captured a special moment for dozens of local kids that were on a field trip watching the eagles.
KXLY
Snow will taper off overnight, but there’s another round on the way – Kris
We are tracking two rounds of widespread snow: one is wrapping up in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene with another on the way for Friday night. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches have been issued for both systems. Plan your Friday. I’ve already told my kids to plan on...
KXLY
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through noon on Friday – Mark
Snow moving in this afternoon and into Friday morning. We have a WEATHER ALERT DAY for Friday as another system comes into our area Friday night into Saturday with more snow. Expect clouds and light snow this afternoon, which will stack up as the night continues. Be prepared for snowy roads and difficult travel tonight and Friday morning.
FOX 28 Spokane
Winter Weather Advisory Issued as Snow Moves in Thursday
We are now less than 24 hours away from our next round of snow moving across the Inland Northwest, and the reason we have issued a NonStop Local Weather Alert. The latest high-resolution forecasts are now showing the snow arriving in Spokane around mid-day on Thursday and continuing to fall until the early morning hours of Friday. As this storm is moving in from the west, expect snow showers to start up by mid-morning for Central Washington.
Ariz. polygamist leader allegedly had 20 wives, including 9-year-old, and wanted to marry daughter
SPOKANE, Wash. (TCD) -- Several underage wives of a fundamentalist leader currently in custody in Arizona were reportedly found in an Airbnb in Washington after they escaped a group home. According to the Spokane Spokesman-Review, on Thursday, Dec. 1, a Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy knocked on the door of a...
idaho.gov
North Idaho’s Priest River: A river in need
Not all rivers are created equal. Some, like the St. Joe River in North Idaho, boast good habitat and reliably cold water, resulting in robust coldwater fish populations, such as westslope cutthroat and bull trout. However, others, like the Priest River, are not so fortunate. For decades, Priest River has...
The Best Place To Live In Idaho
Idaho is home to ski resorts and lakefront views, experiencing a recent spike in tourism. It's no wonder, then, that this city is the state's top place to live.
KXLY
Saturday is a Weather Alert Day: Heavy snow forecast for northern valleys
Another storm moves into the Inland Northwest Friday night and will create hazardous travel conditions in our northern valleys. These areas will have a Weather Alert Day on Saturday with 6-10″ of snow possible from Highway 2 to the Canada border and from Omak east to Sandpoint. This includes Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Boundary, and Bonner counties. These counties are under a Winter Storm Warning.
eastidahonews.com
8 girls believed to be underage wives of Mormon fundamentalist found hiding in Spokane; woman faces kidnapping charge
SPOKANE (Spokesman-Review) — An Arizona woman arrested Thursday leaving a Spokane Airbnb with eight girls who were believed to be the underage wives of a polygamist with ties to the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has been ordered home to face federal charges. Moretta Rose Johnson...
actionnews5.com
Religious cult leader found with trailer full of underage wives, officials say
SPOKANE, Wash. (KPHO/Gray News) – One of the leaders of the Fundamentalist Church of the Latter-Day Saints was found in Washington State in a trailer full of underage girls, authorities say. The FLDS is known for its history of marrying underage girls. The “prophet” or president of the group,...
School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely) Mary Walker School District: No student access day. Riverside School District. Tekoa School District. Delayed. Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay. Cheney Public Schools: 1-hour delay. Chewelah School District: 2-hour delay,...
Inslee snubs sheriff, mayor in visit to Spokane homeless project
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee neglected to meet with Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Mayor Nadine Woodward during his tour Monday of a new emergency housing complex in Eastern Washington. Knezovich had publicly invited Inslee a couple of weeks ago to come to the east side of the state and meet...
