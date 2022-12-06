Read full article on original website
Destiny 2: Lightfall Expansion Gets New Gameplay Trailer
A new trailer just dropped for "Destiny 2: Lightfall," the latest expansion for Bungie's popular and long-running MMO shooter coming March 1, 2023.
Diablo 4 Finally Gets A Release Date, Preorders Arrive With Beta Perk
"Diablo" fans received some key details about the upcoming "Diablo 4" installment, including its open beta early access and the release date that'll follow it. The title was announced way back during BlizzCon 2019, and Blizzard has teased fans with various snippets and details over the years since, including the presence of the daughter of Mephisto, Lilith. A few lucky people have even had the opportunity to experience the upcoming title as part of its closed beta — and, as you'd expect, there have been some leaks amid all of this.
Microsoft Makes Nintendo Call Of Duty Promise If Activision Deal Approved
Microsoft's attempts to win over Sony - and gamers - continues, with the Xbox-maker promising to bring "Call of Duty" to Nintendo after the Activision merger.
Xbox Series X And S Accessories That Are A Total Waste Of Money
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Whether you've adopted the behemoth Xbox Series X or the slim and compact Xbox Series S, there are a few key accessories that you'll want to buy to ensure that you get the most out of your new gaming console. These include a new controller, additional storage for your game data, a comfortable headset, and perhaps a subscription to Xbox Game Pass for instant access to hundreds of games.
Death Stranding 2 Made Official With Secret-Filled Trailer
Hideo Kojima made an appearance at The Game Awards 2022, and as many had suspected, he announced the sequel to his acclaimed game "Death Stranding." Currently in development under the working title of "Death Stranding 2" and referred to as "DS2," we also got our first glimpse at the game that is developed using the Decima Engine.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The console wars continue to rage on, splitting the gaming populace between PlayStation and Xbox, with both sides claiming technological superiority. That's before we even consider the console versus PC debate. Meanwhile, Nintendo has managed to find a way to occupy its own little corner of the home gaming market, largely uncontested, with its popular Switch console.
