The photo above shows a typical scene along Kearny Street, one of the busiest corridors in San Francisco’s District 3. Kearny Street sits at the confluence of downtown’s rich transit network and serves as a gateway into Chinatown, North Beach, and Fisherman’s Wharf. This is why it’s unforgivable that such an important transit route is designed to prioritize all five lanes for drivers of private automobiles.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO