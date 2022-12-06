ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

WHYY

Hazardous waste storage areas at former refinery site could close within a year

The redevelopment of the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery is moving a step forward, with the formal closure of hazardous waste storage areas on the site. The former PES refinery — with its jungle of pipes, thousands of tanks and vessels, and more than 100-year history as an industrial site — is 88% demolished. The new owner, Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP), plans to turn it into a warehousing and life sciences hub called the Bellwether District. This process includes getting rid of hazardous waste, which the developers plan to do within a year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Another Cannabis Dispensary in South Jersey Announces Grand Opening Date!

If you're looking for more cannabis options in South Jersey, you won't have to wait too much longer. A license for Indigo Dispensary, a rising, New Jersey-based cannabis retailer, has just been approved to operate a cannabis dispensary in Brooklawn (302 Crescent Boulevard)! They announced their grand opening for early 2023, according to South Jersey Observer. They made the announcement on the Facebook page, as you can see down below:
BROOKLAWN, NJ
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delle Donne announces 12-story tower at Avenue North development

Delle Donne & Associates, has commenced preliminary construction on a mixed use office tower at Avenue North, the former AstraZeneca campus in north Wilmington. The new development will be home to Delle Donne & Associates headquarters. Delle Donne & Associates has selected real estate brokerage firm JLL, to handle leasing...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Delaware County police officer honored at special ceremony

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A police officer in Delaware County was honored for his heroism during a special ceremony in Philadelphia Wednesday.Prospect Park Officer David Voorhees received an Award of Valor in emergency response for applying pressure to a gunshot victim's wound, saving his life back in January.The National Liberty Museum, in partnership with Chevrolet, recognized Voorhees during its 17th annual Awards of Valor.Voorhees says he doesn't consider himself a hero, just a cop who was doing what he was trained to do."I appreciate everyone coming out tonight and I'm very grateful to everyone for selecting me and giving me this award. I appreciate everyone that's been so supportive me during this time, really been there for me," Voorhees said.A total of 25 police officers, firefighters, and paramedics were honored for their heroism and for serving as role models in the community. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Attack on second-grader raises concerns about staffing levels in Quakertown

A vicious attack on a Quakertown Community School District student has exposed dangerously low staffing levels at one school, and highlighted a problem across the district. The student’s mother, Maggie Ouran of Richland Township, told board members and administrators her daughter was hunted down by other children during recess, held to the ground and punched in a nearby field. One of the assailants then inserted a pine cone in the second-grader’s mouth.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
rtands.com

Amtrak Looks to Remove Pennsylvania ‘Distant Signals’

Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. With Positive Train Control (PTC) operational, Amtrak is seeking Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) approval to remove automatic wayside signals serving as distant signals to existing interlockings on the Mid-Atlantic Division’s Philadelphia-to-Harrisburg, Pa. line (a Northeast Corridor branch), according to a notice in the Federal Register’s Dec. 7 edition.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
94.5 PST

Bertucci’s in Langhorne, PA Abruptly Closed for Good

Bertucci's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta by Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne has closed abruptly and the closure is permanent. Levittown Now is reporting that there is a sign on the door announcing the news. I called the restaurant phone number and it connected me to the Bertucci's Closed Restaurant...
LANGHORNE, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Deteriorating Delco Bridge Closed ‘Indefinitely'. Here's How to Get Around It

Drivers are being forced to find a different route due to the indefinite closure of a bridge over the Darby Creek in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. PennDOT announced Wednesday that "the bridge carrying southbound Route 420 (Wanamaker Avenue) over Darby Creek in Prospect Park Borough and Tinicum Township, Delaware County will be closed indefinitely... following the discovery of significant beam and bearing pedestal deterioration during a recent bridge inspection."
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Code Blue weather declaration issued for Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A “Code Blue” Declaration has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday night, December 9, 2022, at 8 p.m. and ending on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, at 8 a.m. The temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

