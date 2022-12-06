ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

ODNR officers will be outfitted with body cameras

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz announced Friday that ODNR has begun outfitting all natural resources and wildlife officers with body cameras. “Body cameras are becoming an increasingly important piece of technology in all areas of law enforcement," DeWine...
Here are Ohio's favorite Christmas movies

COLUMBUS -- With the holiday season in full swing over the coming weeks, there are sure to be several Christmas movie marathons for viewers to follow. But what Christmas movies are the favorites of Ohioans?. To do this, BetOhio.com used Google Trends to analyze the most popular Christmas movies among...
Mt. Gilead can't hang with Centerburg

Centerburg grabbed a 70-53 victory at the expense of Mt. Gilead in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Centerburg and Mt Gilead faced off on December 10, 2021 at Centerburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
Flu closes Dan Emmett Elementary School

MOUNT VERNON — Dan Emmett Elementary School will be closed Friday due to the continued number of absences caused by the flu. "We do not take this decision lightly as we understand that closing school can create additional burdens for families," Supt. William Seder Jr. wrote in a letter to parents and guardians on Thursday. "We hope that providing this information in a timely manner will allow you time to plan accordingly."
Mt. Vernon posts win at West Holmes' expense

Mt. Vernon pushed past West Holmes for a 49-36 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 9. West Holmes authored a promising start, taking a 16-8 advantage over Mt. Vernon at the end of the first quarter.
Fat Dog Vinyl brings record collecting back to Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON — The first record Phil Hicks collected was KISS's “Alive!” in 1975. It was wrapped and waiting under his Christmas tree. Now Hicks and wife Jennifer are living a dream he wasn’t sure would ever happen. He remembers seeing his first live show during a Journey concert at Blossom Music Center for $10 a ticket.
Division I All-Ohio football teams announced

COLUMBUS – The Division I football All-Ohio teams were announced Thursday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. The Division II through VII teams were announced earlier this week. More about the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association can be found at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/OPSWA. The OPSWA was created in 1972 to support, promote...
Askew joins Ashland pair on Division II All-Ohio football team

COLUMBUS – A trio of Ohio Cardinal Conference players earned spots on the DIvision II all-state team. Mount Vernon junior running back Jonny Askew, a 5-10, 185-pound junior, was an honorable-mention selection. Askew flashed his talents as an all-purpose back in leading the Yellow Jackets offense.
3 Tygers earn 1st-team All-Ohio honors on Division III football team

COLUMBUS -- Three Mansfield Senior players were first-team All-Ohio selections, and three more were also honored, when the Division III all-state football team was announced on Wednesday afternoon by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. All three first-team Tygers were on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive lineman Ricky Mills,...
