This Man Is Asking San Francisco Locals How Much Their Rent Is & It's Lower Than Many Expected

A content creator is taking to the streets of San Francisco, CA to learn just how much locals are paying in monthly rent, and some of the numbers he’s getting are certainly lower than many of his social media followers — and commenters — expected.

A study conducted by the Economist Intelligence Unit shows San Francisco as one of the most expensive cities in the world as of 2022.

According to Rent Cafe, the average rental cost in the Golden City is $3,397 a month, and the average apartment size is only 740 sq. ft.

In a video posted by the account The San Francisco Standard (@sfstandard) on TikTok, San Francisco residents are opening up about their monthly housing costs.

San Francisco is one of the priciest places to rent in the country. So, we wanted to know: how much do you pay for rent in the city? 🤑🎤 #sanfrancisco #rent #housing #sf #bayarea #sfstandard #fyp

Despite the high cost of living, the video proves there are still some good deals to be found in the current market. Many of the locals revealed their monthly housing payments to cost less than $2000.

One woman who has lived in The Mission neighborhood for the past 15 years claims her one-bedroom apartment only costs her $1,500 a month.

However, when it comes to lower rental prices, size is a major factor. One resident who lives right behind Dolores Park shares that her studio costs $1,300 a month, but it's only 150 sq. ft.

TikTok users in the comment section of the previously mentioned video expressed their surprise after learning that some of the rental prices weren't more expensive given the city's notorious cost of living.

"How are these people's rents all below 2K? How?" one person questioned.

"Also, keep in mind that those who have lower rent and have been there for a long time most likely have rent control," another commenter clarified.

“1 bedroom for $1,500 in The Mission? That’s a steal!" someone else chimed in.

The clip proves you can still find deals in San Francisco's current rental market. You might just have to sacrifice a bit of space, or expect to share your living area with a roommate or two.