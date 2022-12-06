Read full article on original website
ADHD patients may have lower functional connectivity in certain brain regions, study finds
An analysis of data from five large-scale studies found somewhat lower white matter fractional anisotropy in certain regions of the brain in persons diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Fractional anisotropy is generally considered an indicator of connectivity in the brain. Similar microstructural anomalies were not present for anxiety, mood, or externalizing problems. The study was published in Biological Psychiatry.
Children with autism show improvement after being treated with cannabidiol-rich medicinal cannabis
A study of children with autism spectrum disorders in Israel reported significant improvements in their social communication abilities after six months of treatment with cannabidiol-rich cannabis oil. Additionally, parents reported a reduction in restrictive and repetitive behaviors of children. Children’s cognitive scores were not changed. The study was published in Translational Psychiatry.
Testosterone and cortisol levels are linked to criminal behavior, according to new research
New research provides evidence that heightened levels of testosterone and cortisol are associated with a increased risk of impulsive and violent criminal behavior. The new findings have been published in the scientific journal Hormones and Behavior. Research had shown that testosterone encourages the pursuit of social status and dominance. In...
Study suggests psilocybin increases mindfulness, especially when accompanied by mystical experiences
A recent study published in Frontiers in Psychology investigates the relationship between psilocybin, mindfulness, mystical-type experiences, and serotonin receptors in the brain. Following participants for three months after a dose of psilocybin, the new findings indicate that when taking psilocybin, those who report mystical-type experiences are more likely to have increased trait mindfulness. In addition, those who took psilocybin had mystical experiences and became more mindful and saw less activity in the amygdala serotonin 2A receptors (5-HT2AR).
Greater self-consciousness linked to decreased hypnotizability, study finds
Have you ever wondered what makes someone vulnerable to hypnosis? A study published in the International Journal of Clinical and Experimental Hypnosis suggests that being self-conscious can make individual’s less susceptible to being hypnotized. Hypnotism is frequently thought of as a gimmick done by magicians, but it can also...
New study investigates the role compassion may play in reducing certain narcissistic traits
New research seeks to understand what interventions may improve some of the destructive symptoms of narcissism. Researchers from the University of Maastricht investigated the consequences of exercises to induce two different types of compassion, self-compassion and compassion for others. Their findings indicate targeted interventions inducing feelings of compassion may work for some with grandiose or vulnerable narcissistic traits.
