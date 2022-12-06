MOUNT VERNON — Dan Emmett Elementary School will be closed Friday due to the continued number of absences caused by the flu. "We do not take this decision lightly as we understand that closing school can create additional burdens for families," Supt. William Seder Jr. wrote in a letter to parents and guardians on Thursday. "We hope that providing this information in a timely manner will allow you time to plan accordingly."

