ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

6 Super Fun Things To Do In San Diego That Will Cost You Less Than $19

By Maeve Browne
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HfBKK_0jZCGPLW00

It’s no surprise that a city as beautiful as San Diego, CA is chock-full of fun things to do. The good news is that not all of them have to break the bank.

Whether you’re a local or just passing through town, it's always great to have some budget-friendly options up your sleeve.

From rooftop movie screenings to chill boat rides, here are six activities in San Diego that will cost you less than $19.

Mini Golf at The Loma Club

FORE real - so fun 😂 #MegSD #LibertyStation #PointLoma #SanDiegoActivities #SanDiegoFamily #MiniGolf #SanDiegoLocal #SanDiegoGuide

Price: $14

Address: 2960 Truxtun Rd, San Diego, CA

Why You Need To Go: Located in the swanky Loma Club, this mini golf course allows you to practice your aim and enjoy a few drinks while you navigate the green and its obstacles. It's pet friendly too. So, you can even bring your pup.

The Japanese Friendship Garden

japanese friendship garden in san diego!! #kpopvlog #japanesegarden #cherryblossom #aesthetic #pinterest #california #videodiary #vlog#trendy #dayinmylife #fyp #sandiego #kfashion #japaneseteagarden

Price: $14

Address: 2215 Pan American Rd E, San Diego, CA

Why You Need To Go: This tranquil garden is full of peaceful ponds and lush green trails. You can navigate the stone paths and take in the sights of flora and fauna at this picturesque friendship garden.

Rooftop Cinema Club

@laurensandiego_

Discount code for 20% off tickets the end! Rooftop Cinema Club is back! #laurensandiego#sandiego#rooftopmovies#rooftopcinemaclub#sandiegoactivities#fyp#sandiegocheck#visitsandiego#sandiegolife#sandiegocalifornia#california#SmellLikeIrishSpring

Price: $18.50+

Address: Manchester Grand Hyatt, 1 Market Pl, San Diego, CA

Why You Need To Go: Located on a rooftop that overlooks the San Diego skyline, this cinema club elevates your typical movie theater experience to the next level.

You can grab a bucket of popcorn and settle into one of the reclining lounge chairs to enjoy your favorite classic movies.

Balboa Park

Price: Free

Address: Balboa Park, San Diego, CA

Why You Need To Go: This 1,200-acre historic park is often described as "San Diego's backyard."

It’s home to dozens of trails, gardens, fountains, statues, and public art exhibits. The best part is that it’s free to visit all year round.

Flagship Ferry

Price: $7

Address: 990 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA

Why You Need To Go: This cheap ferry ride will take you for a 15-minute cruise down the bay. You can catch a beautiful sunset from the water or start your day with an energizing boat ride.

Cabrillo National Park

Price: $10+

Address: 1800 Cabrillo Memorial Dr, San Diego, CA

Why You Need To Go: This national park is the perfect excuse to get out and explore the great outdoors. Cabrillo National Park is home to the historic Cabrillo Monument and trails that navigate the rugged terrain with magnificent views.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
outsidemagazine

A Climber Fell to His Death While Free-Soloing near San Diego

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Around noon on Sunday, December 4, authorities east of San Diego received a call that a climber had fallen around 200 feet while ascending the Left Wall on El Cajon Mountain. The climber, Nathaniel Masahi Takatsuno, 22, had, according to eye-witness accounts, been free soloing Leonids—a three-pitch 5.9 route—when he fell.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

Top weekend events in San Diego for Dec. 8-11: Parade of Lights, Chelsea Handler and more

