Arkansas State

whiterivernow.com

Arkansas receives $5.8 million to help deploy high-speed internet

Arkansas is receiving over $5.8 million in funds to help deploy high-speed internet service throughout the state. The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) said in a news release on Thursday that Arkansas received its first “Internet for All” grants for deploying high-speed Internet service networks and developing digital skills training programs under the government’s Internet for All initiative.
Stuttgart Daily Leader

AGFC, partners offer new experience for birding community

LITTLE ROCK — Birders and other wildlife-watching enthusiasts have a great new way to participate in outdoor recreation, thanks to the creation of a special Natural State-specific online gateway to Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology’s eBird birdwatching system. According to Karen Rowe, AGFC nongame bird program coordinator, the eBird...
southarkansassun.com

$1,500 Bonus Checks for Arkansas Educators This Christmas

A $1,500 worth of bonus checks will be received by selected educators in Arkansas just in time for Christmas, according to Blake. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this special bonus. A special bonus check worth $1,500 will be received by selected educators from Fort Smith Public School (FSPS)...
magnoliareporter.com

Parasites return to Southwest Arkansas fisheries as waters cool

Southwest Arkansas anglers are reporting red dots on the skin of some bass they’ve caught. Dylan Hann stresses that there’s no cause for alarm. He is Arkansas Game and Fish Commission fisheries supervisor for the region. “We have seen some bass with these spots ourselves during routine sampling...
Kait 8

Outgoing Arkansas governor hints announcement about future plans

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – As his time in office draws to a close, outgoing Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson continues to allude to a potential run for the White House. On Friday, Dec. 9, Hutchinson, along with several other state leaders, attended the groundbreaking for the first of four buildings for LifePlus’ manufacturing facility in Batesville.
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 3,646 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 3,646 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up from the 2,221cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 520 new cases per day in the state, up...
neareport.com

Lucky for Life Lottery Winner Claims $390,000 Prize

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The lottery player who won Lucky for Life® on Nov. 30 claimed her prize today at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center. Shirley Washington of Little Rock matched five numbers (5, 6, 11, 15 and 30) without the Lucky Ball number which was 9. The 61-year-old winner elected to take the cash option of $390,000 rather than $25,000 a year for life.
arkadelphian.com

Clark County Extension chair among team applauded for work in feral hog control

LITTLE ROCK — Faculty and staff at the Cooperative Extension Service tackled tough issues affecting Arkansans this year, including providing immunization education and vaccine clinics in the Arkansas Delta, finding advanced technology to better control feral hogs statewide and repurposing neglected property into a learning center that serves Poinsett County residents.
southarkansassun.com

Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Waterfowl Report: Long break, more water encouraging for second portion of waterfowl season

Arkansas’s waterfowl hunting season will resume 30 minutes before sunrise Saturday, Dec. 10, and ducks and geese will have had nearly two weeks of mostly quiet on the Arkansas landscape. With this week’s nasty wet weather and ducks perhaps finding more habitat, this 14-day portion of the waterfowl season will open with more promise than the first part did last month.
WREG

Arkansas towns working to recover one year after tornado

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of a deadly tornado outbreak that left numerous fatalities and millions of dollars in damage as it ravaged portions of the south. Several towns in Arkansas are still picking up the pieces from that late-season weather event and we visited two communities still making steps toward recovery. […]
KYTV

Flu-related deaths spike in Arkansas; cases rising in northern Arkansas too

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - In Arkansas, flu death rates have risen above the previous season’s level as transmission rates remain ‘very high.’. In the Arkansas Department of Health’s weekly flu report released Wednesday, the activity level was rated 12 out of 13 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The ADH reports 45 flu-related deaths, including one pediatric death, up from 30 deaths in last week’s report. Of the flu deaths, health officials say 73% were unvaccinated.
