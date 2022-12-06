The New York Yankees have officially re-signed star Aaron Judge amidst some tough competition, and multiple insiders shared details. The Yankees get another nine seasons with their star slugger (pending a physical), Aaron Judge, after seeming more and more likely by the day to lose him to the San Francisco Giants. The deal wasn’t surprising as many knew the Yanks were capable of such a big offer, but it came down to whether or not they’d actually put it together or if they’d end up outbid by the Giants.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO