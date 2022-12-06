Fresno State was able to defeat Boise State in the Mountain West title game 28-16. Being up by only one score at halftime 14-6; Fresno State was able to pull away in the second half of the game. Jake Haener threw for only one touchdown, which made the score 21-9 early in the fourth quarter. With Boise throwing an interception the following drive, the Bulldogs were able to march down and hand the ball off to Jordan Mims for a 3-yard touchdown score making the score of the game 28-9 with less than ten minutes remaining in the fourth quarter helping secure the win for the Bulldogs. Fresno was able to pull away in the second half and gain the title of Mountain West Champions.

