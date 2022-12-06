6 Super Fun Things To Do In San Diego That Will Cost You Less Than $19

It’s no surprise that a city as beautiful as San Diego, CA is chock-full of fun things to do. The good news is that not all of them have to break the bank.

Whether you’re a local or just passing through town, it's always great to have some budget-friendly options up your sleeve.

From rooftop movie screenings to chill boat rides, here are six activities in San Diego that will cost you less than $19.

Mini Golf at The Loma Club

FORE real - so fun 😂 #MegSD #LibertyStation #PointLoma #SanDiegoActivities #SanDiegoFamily #MiniGolf #SanDiegoLocal #SanDiegoGuide

Price: $14

Address: 2960 Truxtun Rd, San Diego, CA

Why You Need To Go: Located in the swanky Loma Club, this mini golf course allows you to practice your aim and enjoy a few drinks while you navigate the green and its obstacles. It's pet friendly too. So, you can even bring your pup.

The Japanese Friendship Garden

japanese friendship garden in san diego!! #kpopvlog #japanesegarden #cherryblossom #aesthetic #pinterest #california #videodiary #vlog#trendy #dayinmylife #fyp #sandiego #kfashion #japaneseteagarden

Price: $14

Address: 2215 Pan American Rd E, San Diego, CA

Why You Need To Go: This tranquil garden is full of peaceful ponds and lush green trails. You can navigate the stone paths and take in the sights of flora and fauna at this picturesque friendship garden.

Rooftop Cinema Club

@laurensandiego_ Discount code for 20% off tickets the end! Rooftop Cinema Club is back! #laurensandiego#sandiego#rooftopmovies#rooftopcinemaclub#sandiegoactivities#fyp#sandiegocheck#visitsandiego#sandiegolife#sandiegocalifornia#california#SmellLikeIrishSpring

Price: $18.50+

Address: Manchester Grand Hyatt, 1 Market Pl, San Diego, CA

Why You Need To Go: Located on a rooftop that overlooks the San Diego skyline, this cinema club elevates your typical movie theater experience to the next level.

You can grab a bucket of popcorn and settle into one of the reclining lounge chairs to enjoy your favorite classic movies.

Balboa Park

Price: Free

Address: Balboa Park, San Diego, CA

Why You Need To Go: This 1,200-acre historic park is often described as "San Diego's backyard."

It’s home to dozens of trails, gardens, fountains, statues, and public art exhibits. The best part is that it’s free to visit all year round.

Flagship Ferry

Price: $7

Address: 990 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA

Why You Need To Go: This cheap ferry ride will take you for a 15-minute cruise down the bay. You can catch a beautiful sunset from the water or start your day with an energizing boat ride.

Cabrillo National Park

Price: $10+

Address: 1800 Cabrillo Memorial Dr, San Diego, CA

Why You Need To Go: This national park is the perfect excuse to get out and explore the great outdoors. Cabrillo National Park is home to the historic Cabrillo Monument and trails that navigate the rugged terrain with magnificent views.