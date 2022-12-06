ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Expanded flex lane coming to US-23 between 8 Mile and I-96

Construction season is in hibernation, but plans are in the works on US-23. If you take that stretch north of Ann Arbor, you're well aware of the flex lanes. They are temporary lanes used only to help when traffic gets congested. Well, those lanes are going to be expanded. Right...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Van Dyke Public Schools closed Friday due to illness

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Van Dyke Public Schools, which covers parts of Warren and Center Line will not be in session Friday due to excessive illness. The district posted the following message on their website Thursday afternoon:. Good afternoon, Van Dyke families. Our schools will be closed tomorrow, Friday,...
WARREN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Video shows police chase, crash & arrest of armed robbery suspect in Southfield

(WXYZ) — Southfield police released dashcam and bodycam video of a chase, crash and arrest of an armed robbery suspect from last week. According to police, the suspect allegedly robbed a victim at the Heights of Southfield apartments on Lahser where he approached the victim, told him to take off his clothes and put the items on the ground.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Spike in illness shuts down Van Dyke school for Friday

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Students who attend Van Dyke Public Schools won't be in class tomorrow. The district notified parents of the cancellation today, stating too many illnesses were going around and they couldn't safely operate school buildings. This is coming as the state of Michigan continues to see...
WARREN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: A rain/snow combo will arrive late Friday

Tonight: The clouds may break just a bit allowing us to drop to 31 in Detroit and into the upper 20s outside the city. Wind: NE 5 mph. Friday: A mix of rain and snow for all of metro Detroit moves in from the west late in the day. Temperatures drop late in the day and through the evening, so watch for slick roads then especially on the NW side of metro Detroit. High of 41° in Detroit, and mid/upper 30s northwest of Detroit. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Macomb County school district closes Friday due to spike in illnesses

The Van Dyke School System in Macomb County has closed all eight schools because of illnesses from COVID-19, RSV and the flu. Overall, our state remains largely at a low level of community transmission of COVID-19, however, the state's COVID-19 cases rose by more than 3,000 from the previous week.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan exercises emergency powers to fund paratransit services

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is putting out an emergency contract tonight that will continue paratransit services in the City of Detroit for the next 6 months. Paratransit services offer transportation for those with disabilities and there's been a lot of fear in Detroit this last month as access to the services was in question due to a decision by Detroit City Council.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Breakfast with Santa, 'The Tina Turner Musical' and more happening this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's a great weekend to be in metro Detroit because there are several events taking place including holiday festivities. Santa Claus will spend time with kids during breakfast, edible Christmas trees will be made at a Detroit Library branch and the Mosaic Youth Theatre will perform holiday stories. "Tina - The Tina Tuner Musical" will play in Detroit, and singer and songwriter Jon B is headlining the R&B Explosion.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Soaring rents in Michigan prompt renewed talks about intervention

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Soaring rent in southeast Michigan has been a growing problem, one made worse by the pandemic and recent inflation. One of the places it’s illustrated clearly is Ann Arbor; we spent just minutes in a grocery store parking lot and met several people willing to voice their frustrations.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan Humane offering 50% off adoptions throughout December

(WXYZ) — Looking to adopt a pet but haven't finalized the decision yet? Michigan Humane said Friday it is offering 50% off adoptions for the next month. According to Michigan Humane, the Give the Gift of Home Adoption promotion will offer 50% off adoption fees at all shelters. They...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Pollstar ranks Pine Knob as #1 amphitheater in the world

Pine Knob Music Theatre's 50th anniversary season ends with a prestigious honor, a #1 ranking for Top 100 Amphitheaters in the world in Pollstar’s 2022 Year-End Rankings. Also included on the list, Little Caesars Arena (LCA) and the Fox Theatre were honored as they ranked among the top 15 venues in the United States and top 16 in the world!
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Man who escaped Wayne County Jail taken back into custody

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police say a man who escaped from the Wayne County Jail Wednesday evening is back in custody. Police identified the man as 26-year-old Tavon Wisdom. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says they found Wisdom at his mother's house. Police believe he may have taken a bus there, but they are still trying to confirm how he got to that location.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

U-M Health to purchase Mid-Michigan's Sparrow Health

Another major health system merger is in the works in Michigan. On Thursday, the University of Michigan Health System announced it was purchasing Sparrow Health System in Mid-Michigan. The U-M Board of Regents approved the merger on Thursday, following the Sparrow Health board of directors approving it on Nov. 28.
MICHIGAN STATE