Here are the top events happening in the area from Thursday, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11. Snow N Glow: The Del Mar Fairgrounds’ Snow N Glow Holiday Festival begins this weekend. Highlights include a walk-through display of more than 1 million lights, a 100-foot snow tubing hill, live music, Ferris wheel rides, and igloos reserved for cozying up along with hot cocoa. S’mores kits, festive food and drinks will be sold. 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, Dec. 8 through Jan. 1, and daily Dec. 17-25. Tickets to the walk-through Snow N Glow path are $19.99 for adults and $15.99 for children ages 3 to 10. Tickets to both the Snow N Glow and the snow activities are $39.99 for adults and children. Admission is free for children ages 2 and younger. Del Mar Fair Grounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Visit delmarfairgrounds.com/event/snownglow/2022-12-08.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Cuisine Noir Magazine

The South Meets the West at Hey Sugar! in San Diego

Cakes in mason jars and southern-style peach cobbler are stirring up the sweet scene in San Diego, California. Chan Buie, a Black woman business owner and veteran, is following her baking passion after retiring from the military and opening her first bakery, Hey Sugar! Her scrumptious sweet shop in Southern California sells varieties of individual cakes, lemon bars, cookies and coffee cakes in a cheerful setting. Baking at Home and For Shipmates Buie says she learned her baking skills while visiting family in Mississippi each summer and loves making southern desserts. “My mother and auntie were solid role models and put their...
SAN DIEGO, CA
passporttoeden.com

Best Bookstores In San Diego We Love

The best bookstores in San Diego refuse to compromise. They are authentic to themselves, strong in their convictions, and champions of their causes. As you walk past literary postered window displays and tall stacks of books, you’ll see a recurring theme: “shop local and don’t buy from a man who wants to colonize the moon.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $13 Million, This Resort Like Estate in Rancho Santa Fe, California comes with Numerous Outdoor Venues for Entertaining

17020 El Vuelo Home in Rancho Santa Fe, California for Sale. 17020 El Vuelo, Rancho Santa Fe, California is an impressive custom estate with seamless indoor-outdoor living throughout with 5 bedroom suites, resort-like setting offering privacy, numerous outdoor venues for entertaining or relaxing. This Home in Rancho Santa Fe offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17020 El Vuelo, please contact Laura Barry (Phone: 619-913-3879) & Jim Graves (Phone: 858-395-6333) at Barry Estates for full support and perfect service.
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
NBC San Diego

Hollywood Star Sandra Bullock Sells San Diego County Hideaway for $5.6 Million

The fact that “Miss Congeniality” herself had a home in San Diego's North County was one of her best-kept secrets. San Bullock's luxurious spread, which boasts 5,938 square feet of stunning Mediterranean-style architecture and a carefully crafted interior design sold last month for $5.6 million, according to a local real-estate company spokeswoman. "The Proposal" star's dwelling sat atop 91 acres of property filled with avocado and citrus groves and lush vistas.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

5 Great Trails for a Holiday Hike in Carlsbad

Carlsbad has about 67 miles of trails to enjoy. If you have friends or family visiting over Christmas, or you just want to get outside, here are five great city trails to check out. We’re also sharing videos of each trail so you can get a sneak peek.
CARLSBAD, CA
kusi.com

San Diego makes top five most coveted places to live

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is among the top five cities in the nation where people are looking to move. According to a recent report from Redfin, the City of San Diego ranks number four on the list which includes Sacramento, Las Vegas and Miami ranking ahead and Tampa coming in fifth place.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

San Diego's Most Festive Bars & Restaurants To Celebrate The Holidays

It's the most wonderful time of the year, so we've listed off San Diego's most festively decorated bars & restaurants for the holiday season. Whatever holidays you celebrate during December, everyone loves festive decorations and merriment! Below is our list of the top San Diego bars & restaurants for a cheerful holiday decor to get you into the Christmas spirit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
inewsource

San Diego now can charge a fee for trash service. What residents can expect next

San Diegans voted last month to allow the city to charge for trash collection services that many property owners and residents have been enjoying for free. Measure B, which passed by a narrow percentage-point margin according to certified results released Thursday, does not actually impose a specific fee on the city’s waste customers. City leaders will have to adopt a fee and decide how much to charge customers later. The city has not charged a fee for trash collection services in more than 100 years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

60K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy