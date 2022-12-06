Read full article on original website
At its unveiling in 1982, the Yamaha RD350 YPVS — known as the RZ350 in North America — was called “the nearest thing to a road going racer ever produced” (MCN). That’s a big claim from the factory, but the liquid-cooled, power valve-equipped two-stroke delivered in spades. Visordown called the bike a “bloody revelation,” especially for young riders in search of affordable power:
The Yamaha DT400 is one of our favorite two-stroke enduros of the 1970s — a wolf in wolf’s clothing and a howling fury to ride. The factory bike may have dynoed at 24 horsepower and 24 lb-ft of torque, but it always felt like more than that, with the front wheel lightening with every touch of the powerband.
