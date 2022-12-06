Read full article on original website
whiterivernow.com
Arkansas receives $5.8 million to help deploy high-speed internet
Arkansas is receiving over $5.8 million in funds to help deploy high-speed internet service throughout the state. The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) said in a news release on Thursday that Arkansas received its first “Internet for All” grants for deploying high-speed Internet service networks and developing digital skills training programs under the government’s Internet for All initiative.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
AGFC, partners offer new experience for birding community
LITTLE ROCK — Birders and other wildlife-watching enthusiasts have a great new way to participate in outdoor recreation, thanks to the creation of a special Natural State-specific online gateway to Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology’s eBird birdwatching system. According to Karen Rowe, AGFC nongame bird program coordinator, the eBird...
southarkansassun.com
$1,500 Bonus Checks for Arkansas Educators This Christmas
A $1,500 worth of bonus checks will be received by selected educators in Arkansas just in time for Christmas, according to Blake. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this special bonus. A special bonus check worth $1,500 will be received by selected educators from Fort Smith Public School (FSPS)...
magnoliareporter.com
Parasites return to Southwest Arkansas fisheries as waters cool
Southwest Arkansas anglers are reporting red dots on the skin of some bass they’ve caught. Dylan Hann stresses that there’s no cause for alarm. He is Arkansas Game and Fish Commission fisheries supervisor for the region. “We have seen some bass with these spots ourselves during routine sampling...
KATV
Gov. Hutchinson announced the plan to make Arkansas a leader in transportation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday his plan to make Arkansas the next leader in mobility and transportation. This plan includes recommendations for lawmakers to come up with incentives supporting the development of advanced mobility such as electric vehicles and drone delivery services.
Kait 8
Outgoing Arkansas governor hints announcement about future plans
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – As his time in office draws to a close, outgoing Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson continues to allude to a potential run for the White House. On Friday, Dec. 9, Hutchinson, along with several other state leaders, attended the groundbreaking for the first of four buildings for LifePlus’ manufacturing facility in Batesville.
a-z-animals.com
Deer Season In Arkansas: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared
Deer Season In Arkansas: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Arkansas is home to a sizable deer population. Hunting in Arkansas isn’t difficult. However, there are some regulations and requirements you have to keep in mind. You cannot just wander into the woods and shoot a deer.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Artists urged to submit work for 2023 state quail and turkey stamp competitions
LINCOLN — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, in coordination with Historic Cane Hill and the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation, invites artists from throughout the nation to participate in this year’s expanded Arkansas State Quail and Turkey Stamp Art Competition. The 2023 contest builds upon the excellent...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 3,646 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 3,646 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up from the 2,221cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 520 new cases per day in the state, up...
Could You Seriously Be Breaking The Law By Saying Arkansas Wrong?
It seems that back in the early history of Arkansas there were debates and arguments about how to pronounce the Natural State. Is it Ar-Can-Saw or Ar-Kanz-Ahs? Why is Kansas pronounced so differently from Arkansas? In Kansas, they even pronounce the Arkansas River as the Ar-Kan-zhas river. Where Does the...
neareport.com
Lucky for Life Lottery Winner Claims $390,000 Prize
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The lottery player who won Lucky for Life® on Nov. 30 claimed her prize today at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center. Shirley Washington of Little Rock matched five numbers (5, 6, 11, 15 and 30) without the Lucky Ball number which was 9. The 61-year-old winner elected to take the cash option of $390,000 rather than $25,000 a year for life.
arkadelphian.com
Clark County Extension chair among team applauded for work in feral hog control
LITTLE ROCK — Faculty and staff at the Cooperative Extension Service tackled tough issues affecting Arkansans this year, including providing immunization education and vaccine clinics in the Arkansas Delta, finding advanced technology to better control feral hogs statewide and repurposing neglected property into a learning center that serves Poinsett County residents.
southarkansassun.com
$1,500 Bonus Checks For Residents In Arkansas, Will You Receive It?
Just in time for the holiday season, selected teachers in the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas will get a one-time bonus check for $1,500 days from now. The school board authorized the incentive checks in May, and they are expected to be sent by December 15 to experienced teachers who served throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal budget for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief will be used to pay for the additional amounts.
Rogers and Bentonville can sell alcohol on Sundays starting in January
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Voters in Rogers and Bentonville voted in favor of selling alcohol on Sundays in November and now The Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (ABC) has officially announced the election results have been certified. According to the Benton County election results, Rogers residents voted over 70%...
KATV
First time in 'modern history'; black bear hunting season hunting opens in Arkansas Sat.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — For the first time in "modern history," Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officials said Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in the Gulf Coastal Plain and portions of the Delta in south Arkansas beginning Saturday. Officials said they are excited...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Waterfowl Report: Long break, more water encouraging for second portion of waterfowl season
Arkansas’s waterfowl hunting season will resume 30 minutes before sunrise Saturday, Dec. 10, and ducks and geese will have had nearly two weeks of mostly quiet on the Arkansas landscape. With this week’s nasty wet weather and ducks perhaps finding more habitat, this 14-day portion of the waterfowl season will open with more promise than the first part did last month.
Arkansas towns working to recover one year after tornado
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of a deadly tornado outbreak that left numerous fatalities and millions of dollars in damage as it ravaged portions of the south. Several towns in Arkansas are still picking up the pieces from that late-season weather event and we visited two communities still making steps toward recovery. […]
OSHA: Arkansas contractor failed to test oxygen level in deadly Oklahoma incident
An Arkansas construction contractor has been fined thousands of dollars following the deaths of two workers in Edmond earlier this year.
Kaylon Morris relished in late Arkansas offer, prepares to be a Razorback
By Steve Andrews | Feature photo by Sadie Rucker Just two weeks ago, Fayetteville senior receiver Kaylon Morris was still unsure of where his football career was headed. After leading the state’s Class 7A in receiving this season, the interest level appeared to remain scarce for an ...
KYTV
Flu-related deaths spike in Arkansas; cases rising in northern Arkansas too
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - In Arkansas, flu death rates have risen above the previous season’s level as transmission rates remain ‘very high.’. In the Arkansas Department of Health’s weekly flu report released Wednesday, the activity level was rated 12 out of 13 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The ADH reports 45 flu-related deaths, including one pediatric death, up from 30 deaths in last week’s report. Of the flu deaths, health officials say 73% were unvaccinated.
