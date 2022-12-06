Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mayor Dyer attends Fresno State football practice as Bulldogs prep for LA Bowl
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno State football team has a chance to finish the year with a 10-4 record. The Bulldogs, winners of eight straight games, beat Boise State last Saturday to claim the 2022 Mountain West championship. On Friday, Fresno mayor Jerry Dyer attended practice to make a proclamation, honoring the Bulldogs for […]
mwcconnection.com
The Mountain West Conference Title Contenders: How they Started versus How they Finished
Fresno State was able to defeat Boise State in the Mountain West title game 28-16. Being up by only one score at halftime 14-6; Fresno State was able to pull away in the second half of the game. Jake Haener threw for only one touchdown, which made the score 21-9 early in the fourth quarter. With Boise throwing an interception the following drive, the Bulldogs were able to march down and hand the ball off to Jordan Mims for a 3-yard touchdown score making the score of the game 28-9 with less than ten minutes remaining in the fourth quarter helping secure the win for the Bulldogs. Fresno was able to pull away in the second half and gain the title of Mountain West Champions.
WSU vs. Fresno State in LA Bowl: Who do the statistics favor?
BOTH WASHINGTON STATE and Fresno State rate highly in scoring defense: the Bulldogs ranks 25th nationally, and the Cougars are 33rd. If that statistical form holds true, it figures to put a premium on punts and takeaways when the two square off in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl one week from Saturday.
goldcountrymedia.com
Thunder fall to Clovis West in finals of NorCal Tip-Off Tournament
It’s not often that you see four non-seniors in the starting lineup for a high school basketball team. For the Rocklin High boys’ team, that lineup has been working to start the season as the Thunder made it to the finals of the NorCal Tip-Off Tournament before losing 74-65 to Clovis West on Saturday night.
thesungazette.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hawks push win streak to five
VISALIA – The Mission Oak Hawks win their fifth game in a row against the Redwood Rangers. The final score was 54-24. The Mission Oak Hawks have been on a hot streak since losing their first game to El Diamante on Nov. 15. They’ve won the five games since, most recently beating the Redwood Rangers 54-24. At halftime, the Hawks were the better team offensively, putting up 29 points while the Rangers only had ten. Even though the Rangers put up a few more points in the second half, the Hawks were uncatchable.
yourcentralvalley.com
Get a perfect smile in half the time for half the price
Dr. Thomas Wieg, the owner of Fast Dental, believes everyone should have access to create a beautiful smile. That’s why he’s adopted the “Fast Braces” technology and built an entire practice dedicated to giving people perfectly straight teeth in half the time as traditional braces and for half the price.
Stanford Daily
Latest impersonator terminated, barred from Stanford employment
18-year-old Fresno native Enrique “Henry” Ruiz-Sanchez, who posed as a Stanford student and regularly entered campus dorms, has been terminated and barred from any Stanford employment, Recreation and Wellness confirmed Thursday. Any employment Sanchez has had with the University has been “terminated, and he never did, nor will...
Clovis Rodeo announces their concert line-up
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With 2023 right around the corner, the Clovis Rodeo Association is preparing for the 109th edition of the Clovis Rodeo that will take place on April 26-30. The PBR Bull Riding will open the five-day rodeo event starting April 26. On Wednesday after the PBR, fans will be treated to the […]
IDENTIFIED: Man found dead near field in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroners office has identified the man found dead near a field Wednesday morning as 80-year-old Luis Ibanez Torres of Fresno. Police say they responded to a call Wednesday around 7:00 a.m. from field workers regarding a man laying on the shoulder of the road near American and […]
Where is Fresno on the list of the most sinful cities in the US?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Upon hearing the term “Sin City,” the first place that comes to mind is Las Vegas, known for being the place for high-end entertainment and excess. However, sins may be present everywhere in the US, and a recent study conducted by the personal finance company Wallethub proves it. The Wallethub survey […]
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Updates Projected Rainfall Totals for Saturday-Sunday Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Up to 4 Inches of Rain for Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley
Mariposa: 3.31" inches of rain. Oakhurst: 3.76" inches of rain. Yosemite Valley: 3.84" inches of rain. December 9, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California this weekend. The majority of precipitation associated with this storm system will fall Saturday night...
GV Wire
Get Ready for Heavy Rain on Valley Floor, Huge Sierra Snowfall
Fresno and other Valley cities can expect up to two inches of rain in a series of storms beginning Thursday night and ending as late as Monday morning. The forecast from the National Weather Service in Hanford also calls for significant snow in the Sierra over the weekend. So much...
Man shot in northwest Fresno, police searching for suspect
Police are still investigating what led to the shooting but say a man in his 40s was shot in the lower body.
Fresno restaurant owner frustrated after latest break-in
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno restaurant owner says the criminals who have done more than $100,000 in damages to his business aren’t afraid of law enforcement. Restaurant owner Manny Perales says his business has fallen victim to countless break-ins and vandalism. In June his restaurant, Yosemite Falls Cafe, just off Highway 99 and Ashlan […]
Deputies searching for driver involved in west central Fresno chase
Deputies are searching for the driver who led them on a high-speed chase through west central Fresno.
GV Wire
‘Fresno’s Drag Festival: This Is Me!’ Set for Saturday
“Fresno’s Drag Festival: This Is Me!” will be held Saturday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 2101 N. Fruit Ave., in Fresno. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m., and the event will be noon to 4 p.m. A spokesperson for the event was not available for comment Wednesday....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
4.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Central California early in the morning, geologists say
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Central California area the morning of Friday, Dec. 2, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The just over 1-mile deep quake hit about 4 miles west of Big Pine shortly after 4 a.m., according to the USGS. About 30 people from as far away as Fresno...
$5M CA Scratchers’ lucky winner bought ticket in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person who bought a California Scratchers ticket in Visalia is among the eight lucky winners of $5 million, officials with the California Lottery announced on Thursday. On Thursday, December 8, California announced eight new millionaires after buying a ticket from the California Lottery. Humberto Corona Davalos won $5 million from […]
2 dead after shooting in Reedley, police say
REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are dead following a shooting in Reedley on Wednesday, according to the Reedley Police Department. Police say the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. when officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of I Street and Manning Avenue. When officers arrived they found two men in […]
Flames break out at cold storage facility in southeast Fresno
Flames broke out at a warehouse in southeast Fresno late Wednesday night.
Comments / 0