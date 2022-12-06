Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
Italian Distance Star Simona Quadarella Withdraws From Short Course World Championships
SCM (25 meters) The women’s distance freestyle events at the upcoming Short Course World Championships have taken a hit. Italian Olympic medalist and 2019 world champion Simona Quadarella has dropped out of the event due to health reasons, as first reported by Sky Sport. Quadarella has made back-to-back podium...
swimswam.com
2022 Short Course Worlds Picks & Previews: Men’s Sprint Freestyle
SCM (25m) From the introduction of David Popovici to the resurgence of Kyle Chalmers, to the current absence of Caeleb Dressel, men’s sprint freestyle is at a interesting point. In the past two years newer names such as Popovici, Hwang Sun-woo, Lewis Burras, and Pan Zhanle have already found success in the discipline. But that doesn’t mean that mainstays of the sprint freestyle scene like Ben Proud and Florent Manaudou have gone anywhere. A lot of men currently occupy the top tier of sprint freestyle, which was evidenced earlier this year when seven different men were responsible for winning the nine medals in the discipline at the 2022 World Championships.
swimswam.com
Australian Team Gears Up For Short Course Worlds With Training Camp In Bendigo
Australia is sending an absolutely loaded roster of 36 swimmers to compete on home soil at next week’s Short Course World Championships, which will take place in Melbourne from Dec. 13-18. In the lead-up to the competition, the squad has headed about two hours north for a training camp...
swimswam.com
Li Bingjie Shows Improved Fitness, Eyes 800 & 1500 World Records At Short Course Worlds
SCM (25 meters) Over the last several months, China’s top swimmers have been preparing for the upcoming Short Course World Championships at the Training Bureau of the General Administration of Sport of China, specifically zeroing in on dryland training. In November, this included targeted tests in things such as...
swimswam.com
Four Storylines To Watch At The 2022 Winter Junior Championships – East
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Prelims @9:00AM ET, Finals at 5:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Just days after hosting the U.S. Open, the Greensboro Aquatic Center will welcome some of the best junior swimmers in the country this week for the 2022 Winter Junior Championships – East.
swimswam.com
Jack & Winnington Among High-Profile Queensland Championships Entrants
LCM (50m) With the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships nearly upon us, some Australians are getting ready to dive in for this year’s Queensland Championships. Kicking off with club and regional relays on Saturday, December 10th, the week-long meet contains a plethora of talent from within the nation and beyond with the likes of Japan, New Zealand, the Czech Republic, Korea, Singapore and the United States also being represented.
swimswam.com
Zach Harting Extending US Open Taper for Surprise SC World Champs Roster Spot
Harting discusses the difference between a taper meet with a lot of events versus just one and reveals "the Box" you get sent when you make it onto Team USA. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam sat down with 2020 Olympian Zach Harting, who was a last-minute addition to...
swimswam.com
Gui Caribe Breaks Brazilian Junior Record with a 57.82 100 Free (Long Course)
LCM (50m) The penultimate night of racing at the 2022 Brazilian Summer Championships brought another gold several multi-winners, including Ana Vieira. After taking the women’s 100m breaststroke last night, 21-year-old Vieira topped the women’s 100m freestyle podium. Stopping the clock in a mark of 55.69, the Pinheiro Olympic...
swimswam.com
2022 Winters Juniors – West: Enge, Dalbey & Li Scratch Bonus Finals On Day 2
Piper Enge has dropped out of the girls' 50 free 'C' final to focus on the 200 IM, earning Claire Weinstein a second swim after she won a swim-off. Archive photo via Jon Reiter. SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – WEST. December 7-10, 2022. Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming...
swimswam.com
GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 12/9/2022
While many of the country's best have been dropping blistering swims at Winter Juniors, other age groupers made waves last weekend as well. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with...
swimswam.com
Laura Val Gets 6 More Masters World Records; Olympian Gabrielle Rose Too!
Laura Val has broken almost 450 Masters World Records in her hall-of-fame career. She added six more to that total last weekend in Long Beach. Archive photo via blueseventy. 2022 Southern Pacific Masters Swimming Short Course Meters Championships. December 2-4, 2022. Long Beach, California. Short Course Meters (25 meters) Results...
swimswam.com
Sandpipers Swim 800 Free Relay Time That Would Have Been Second At 2022 NCAAs (6:52.66)
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Decades ago, it was commonplace for the top training groups in the United States to not be centered around collegiate programs, but rather around club teams made up of mostly high-school-aged swimmers, especially females. The Sandpipers of Nevada are recapturing a bit of that swimming nostalgia, flexing their teenage training group on Wednesday with a time in the 800 free relay that would have placed 2nd at the 2022 NCAA Championships.
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Pulse: 42.6% Say Men’s 200 IM (SCY) Has Taken Biggest Leap In Last Decade
After 1:40 was broken for the first time in the 200 IM in 2015, the 2022 NCAA Championships saw a swimmer produce that time out of the 'B' final. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3...
swimswam.com
Sean Green Becomes the Youngest Swimmer in Decades to Swim a Sub-15 Minute Mile
While USA Swimming doesn't keep all-time single-age records, Sean Green is the youngest swimmer to break 15 minutes in the mile since at least 1987. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 NCAP Invitational. December 8-11, 2022. Eppley Recreation Center, University of Maryland. Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals. Results...
swimswam.com
Nathalia Almeida Wrangles Up Double Gold On Night 1 Of Brazilian Summer Championships
LCM (50m) The 2022 Brazilian Summer Championships kicked off yesterday with both juniors and seniors in the water racing in long course meters. Starting things off for the women was Nathalia Almeida, with the 25-year-old taking two events on opening night. First, Almeida produced a time of 2:00.93 to top...
swimswam.com
See 8 Swim Camps In 2023 You Might Love
These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon.... Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon.
swimswam.com
Florida’s Savickas, Kentucky’s Davey Named SEC Swimmers of the Week
Florida’s Aleksas Savickas, a freshman from Panevezys, Lithuania, swept the breaststroke events at the 2022 Toyota U.S. Open Championships. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Courtesy: SEC Sports. Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Aleksas Savickas, Florida. Florida’s Aleksas Savickas, a freshman from Panevezys, Lithuania, swept the breaststroke events...
swimswam.com
On-Fire Irishman Daniel Wiffen Clocks 400 IM National Record
SCM (25m) While competing on day one of the 2022 Scottish National Short Course Championships, Daniel Wiffen fired off a new Irish national record in the men’s 400m IM. 21-year-old Wiffen, who trains at Loughborough University, stopped the clock in a time of 4:11.05 en route to bronze. Taking the meet title was Evan Jones of Stirling who touched in 4:07.78 while teammate George Smith hit 4:08.78 for runner-up.
