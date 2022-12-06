Read full article on original website
Willson Contreras twists the knife in Cubs during Cardinals press conference
New St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras — tasked with replacing Yadier Molina — twisted the knife in his former team, the Chicago Cubs, during his press conference. Willson Contreras was forced to imagine life as a St. Louis Cardinal for quite some time. Once he wasn’t dealt...
Dark horse team to steal Dansby Swanson from Braves or Cubs lurking
While it does largely appear that the Braves and Cubs are the likely landing spots for Dansby Swanson, one dark horse team could be lurking. Now that the likes of Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander are out of the way in free agency, basically all of the big-name focus — at least the focus outside of Carlos Rodon — is on the shortstop market. Trea Turner is already locked up with the Phillies, but where Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson land remains undecided.
Rumors: St. Louis Cardinals avoided paying big price for Sean Murphy
SAN DIEGO — It seems that the St. Louis Cardinals turned down a hefty price tag in their discussions about a trade for Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy. St. Louis Cardinals rumors: This was the trade request from the Oakland A’s for Sean Murphy. According to Derrick...
Houston Astros reportedly finalists to sign the top catcher in MLB free agency
The Houston Astros look to be finalists to acquire the top catcher on the MLB free agency market and have
Carlos Rodon wants a contract the Yankees won’t even give him
Carlos Rodon, arguably the best starting pitcher left on the free-agent market, wants a contract the Yankees might not even pay. Carlos Rodon wants a seven-year deal, and he might very well get it. If the starting pitching market at the Winter Meetings taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.
A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move
Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
Cardinals among most interested in big-name free agent shortstop
The St. Louis Cardinals are interested in getting in on the very hot shortstop free agent market. The St. Louis Cardinals have done a decent job so far this offseason. They signed Willson Contreras away from a division rival which fills a gaping hole behind the plate left by Yadier Molina’s retirement.
Astros Lose Four Prospects, Gain Four in Rule 5 Draft
The Houston Astros went heavy on selecting left-handed pitchers in the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 Draft.
How Willson Contreras' deal impacts Cardinals, MLB's catcher market
SAN DIEGO — It took a while, but the first domino of a fascinating offseason catching market has fallen. With the Yadier Molina era officially in the rearview, the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million deal with Willson Contreras, baseball's top free-agent catcher. It’s not...
Dodgers are out on Carlos Correa thanks to Astros sign-stealing scandal
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the 2017 sign-stealing scandal is a factor in why the Los Angeles Dodgers won’t pursue free agent shortstop Carlos Correa. The MLB Hot Stove is red hot as the Winter Meetings reached their conclusion on Wednesday, Dec. 7. On the last day, there were big agreements reported, including Aaron Judge staying with the New York Yankees, and catcher Willson Contreras heading to the St. Louis Cardinals. When it comes to some of the biggest names available, one of them is Carlos Correa.
Report: White Sox showing interest in D-Backs’ outfielders
With much of the South Side faithful growing impatient from the lack of moves, rumors continue to swirl about potential trades. The latest report comes from Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic who says roughly 10 clubs have been in touch with the Arizona Diamondbacks regarding at least one of their outfielders. Though specific names have not yet surfaced, the White Sox are among the teams who have apparently shown an interest.
Reports: Former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras signs with Cardinals
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have signed a new catcher, replacing retired catcher Yadier Molina. According to Jeff Passan with ESPN, Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed on a five-year, $87.5 million contract. Willson Contreras became a free agent this offseason after playing with...
Report: Mariners looking to add corner infielder, outfielder in free agency
The Mariners have been more focused on the trade market than free agency this winter, adding Kolten Wong from the Brewers and Teoscar Hernandez from the Blue Jays, and while there are additions still to be made, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports that it’s unlikely they’ll add significant piece through free agency. With that being said, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times relays that Jerry Dipoto would ideally like to add one or two bats, including a right-handed corner outfielder, or a corner infielder.
Yankees might double down on ruining Giants offseason with Carlos Correa
After re-signing Aaron Judge on a nine-year, $360 million deal, the Yankees aren’t done stealing nice things from the Giants. Could Carlos Correa be next?. Recent reports suggest Carlos Correa has yet to receive a coveted $300 million contract offer. Trea Turner, once through to be the best shortstop on the open market, signed for that much with the Phillies. Xander Bogaerts, perhaps a tier below Correa’s valuation, signed for $280 million. So why not cut the deficit in half?
Former Cubs OF Jason Heyward Signs Minor-League Deal with Dodgers
It’ll be weird to see Heyward in a new uniform after seven seasons with the Cubs, but it was time for both parties to move on.
Michael Kay, Yankees insiders reveal how Aaron Judge deal went down
The New York Yankees have officially re-signed star Aaron Judge amidst some tough competition, and multiple insiders shared details. The Yankees get another nine seasons with their star slugger (pending a physical), Aaron Judge, after seeming more and more likely by the day to lose him to the San Francisco Giants. The deal wasn’t surprising as many knew the Yanks were capable of such a big offer, but it came down to whether or not they’d actually put it together or if they’d end up outbid by the Giants.
Braves GM’s latest comments should scare fans about Dansby Swanson
Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos latest comments on the offseason won’t make them happy about their chances of bringing back Dansby Swanson. The Atlanta Braves have been relatively quiet at the MLB Winter Meetings, while they watched their division rivals in the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets all make huge signings. But given the Braves’ roster construct, they’re relatively set for the foreseeable future. But there was one key player set to hit free agency, and that was shortstop Dansby Swanson.
MLB Winter Meetings: Latest signings, deals | Masataka Yoshida, Willson Contreras, Kenley Jansen, Jose Quintana
Let the wheeling and dealing begin. The free-agent market is starting to move now that the New York Yankees re-signed outfielder Aaron Judge, giving him a nine-year, $360 million contract. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s a rundown of the latest agreements from the MLB Winter Meetings:...
Source: Cardinals, Willson Contreras reach 5-year, $87.5M deal
Willson Contreras, a strong-armed catcher with a big bat, has reached a five-year, $87.5 million deal with the Cardinals, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Mets free agency moves only make Braves look wiser with their money
The New York Mets threw a lot of money to ace Justin Verlander, but compared to the Atlanta Braves payroll, it’s certainly not a good look. The Mets recently lost their ace Jacob deGrom, so in return, they made a big splash on the market by signing Justin Verlander. Last season, they signed Max Scherzer, and according to Paul Hembekides of ESPN, New York will pay the two a combined $173.3 million over the next two seasons.
