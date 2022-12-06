Read full article on original website
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
Adoption fees waived for pets during 'Empty the Shelters' event in Chicago
Dogs leap for attention, howl their hellos, and give those puppy dog eyes to visitors at Chicago Animal Care and Control. It’s a lot of love and energy stuck in a shelter.
Vixen and Prancer pay a visit to Chalet Nursery
Just under three weeks before Santa and his reindeer make their long annual worldwide journey. A couple of Santa's helpers are hanging out at Chalet Nursery in Wilmette. Tim McGill checked in with Vixen and Prancer on Good Day Chicago.
O'Hare named best airport in North America for 19th consecutive year
CHICAGO - For the 19th consecutive year, Global Traveler Magazine has named O'Hare International Airport the best airport in North America. For the third year in a row, it's also named the "Best Airport for Dining." The honor is based on a survey by readers of the international business travel...
PAWS of Tinley Park declares 'animal crisis'
A heartbreaking warning for pet owners and for anyone looking to bring home a furry friend this holiday season.
Magnificent Hanukkah display lights up Glencoe house
GLENCOE, Ill. - A house in Chicago's North Shore is decked out for Hanukkah. Homeowner Gary Hazan tells FOX 32 Chicago his holiday light display has over 20,000 lights, dozens of blowup decorations, and lasers. Hazan says people from all over travel to his block to see the magnificent light...
Angela Ford: Family of Chicago woman murdered over 2 decades ago awaits justice
CHICAGO - There are dozens of cases of unsolved murders of black and brown women in Chicago. The victim’s voices were silenced when they fell prey to someone who thought nothing of their lives, or the families left to suffer the unimaginable loss. One West Side faith leader is...
Kanye West stripped of honorary degree by Chicago art school
CHICAGO - The School of the Art Institute of Chicago on Thursday announced it had rescinded an honorary doctorate it awarded the artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. "The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West’s (now known as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities. Ye’s actions do not align with SAIC’s mission and values, and we’ve rescinded his honorary degree," SAIC officials said in a statement.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Gurnee
The Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train will make one final stop in the Chicago area Thursday evening as part of its 2022 tour.
United flight crashed in Chicago neighborhood 50 years ago Thursday
CHICAGO - Thursday marked the 50th anniversary of Chicago’s worst aviation disaster. United Airlines Flight 553 crashed into homes outside of Midway Airport, killing 45 people. The crash was blamed on pilot error and failure by the captain "to exercise positive flight management." But there were also speculations of...
Dreaming of a white Christmas in Chicago?
CHICAGO - Santa and his reindeer might not need snow to make their Christmas delivery, but it sure looks nice, if only for the holiday. Many of us dream of a white Christmas but what are the odds of us seeing enough snow for that to happen this year? A white Christmas means at least an inch of snow on the ground on December 25th.
Man, 21, dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Oak Street Beach
CHICAGO - The body of a man was discovered in Lake Michigan early Wednesday near Oak Street Beach. The 21-year-old was found unresponsive in the water just before 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial...
Crew robbed 6 people on same morning across Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A crew went on an armed robbery spree Monday morning, targeting at least six pedestrians across Chicago's West Side. In each incident, the suspects pulled up in a dark-colored SUV and exited the car before approaching victims and demanding their belongings at gunpoint, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
Woman, 29, crashes car into building in West Garfield Park
A driver crashed her car into a building Thursday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.
Chicago police: Man sitting in parked vehicle shot by unknown person in another vehicle
CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle Thursday night in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood. Around 6:03 p.m., police say the male victim was inside a parked vehicle in the 9000 block of South Marshfield Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside him and an occupant inside fired shots.
Nearly 2,000 new U.S. citizens sworn-in at Wintrust Arena
Becoming a United States citizen was a dream come true for nearly 2,000 people in Chicago on Wednesday.
Skokie Starbucks workers take first step to form union
The announcement comes on the one-year anniversary of the Starbucks Workers United movement. The first Starbucks store won its union election in Buffalo, New York.
Cook County sheriff warns of holiday scammers
The Cook County sheriff says 'tis the season for scammers and is warning of the most prevalent holiday crimes.
Dakotah Earley: Video shows Lincoln Park shooting victim using new prosthetic leg
CHICAGO - Some good news about the victim in a brutal attack in Lincoln Park. Dakotah Earley's mother tweeted a video Tuesday showing the young man taking a test-walk on his new prosthetic leg. Earley was shot during a robbery in Lincoln Park in May. He was on life support...
Chicago teen shot dead near CPS high school 'was a good young man,' grandmother says
CHICAGO - Kevin Davis loved sports and got the chance to play basketball for a magnet high school on the West Side. Tuesday afternoon, the 15-year-old was leaving Michele Clark High School in South Austin when he was shot several times and died less than an hour later, according to Chicago police.
Chicago police officer charged with urinating in hotel ice machine
An employee at the bar told deputies he found a man, later identified as 30-year-old Henry Capouch, "pissing on the ice in the machine," according to the arrest report.
