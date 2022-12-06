Tonight: The clouds may break just a bit allowing us to drop to 31 in Detroit and into the upper 20s outside the city. Wind: NE 5 mph. Friday: A mix of rain and snow for all of metro Detroit moves in from the west late in the day. Temperatures drop late in the day and through the evening, so watch for slick roads then especially on the NW side of metro Detroit. High of 41° in Detroit, and mid/upper 30s northwest of Detroit. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO