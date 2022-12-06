ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

WATCH: Tom Brady Erupts on Sidelines, Cusses Out Teammate During MNF

By Dustin Schutte
 3 days ago
(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Before Tom Brady engineered an exciting comeback win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, he captured the attention of a mass audience for his sideline antics. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailed by 10 points in the fourth quarter, the future Hall of Famer wasn’t too happy.

ESPN‘s cameras picked up Brady cussing out a teammate late in Monday night’s game. Unlike earlier in the season, though, the seven-time Super Bowl champion didn’t slam the tablet he was using.

“What the f— is that,” Brady appeared to say while on the sidelines. Eli Manning then hilariously asked UFC‘s Dana White if he could figure out what the quarterback screamed.

Maybe the frustration fueled Brady down the stretch of a pivotal game. He led the Buccaneers to touchdown drives on each of their final two possessions, overcoming a 16-3 deficit to register a 17-16 victory over the Saints.

Brady ended the game completed 36-of-54 passes for 281 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. With the win, Tampa Bay improved to 6-6 and is firmly atop the NFC South standings.

Tom Brady Does It Again

Monday night, we saw a flashback of prime Tom Brady. The quarterback led the Bucs to a pair of touchdown drives late in the game to get a major win over the Saints.

Brady capped the comeback with a six-yard touchdown pass to Rachaad White with three seconds remaining in the game. That became the 56th game-winning drive of Brady’s incredible NFL career.

Not only did Brady secure the 56th game-winning drive of his career, he made even more league history. It marked the 44th time he’s led his team to a comeback win, surpassing Peyton Manning‘s total for most in NFL history.

Maybe he’s no longer in his prime, but Brady continues to show everyone why he’s one of the best to ever play the game.

Carmi Bell Morris
3d ago

he definitely isn't a team player! yes you can get frustrated but you are all still a team and work together, not talking to your team mates like that!

James Bush
3d ago

Brady thinks he does nothing wrong no matter how bad a pass is he expects the receiver to catch it and if he doesn't he has a tantrum just like a little kid

Yavin Zee
3d ago

I think he does this every game now...the kicker and punter are probably hiding off to the side taking bets on who Brady cusses out.

