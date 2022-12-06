ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Independent

Human-related predator that lived 340 million years ago dubbed ‘original T Rex’

A formidable predator that lived 340 million years ago has been dubbed “the T Rex of its day.”Named Whatcheeria, it had huge razor sharp teeth and bone crushing jaws that snapped animals in half.The tetrapod was one of the first creatures to hunt on land and topped the food chain of the time, say scientists.It had a salamander like body and long narrow head, reaching more than six feet from nose to tail.Co-author Ben Otoo, a PhD student at the University of Chicago, said: “If you saw Whatcheeria in life, it would probably look like a big crocodile-shaped salamander, with...
IOWA STATE
Good News Network

Two Channel Island Plants Found Nowhere Else are Off Endangered Species List and Now Flourishing

Two plants that live on California’s Channel Islands and nowhere else on earth have reached recovery thanks to Endangered Species Act (ESA) protections. The Santa Cruz Island dudleya and island bedstraw are now recommended for delisting after the Fish and Wildlife Service restored their population to flourishing levels with the help of partners like the Nature Conservancy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Fastest Animals in Kansas

Kansas is a landlocked state in the midwest best known for twisters, rolling tall grass prairies, and miles upon miles of natural beauty. Its extensive prairies are home to many animals who love roaming these wide open spaces. Two of the speediest animals on earth call Kansas their home: the peregrine falcon (240 mph) and the pronghorn (60 mph). However, many states contain these species. So for the sake of redundancy, we have left them out. This list includes fast animals unique to the state’s ecosystem; discover the fastest animals in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Japanese Snowball vs. Chinese Snowball: Notable Differences

The Japanese snowball and Chinese snowball are two stunning tree-like shrubs with eye-catching white blossoms. While these plants are closely related, there are notable differences beyond their country of origin. Here’s how to tell whether you’re looking at a Japanese snowball or a Chinese snowball, and which one is better...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NOLA.com

Environmental group to sue feds over need to protect Louisiana turtles

One turtle is a rough-backed swamp-dweller with a bone-crushing bite. The other is a dainty freshwater creature found only in Louisiana and Mississippi. Both turtles aren't getting the protections they need to avoid extinction, according to a lawsuit the Center for Biological Diversity plans to file against President Joe Biden's administration.
LOUISIANA STATE
NASDAQ

The Robot Uprising is Here and it's Building Houses for Us

If science fiction has taught us anything, it’s that robots are to be feared. Some stories forecast an uprising. Others talk about mass unemployment. But that’s the stuff of imagination. The latest in real-world robotic intelligence is creating devices that are working to combat one of society’s biggest problems—and helping advance humanity’s journey into the cosmos.
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Snowball Bush vs. Hydrangea: The Key Differences

There are many stunning flowers in the plant kingdom that are similar in appearance and growth habits. This creates confusion among aspiring gardeners trying to plan a garden or identify what’s growing already. The snowball bush and hydrangea are two popular flowering shrubs that often get confused with one...

