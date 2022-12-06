Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Two From Pierceton Arrested After Domestic Incident
PIERCETON — Two people from Pierceton were arrested after a domestic incident. Amanda Kay Patrick, 33, 4113 E. 100S, Pierceton, is charged with domestic battery with a child under 16 present and strangulation, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor. Charles Lynn Renschler, 44, 111...
hometownnewsnow.com
Fugitive Allegedly Found with Meth
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte man could be asking for drug treatment underneath his Christmas tree. Fred Coon, 57, is charged with level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine in La Porte Circuit Court. According to court documents, he was approached by police over a week ago behind a...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Man Receives Five-Year Prison Sentence In Drug Case
WARSAW — A Warsaw man will serve five years in prison after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine. Jack Reice Byrer, 32, 1177 S. 400W, Warsaw, is charged with possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony. Five additional criminal charges, and a separate drug possession case, were all dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Woman Arrested After Shooting Firearm To Get Man’s Attention
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was recently arrested after allegedly shooting a firearm in a residence to get a man’s attention. Melissa L. Estep, 58, 3687 S. Country Club Road, Warsaw, is charged with criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony. On Nov....
95.3 MNC
Two same-day vehicle stops for infractions lead to arrests
If you have drugs, stolen guns or are wanted on a warrant, you’d better make sure you’re obeying the traffic laws in South Bend. It was around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, when an officer stopped a vehicle for an infraction near Olive and Roger Streets. The driver, Blake Kimbrough, 23, was arrested on charges including theft and possession of a controlled substance.
abc57.com
Man accused of running from police, being in possession of machine gun
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after allegedly running from police and being found with a machine gun and illegal substances, according to the probable cause affidavit. Deontae Jackson, 22, was arrested on the following charges:. Possession of machine gun. Two counts of resisting law enforcement. Driving...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:12 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2500 block East Sandy Drive, Warsaw. Officers investigated a report of domestic battery. 9:31 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 8700 block South Nellie Bouelvard, Claypool. Tyler J. Barker reported theft. 11:10 a.m. Thursday, Dec....
wfft.com
Huntington man charged with neglect in 8-year-old boy's death
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) -- Huntington Police have charged a man with neglect after his girlfriend's 8-year-old son was found dead in a locked bedroom. A 16-page probable cause affidavit says the boy's mother arrived home from work around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 22 and found her boyfriend, 32-year-old Matthew Dirig playing video games. She went into her son's room and found him on the floor not breathing with a zip tie tight around his neck.
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka pair arrested, accused of stealing mail
A man and a woman are in jail in St. Joseph County after being accused of stealing the mail of around 125 people between Indiana and Michigan. Sean Stoeckinger and Taylorann O’Banion were arrested last week in White County. The pair are from Mishawaka. They were caught when a...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Traffic Stop in White County Leads to Recovery of Stolen Mail
On Tuesday, with the assistance of the US Postal Inspection Service, Trooper Stinson completed an investigation into mail theft that spanned across two states. On December 1, Trooper Stinson was patrolling Bicycle Bridge Road in the area of Springboro Road. He then observed a 2013 Cadillac ATS briefly stop at a mailbox in front of a residence, then continue driving. As Trooper Stinson attempted to stop the Cadillac for a traffic violation, the driver quickly turned into the driveway of a residence on Bicycle Bridge Road north of Springboro Road. The driver was later identified as Sean Stoeckinger, 28, from Mishawaka.
inkfreenews.com
Syracuse Woman Arrested After Domestic Incident
SYRACUSE — A Syracuse woman was arrested after allegedly battering a man while in possession of a knife. Robin Michelle Smith, 38, 13509 N. Warner Road, Syracuse, is charged with domestic battery with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor. On Nov....
WNDU
15-year-old boy shot in Elkhart; 13-year-old boy in custody
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody Thursday evening in connection with an investigation into the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Elkhart. Officers were called just after 4:35 p.m. on Thursday to a shooting with injuries in the 1800 block of Canton Street. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to the hospital to get treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
WIBC.com
Armed Man Who Tried to Get Into Indiana School ID’d
SOUTH BEND, Ind.–A man who police say had a knife was spotted and stopped by a school resource officer before he could get inside Adams High School in South Bend, Wednesday. The incident happened just before lunch. Principal James Seitz is crediting “security measures” and the school resource officer...
WNDU
2 arrested after traffic stop in South Bend leads to drug charges, discovery of wanted felon
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are facing numerous drug and gun charges after they were arrested Monday afternoon during a traffic stop in South Bend. A white 2018 Chevrolet was pulled over by Indiana State Police around 1:30 p.m. for a moving violation as it traveled east on East Ireland Road near Irish Hills Drive.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. CommunityWide Federal Credit Union v. Christopher W. Wies, $6,560.88. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Chad E. Czerniak, $10,000. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Michele Farr, $1,250. Jacob D. Lapp, $769.62. Earl Schafstall, $730.60.
inkfreenews.com
Silver Lake Man Arrested After Punching Police Officer
SILVER LAKE — A Silver Lake man was arrested after allegedly punching a police officer and recklessly using a firearm. Paul Raymond Jayne, 57, 305 E. Main St., Silver Lake, is charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and battery against a public safety official, both level 6 felonies.
whtc.com
State Police recover multiple stolen vehicles & trailers valued around $300,000
MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Detectives with the Michigan State Police Marshall Post have recovered an estimated $300,000 dollars in stolen vehicles and trailers following an investigation that spanned several months. MSP says that three property searches were conducted; One of them in the 10000 block of Welburn Road...
inkfreenews.com
Overdose Deaths In County Reach New Record
WARSAW — 2022 isn’t over yet, but it’s already broken the record for most overdose deaths in a year. While requesting an additional appropriation of $50,000 before the Kosciusko County Council, Coroner Tony Ciriello reminded the council he had asked for a previous additional appropriation in September, but that money has ran out.
