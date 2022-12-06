Read full article on original website
We're not lion: The 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are a good laugh
Jennifer Hadley claimed the top prize for her photo of a 3-month-old lion cub tumbling out of a tree in the Serengeti region of Tanzania.
Keep the Faith: Getting trapped by sticky thoughts
I’d never considered a bee getting stuck in honey before I saw the video. Maybe I figured it was like fish in water or pumpkin spice in Starbucks; bees had adapted for such predicaments. Instead, my heart sank for this innocent bee, covered in honey, trying to move but overwhelmed and stuck, giving its life to, and now for, the very honey that it was sinking in. My therapist once told me about “sticky thoughts,” those irrational...
