Read full article on original website
Related
kicdam.com
Spencer Man Pleads Guilty to Weapon and Harassment Charges
Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man arrested for firing a gun during an argument in April this year has pled guilty to weapon and harassment charges. 29-year-old Dilan Bartley was charged with several charges including Intimidation With a Dangerous Weapon, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, Harassment and Child Endangerment when Spencer Police received several 9-1-1 calls reporting gunshots at an apartment building at 600 East 19th Street.
stormlakeradio.com
Two Men Charged in Alleged Assault Incident at Sunrise Campgrounds
Two arrests were made as a result of a reported assault incident at the Storm Lake Sunrise Campgrounds. The Storm Lake Police Department was called to the campgrounds around 2am Tuesday. Upon arrival, police met with a male victim who was suffering from facial injuries. The victim alleged that they had been physically assaulted by two men. The victim claimed that one of the men brandished a firearm and pointed it at the victim while threatening to kill him.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for theft, mischief
SHELDON—A 45-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, on warrants for fourth-degree theft and fifth-degree criminal mischief. The arrest of Torrence Edward Lamb stemmed from him taking a Sony PlayStation 4 gaming system from a Sheldon residence on Nov. 26, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Man found guilty of murdering woman at Milford clinic
A jury found Goyne-Yarns guilty of first degree murder after the shooting of Shelby Lynn Woizeschke Friday afternoon.
kscj.com
CHARGES DROPPED AGAINST BAR SHOOTING SUSPECT
CRIMINAL CHARGES IN WOODBURY COUNTY HAVE BEEN DISMISSED AGAINST A SUSPECT ARRESTED IN AN APRIL 4TH SHOOTING AT UNCLE DAVE’S BAR ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE.. ASSISTANT WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY JAMES LOOMIS ASKED A JUDGE TO DISMISS SEVEN COUNTS AGAINST 29-YEAR-OLD NAJI SHORTER OF DES MOINES IN THE FURTHERANCE OF JUSTICE.
nwestiowa.com
Man sentenced for car theft and eluding
LE MARS—The second of two Las Vegas residents arrested following a high-speed chase that ended near Sheldon in September has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Forty-year-old Esteban Valdivia Nunez pleaded guilty to first-degree theft and eluding or attempting to elude resulting in an injury to a person other than the driver or while operating while under the influence, committing a controlled substance violation or participating in a felony on Nov. 21 in Plymouth County District Court in Le Mars.
kicdam.com
Both Sides Rest in Goyne-Yarns Murder Trial
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Testimony in the first-degree murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns has concluded after both sides rested their case early Thursday afternoon. First to take the stand in the third and final day of witness testimony for the prosecution was Dr. Steven Baskerville, the Emergency Room Physician that initially treated Shelby Woizeschke at Lakes Regional Healthcare after she was shot outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford on February 3rd. He confirmed to the jury that the victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when she arrived at the hospital and was taken into emergency surgery to get her stabilized before being airlifted to Sioux Falls.
Multiple ‘accidents’ occur during Westside Sioux City vehicle chase
A man has been arrested after leading Sioux City police on a chase early Friday morning.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Law Enforcement and Doctors Testify in Trial of Spirit Lake Man
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — Testimony continued this morning in the murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns, with agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and doctors who attempted to treat victim Shelby Woizeschke taking the stand. Corey Harguth brings us details from the courtroom.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for assault in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—A 35-year-old Monona man was arrested Monday, Nov. 28, by an Iowa State Patrol trooper on a Sioux County warrant for first-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air/blood causing bodily injury and fourth-degree criminal mischief. The arrest of Michael Leyton Walters stemmed from an incident about...
KELOLAND TV
Drunk man charged with kidnapping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man faces kidnapping charges and police are reminding parents to keep an eye on their kids. Police say some children got off the bus and were playing on a snowbank when an intoxicated man grabbed one of the kids. Police say...
nwestiowa.com
Le Mars teen charged for OWI near Ashton
ASHTON—A 19-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 2:40 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, near Ashton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Reese Randall Bock stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2013 Chevrolet Sonic for crossing the centerline on the Highway 60 expressway at the Northwest Boulevard intersection south of Ashton, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Inwood day-care provider facing charges
INWOOD—A 27-year-old Inwood woman was arrested Monday, Dec. 5, on two counts of child endangerment. The arrest of Hannah Louise Olson stemmed from two separate investigations regarding incidents in May and August at her in-home day care, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. In the May incident,...
Siouxland daycare provider allegedly causes injuries to two babies
A daycare provider faces felony charges after she was accused of causing injuries to children under 2 years old that were in her care.
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Center men cited for marijuana
SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were cited about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of 27-year-old Destin Ray Carroll and 26-year-old Zachery Allen Smit stemmed from a search warrant executed by...
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested twice for theft of beer
ORANGE CITY—A 53-year-old Davenport woman was arrested Sunday, Dec. 4, in Orange City on two charges of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Lynn Clendenin stemmed from her taking about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, and about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, according to the Orange City Police Department.
kiwaradio.com
Inwood Daycare Provider Accused Of Child Endangerment
Inwood, Iowa — An Inwood woman has been arrested on felony child endangerment charges after an investigation into two incidents this year in Inwood. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 27-year-old Hannah Olson of Inwood is accused of injuring one child and not seeking help in a timely manner for an injury to another child. She was arrested on Monday, December 5th, 2022.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for OWI in George
GEORGE—A 30-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in George on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Brian Joel Hengeveld stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2010 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup for failing to stop at the stop sign of 210th Street and Kennedy Avenue and for a faulty brake light, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
3 teens arrested for murder
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three teenagers are in the Minnehaha County jail tonight facing several charges, including first-degree murder. They were taken into custody this weekend for the death of Paul Billion whose body was found in his home back in August. Police say the investigation took some...
Sioux County Sheriff’s Office donates money raised from ‘No-Shave November’
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office made a donation to the Sioux County Relay for Life after raising money through "No-Shave November."
Comments / 0