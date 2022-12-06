ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man facing charges for fire that killed 20-year-old girl with cerebral palsy: sources

By Joe Holden
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MKjA6_0jZCFWUO00

Philadelphia man to be charged in Darby Township fire that killed girl with cerebral palsy 02:40

DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A 40-year-old man will be charged in connection to the Darby Township fire that took the life of Olivia Drasher, sources say. Aaron Clark previously dated Drasher's older sister and spent the weekend sending them threatening messages, according to police.

Sources tell CBS3 Clark had information his ex-girlfriend was not home at the time of the fire and set the fire knowing her two younger sisters were there.

The family says Olivia, 20, had cerebral palsy and was not able to escape the home.

Clark was quickly developed as a person of interest, according to court documents. He was arrested just hours after the fire.

Clark has been locked up on an unrelated aggravated assault charge.

Court records show Clark was combative with officers and allegedly spit on two of them while in a holding cell.

On the afternoon before the fire, Clark allegedly sent threatening and harassing text messages to his ex and threatened to post compromising photos of her on social media.

At one point, he allegedly texted his ex, "Pick up before I do something crazy, hope you don't miss the show."

Hours later, the house was on fire.

As investigators were holding Clark for questioning, the victim's family says they were still receiving messages from him.

Arrest papers claim he was texting them from an Apple Watch he had concealed in his rectum.

