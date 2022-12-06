Read full article on original website
Key Regulator of Cell Growth Deciphered
A UNIGE team has discovered the structure of a protein complex that regulates the activity of the major growth regulator. The mTOR protein plays a central role in cell growth, proliferation, and survival. Its activity is affected by the availability of nutrients as well as various growth factors such as hormones. This protein has been linked to a number of diseases, including cancer, where its activity frequently increases.
