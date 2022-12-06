A recent study published in Frontiers in Psychology investigates the relationship between psilocybin, mindfulness, mystical-type experiences, and serotonin receptors in the brain. Following participants for three months after a dose of psilocybin, the new findings indicate that when taking psilocybin, those who report mystical-type experiences are more likely to have increased trait mindfulness. In addition, those who took psilocybin had mystical experiences and became more mindful and saw less activity in the amygdala serotonin 2A receptors (5-HT2AR).

