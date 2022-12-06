ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 32 Chicago

Magnificent Hanukkah display lights up Glencoe house

GLENCOE, Ill. - A house in Chicago's North Shore is decked out for Hanukkah. Homeowner Gary Hazan tells FOX 32 Chicago his holiday light display has over 20,000 lights, dozens of blowup decorations, and lasers. Hazan says people from all over travel to his block to see the magnificent light...
GLENCOE, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Kanye West stripped of honorary degree by Chicago art school

CHICAGO - The School of the Art Institute of Chicago on Thursday announced it had rescinded an honorary doctorate it awarded the artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. "The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West’s (now known as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities. Ye’s actions do not align with SAIC’s mission and values, and we’ve rescinded his honorary degree," SAIC officials said in a statement.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Dreaming of a white Christmas in Chicago?

CHICAGO - Santa and his reindeer might not need snow to make their Christmas delivery, but it sure looks nice, if only for the holiday. Many of us dream of a white Christmas but what are the odds of us seeing enough snow for that to happen this year? A white Christmas means at least an inch of snow on the ground on December 25th.
CHICAGO, IL
