Clemson, SC

Clemson vs. Tennessee picks, predictions: Orange Bowl odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

This year's Orange Bowl will be appropriately orange as Clemson and Tennessee meet up in Miami to square off in one of college football's New Year's Six bowls.

Both are fielding different quarterbacks than they started out with, but one school is doing so by choice whereas the other was forced to.

Tennessee is riding with Joe Milton after starter Hendon Hooker, the gifted quarterback who helped lead the nation's No. 1 ranked offense most of the season, tore his ACL late in the season and his NCAA career is officially over.

Clemson finally benched DJ Uiagalelei in the ACC Championship Game in favor of Cade Klubnik, with the former entering his name in the college football transfer portal to try his luck at another school.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Tennessee picks, predictions

Clemson vs. Tennessee picks, predictions for the Orange Bowl

Tennessee prediction: The computer model is siding with the Volunteers, who have the 57.9 percent chance to win the game outright, per in the index.

Clemson prediction: That leaves the Tigers with the 42.1 percent shot to take down the Volunteers, according to the index projections.

Point spread: The oddsmakers take another view, naming Clemson as the 7 point favorites against Tennessee, according to the books.

Total: 64 points

Moneyline: Clemson -267 | Tennessee + 215

Spread consensus pick: Clemson -7

Score prediction: Team Rankings projects that Clemson will defeat Tennessee by a score of 35.5 to 28.0 and win the Orange Bowl.

How to watch: The game is set for Fri., Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on the main ESPN network and streams on fuboTV ( Try for free ).

College Football Playoff top 25 rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. TCU
  4. Ohio State
  5. Alabama
  6. Tennessee
  7. Clemson
  8. Utah
  9. Kansas State
  10. USC
  11. Penn State
  12. Washington
  13. Florida State
  14. Oregon State
  15. Oregon
  16. Tulane
  17. LSU
  18. UCLA
  19. South Carolina
  20. Texas
  21. Notre Dame
  22. Mississippi State
  23. NC State
  24. Troy
  25. UTSA

