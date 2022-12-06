Read full article on original website
Maharishi Integrates Military-Spec Elements Into Its Reebok Classic Leather “Ripstop“ Collab
The Reebok team is traveling back across the pond to the U.K. to reunite with Maharishi for a new Classic Leather “Ripstop” collaboration. This offering serves as a follow-up to the duo’s Reebok LT Court Hemp team-up that was revealed in October. The London-based streetwear label wanted...
Finn Rush-Taylor Studio's 3D-Printed Shoe Puts Innovation at the Fore
In collaboration with 3D-printing technology developer Zellerfeld, Finn Rush-Taylor Studio is looking to innovate the future of footwear. For their latest team-up, the close-knit collaborators concocted a 3D-printed footwear silhouette, dubbed the NAMI shoe. The sneaker, which gets its name from Japanese origin, boasts Rush-Taylor’s classic asymmetrical design codes, drawing...
The Nike Dunk Low "University Red" is Restocking
Throughout the year, has restocked some of its most in-demand sneakers and silhouettes. Releases such as the Nike Dunk Low “Kentucky” and “Syracuse” returned while Tom Sachs’ NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe “Studio” has revisited shelves twice since its debut in June. Now, the brand is expected to bring back another of its popular university-themed Dunk Lows, this time in “University Red.” Since launching in 2020, it has reached secondary market prices upwards of triple the original retail price.
Ballaholic and ASICS Connect to Present New A Version of the EX-89
Is continuing to up its levels. Recently, the footwear giant has released a slew of high-profile collaborations — such as the “Aged Map” GEL-LYTE III with atmos — as well as consistently-dropped general releases that keep fans engaged and excited ahead of what’s to come next. Now, ASICS is presenting its latest footwear installment with a fresh iteration of its EX-89 silhouette in collaboration with Ballaholic.
Nike Air Max Plus Adds a Black and University Blue Colorway to Its Lineup
Is adding yet another color iteration to its popular Sean McDowell design. The Nike Air Max Plus silhouette was originally released in 1998 and was re-released in 2018 for its 20th-anniversary celebration. Now, the shoe continues to gain momentum and popularity. Looking to 2023, the Air Max Plus is arriving...
Tyler, the Creator's Converse GLF 2.0 "Verdant Green/Seaport" Is Revealed
Tyler, the Creator is in the next chapter of his ongoing partnership with Converse as he has honed in on growing the catalog of his new GLF. 2.0 sneaker. The silhouette has been dropping at a rather steady pace and has launched in “Brilliant White,” “Oil Green/Bison” and “Curry/Copper Tan” colorways, and now it has resurfaced onto our radar in a new “Verdant Green/Seaport” palette.
Stella McCartney and Yoshitomo Nara Reveal Second Genderless Capsule
After joining forces with legendary Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara for a Spring/Summer 2021 capsule, Stella McCartney has reunited with the free-spirited visionary for a second round of unisex apparel. This time, the collaboration exudes a liberated, punk demeanor, with a light-hearted edit of collectible ready-to-wear designs and vegan accessories. With...
JW Anderson's FW22 Boots Present Padded Perfection
JW Anderson‘s unhinged Spring/Summer 2023 collection might be available to shop now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t cop some of the House’s winter-ready pieces for the cold days ahead. This is where FW22‘s padded fabric lace-up boots come in, arriving online in either a black or pink colorway for the chilly season.
Rounding Up Air Jordan 11 Retro Grails Ahead of the "Cherry" Launch
The Air Jordan 11 Retro “Cherry” drops this week on Saturday, December 10. The below roundup showcases underrated 11 Retros regaining momentum amongst the sneaker community in anticipation of the new release. For longtime fans of the iconic silhouette, “Cherry” harkens back to the AJ11 Low “Varsity Red” released in 2001, remixing the low-top’s two-tone color story with glossy, patent leather overlays and white mesh.
50 Years of Nike
Nike’s co-founder Bill Bowerman once said, “If you have a body, you are an athlete.” It’s a statement that—for anyone hearing it for the first time—might cause an eyebrow to raise. After all, not all of us possess the natural ability to soar for a tomahawk, jam like LeBron James, execute a forceful running forehand like Serena Williams, or shatter a two-hour marathon barrier like Eliud Kipchoge. The phrase, however, perfectly encapsulates why the brand has garnered so much success in its 50-year-lifespan:
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 Low "Craft"
Jordan Brand has yet to complete its holiday run of releases and looks at 2023’s roster have already started to steal the show. For fans of the Air Jordan 2 who enjoyed the brand’s heavy emphasis on the 36-year-old silhouette in 2022, next year is shaping up to have another exciting run of colorways. While collaborations on the sneaker have yet to pop up for 2023, both the low and high-top variants have been revealed in new looks courtesy of early pairs and rumors.
