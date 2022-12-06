Read full article on original website
The Fate of the Proposed Wawa Location in Holland Has Just Been Announced. Read For All the Details
As Wawa continues to expand in the Bucks County area, the fate of one of the most talked-about locations has finally been determined. Damon C. Williams wrote about the decision in the Bucks County Courier Times. The infamous Holland Wawa, which was planned to be located at 287 Holland Road,...
Parking lot refinancing bill sparks uproar at City Council committee meeting
The bill to approve refinancing of a loan the City guaranteed for a parking garage at the Gallery contained a provision that the owner must agree to the closing of Filbert Street, next to the garage.
Hazardous waste storage areas at former refinery site could close within a year
The redevelopment of the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery is moving a step forward, with the formal closure of hazardous waste storage areas on the site. The former PES refinery — with its jungle of pipes, thousands of tanks and vessels, and more than 100-year history as an industrial site — is 88% demolished. The new owner, Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP), plans to turn it into a warehousing and life sciences hub called the Bellwether District. This process includes getting rid of hazardous waste, which the developers plan to do within a year.
Philadelphia council member pushes to keep trucks out of residential areas, 'improve quality of life'
Anthony Phillips introduced a resolution that was unanimously approved to hold hearings that will explore ways to help truck drivers and owners find parking. He also wants to make it easier to ban truck parking in the ninth district.
Pa. Democrat Joanna McClinton swears herself in as majority leader
The fight for power in the Pennsylvania House took a turn Wednesday when Philadelphia Democrat Joanna McClinton had herself sworn in as majority leader and acting speaker.
WFMZ-TV Online
Route 309 connector construction to close road in Franconia, Hatfield townships for 1 year
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. -The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday that a road in Montgomery County will be closed for a year beginning Tuesday, January 3 as part of a construction project. PennDOT said roadway construction will close a section of Township Line Road as part of the Route...
3 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations
Three Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000...
fox29.com
Southwest Philly group calls for change, working to build medical facility in area where there is none
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Community members in Southwest Philadelphia say they have nowhere to go for medical care, as there are no urgent care centers or health facilities for those in need. But, a local church is leading a call for change. "When we first moved here in 1972, it was...
Another Cannabis Dispensary in South Jersey Announces Grand Opening Date!
If you're looking for more cannabis options in South Jersey, you won't have to wait too much longer. A license for Indigo Dispensary, a rising, New Jersey-based cannabis retailer, has just been approved to operate a cannabis dispensary in Brooklawn (302 Crescent Boulevard)! They announced their grand opening for early 2023, according to South Jersey Observer. They made the announcement on the Facebook page, as you can see down below:
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delle Donne announces 12-story tower at Avenue North development
Delle Donne & Associates, has commenced preliminary construction on a mixed use office tower at Avenue North, the former AstraZeneca campus in north Wilmington. The new development will be home to Delle Donne & Associates headquarters. Delle Donne & Associates has selected real estate brokerage firm JLL, to handle leasing...
Delaware County police officer honored at special ceremony
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A police officer in Delaware County was honored for his heroism during a special ceremony in Philadelphia Wednesday.Prospect Park Officer David Voorhees received an Award of Valor in emergency response for applying pressure to a gunshot victim's wound, saving his life back in January.The National Liberty Museum, in partnership with Chevrolet, recognized Voorhees during its 17th annual Awards of Valor.Voorhees says he doesn't consider himself a hero, just a cop who was doing what he was trained to do."I appreciate everyone coming out tonight and I'm very grateful to everyone for selecting me and giving me this award. I appreciate everyone that's been so supportive me during this time, really been there for me," Voorhees said.A total of 25 police officers, firefighters, and paramedics were honored for their heroism and for serving as role models in the community.
Peddler’s Village Gains National Recognition After Being Featured on a Major Platform
The Lahaska shopping village was featured for thinner Christmas festivities. Peddler’s Village was recently featured on one of the biggest television shows in the entire country, showcasing the area’s unique shops. The Lahaska shopping center, a favorite destination for both locals and visitors, was recently visited not just...
buckscountyherald.com
Attack on second-grader raises concerns about staffing levels in Quakertown
A vicious attack on a Quakertown Community School District student has exposed dangerously low staffing levels at one school, and highlighted a problem across the district. The student’s mother, Maggie Ouran of Richland Township, told board members and administrators her daughter was hunted down by other children during recess, held to the ground and punched in a nearby field. One of the assailants then inserted a pine cone in the second-grader’s mouth.
rtands.com
Amtrak Looks to Remove Pennsylvania ‘Distant Signals’
Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. With Positive Train Control (PTC) operational, Amtrak is seeking Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) approval to remove automatic wayside signals serving as distant signals to existing interlockings on the Mid-Atlantic Division’s Philadelphia-to-Harrisburg, Pa. line (a Northeast Corridor branch), according to a notice in the Federal Register’s Dec. 7 edition.
Bertucci’s in Langhorne, PA Abruptly Closed for Good
Bertucci's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta by Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne has closed abruptly and the closure is permanent. Levittown Now is reporting that there is a sign on the door announcing the news. I called the restaurant phone number and it connected me to the Bertucci's Closed Restaurant...
Pa. high school sees a series of outbursts, fights, raising safety concerns: report
According to 6ABC, a series of unruly outbursts and constant fights among high schoolers at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Delaware County, has administrators and police in a desperate attempt to figure out how to bring tempers down. In fact, teachers and staff have said the recent brawls...
NBC Philadelphia
Deteriorating Delco Bridge Closed ‘Indefinitely'. Here's How to Get Around It
Drivers are being forced to find a different route due to the indefinite closure of a bridge over the Darby Creek in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. PennDOT announced Wednesday that "the bridge carrying southbound Route 420 (Wanamaker Avenue) over Darby Creek in Prospect Park Borough and Tinicum Township, Delaware County will be closed indefinitely... following the discovery of significant beam and bearing pedestal deterioration during a recent bridge inspection."
Philly’s $500 million budget surplus could disappear if there is a financial downturn
For the first time in city history, Philadelphia is projected to have a budget surplus of $500 million. But despite that, a new report from the group overseeing the city’s finances says a fiscal downturn could still cause problems. The city will have a $505.3 million budget surplus at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Code Blue weather declaration issued for Montgomery County
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A “Code Blue” Declaration has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday night, December 9, 2022, at 8 p.m. and ending on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, at 8 a.m. The temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20...
fox29.com
Route 420 Bridge over Darby Creek in Prospect Park closed indefinitely for structural repairs
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. - Commuters in Delaware County using the Wanamaker Avenue Bridge are going to have to find a different way around as officials closed the southbound portion of the bridge. According to PennDOT, the Wanamaker Avenue Bridge over Darby Creek in Prospect Park and Tinicum Township, or Route...
