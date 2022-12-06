Gorillaz continues to push the boundaries of live musical performance with their AR music video performances of their latest single “Skinny Ape.”. Murdoc, 2D, Noodle and Russel are set to literally tower over fans at Times Square and in Piccadilly Circus on December 17 and December 18 for a “first-of-their-kind immersive experiences” which will be directed by Gorillaz co-creator Jamie hewlett and Fx Goby, and created by Nexus Studios. “To all our followers, get ready for the biggest Times Square takeover since that other gorilla smashed the place up. Bigger in fact cos there’s four of us,” Murdoc shared in a statement. “Thanks to the techies at Google, we’ve created the music video event of the century, so don your pink robes and come see Gorillaz like you’ve never seen us before. The future is nigh!”

1 DAY AGO