Gorillaz To Unveil AR Music Video Performances of New Single "Skinny Ape"
Gorillaz continues to push the boundaries of live musical performance with their AR music video performances of their latest single “Skinny Ape.”. Murdoc, 2D, Noodle and Russel are set to literally tower over fans at Times Square and in Piccadilly Circus on December 17 and December 18 for a “first-of-their-kind immersive experiences” which will be directed by Gorillaz co-creator Jamie hewlett and Fx Goby, and created by Nexus Studios. “To all our followers, get ready for the biggest Times Square takeover since that other gorilla smashed the place up. Bigger in fact cos there’s four of us,” Murdoc shared in a statement. “Thanks to the techies at Google, we’ve created the music video event of the century, so don your pink robes and come see Gorillaz like you’ve never seen us before. The future is nigh!”
Cactus Plant Flea Market Deliver Their "Japan Made" Collection Season 7
Serving to continue its series, Cactus Plant Flea Market has once again delivered Season 7 of their “Japan Made” collection. The latest installment is comprised of jackets, hoodie, pullovers, T-shirt, pants, balaclava, underwear, and socks. Leading the range is the yin-yang motif marked FUZZY BALANCE JACKET, minimalist SUEDE...
"Arctic Orange" Covers the Jordan Two Trey
Jordan Brand’s 2022 saw the division’s typical balance of new colorways and silhouettes with classic ones. First appearing in May, the brand ushered in its newest hybrid model with the Jordan Two Trey. With a history of combining its iconic sneakers to create new looks, Jordan Brand took things to the next level this time as it combined elements from seven entries in its Air Jordan series. The list includes the Air Jordan 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and 14, all colliding to create the Jordan Two Trey.
eBay's Best Holiday Gifts for Sneakerheads, Tech Fans, Watch Collectors and More
The time for gift-giving is fast approaching with the holiday season now in full force. eBay, the world’s original online marketplace, has cemented itself as one of the go to destinations for gift shopping with a wide range of products ideal for all lifestyles, whether for sneakerheads, tech lovers and fashion enthusiasts. Shoppers will also feel at ease when buying kicks, tech and more with eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee services, assuring quality and customer satisfaction. For those in need of guidance, the company also utilizes search and sales data from its most popular categories to curate a list of its most sought-after gifts – a great tool for gift-giving ideas for anyone in your life.
John Elliott Reveals Contemporary Wares With M.A.R.S Jewelry Collaboration
John Elliott has reunited with the Japanese jewelry brand M.A.R.S. for a new collection of contemporary pieces. Launched during Art Basel Miami 2022, the new collaboration features a selection of beaded necklaces, link necklaces, bracelets, cuffs, rings and earrings. What shies about the new collaboration is its attention to material versatility – utilizing sterling silver and yellow gold alongside pearl, smoky quartz, blue topaz and diamond gemstones.
1017 ALYX 9SM and 999 CLUB Celebrate the Life of Juice WRLD With New Apparel Collab
It’s been three years since the unexpected passing of Juice WRLD, and 1019 ALYX 9SM has just announced that it will be commemorating his life via a new charity-focused apparel capsule alongside the artist’s 999 CLUB imprint. Matthew M Williams‘ luxury label has crafted a duo of long-sleeve...
The Weeknd Teases New Music for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
Following his standout appearance on “Creepin’” off of Metro Boomin’s new album Heroes & Villains, which dropped on Friday, The Weeknd has even more new music in store for fans. The singer will be contributing to the soundtrack for the highly-anticipated flick Avatar: The Way of Water with a song called “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength).”
Miuccia Prada Steps Down as CEO and Gucci Heads to South Korea in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, fashion offered a slew of exciting collaborations and a number of executive changes. At the top, Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli stepped down as co-CEOs of the Prada Group, and Steve Rendle officially stepped down as CEO of the Vans, Supreme and The North Face parent company, VF Corporation. In another sphere, Gucci offered something to look forward to, revealing that it will stage its Cruise 2024 show in South Korea in May of next year. And on the collab front, Dickies teamed up with Gucci Vault, and Denim Tears stirred conversations with two joint collections, one with Stüssy and another with Dior.
See BTS’ RM Explore a Train Car in New “Still Life” Music Video
BTS may be on hiatus but RM is still making moves in the recording studio. Following in the footsteps of fellow band members J-Hope and Jin, RM delivered his new solo studio album Indigo last Friday. In addition to collaborations with Erykah Badu, Mahalia, Paul Blanco and more, the South...
