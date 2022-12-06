ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, OH

Daily Advocate

Greenville bowling loses to Troy on the road

TROY — The Greenville High School boys and girls bowling teams lost to Troy High School at Troy Bowl on Dec. 7. For the girls, they lost 2018-1215. Trinity Bowling led the team with a high series of 269 and a game high of 145. For the boys, they...
GREENVILLE, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Boys basketball: Eaton, Shawnee remain unbeaten

PREBLE COUNTY — Two Preble County boys basketball teams remain unbeaten after the second week of the season. EATON — Eaton was looking to make an early-season statement when it hosted Southwestern Buckeye League power and tradition-rich Franklin on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Eagles had not come away...
EATON, OH
Daily Advocate

Koopman to lead Versailles’ baseball program

VERSAILLES — Versailles High School will have a new coach for their baseball program. Brad Koopman will be the new varsity head coach after being a varsity assistant the last eight years. When the position opened, it was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up. “Versailles is a great...
VERSAILLES, OH
Sidney Daily News

Shelby County Special Olympics receives support from Sidney Eagles

SIDNEY — The Sidney Fraternal Order of Eagles recently made a contribution of $5,000 to the Shelby County Special Olympics program. As a personal thank you for the donation, Special Olympics athlete Mikayla Ryder attended the Eagles’ Dec. 1 meeting and shared her experience with members. Ryder brought...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Monroe Central cheer coach arrested

PARKER CITY, Ind. — On Dec. 7, at approximately 11:55 a.m., the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by Monroe Central Junior/Senior High School. The school had concerns about a cheerleading coach that was possibly sharing inappropriate material with some members of her squad. Randolph County investigators responded and began an investigation.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN
dayton.com

Who was Thomas Brown? Meet the name behind Brown Street in Dayton

Brown Street, dedicated in 1848, remains one of Dayton’s main thoroughfares. It was named after Thomas Brown, a builder who helped construct many homes and buildings around the Oregon District and later became a politician. Brown was born in the village of Manahawkin, N.J. on April 10, 1800. His...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Troy driving range featuring bar, restaurant, heated bays now open year-round

A 22-acre family-owned driving range in Troy that houses a bar and restaurant has announced it will stay open year-round. Long Shots, located at 2315 S. County Road 25A, has added 10 individually heated bays, a self serve ball dispenser and lights, according to a press release. “This allows patrons...
TROY, OH
Daily Advocate

Arcanum plans council meetings

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will host its regular council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m. at 309 South Albright St., Arcanum. The previously scheduled Village Council Meeting for Dec. 13 & 27 have been cancelled. They will hold their Organizational Village Council meeting on Jan. 3,...
ARCANUM, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're a fan of thin crust, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Patrons love the BLT pizza, which is loaded with bacon, extra cheese, mayo, diced tomatoes, and lettuce. You also can't go wrong with their All the Way pizza (toppings include pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers, onions, black olives, and extra cheese). Patrons also recommend just ordering a classic cheese pizza in order to better appreciate and savor the pizzeria's unique red sauce. If you're in need of a gluten-free option, their cauliflower crust comes highly recommended.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Cassano’s Pizza opens new Xenia location

Cassano’s Pizza has officially moved its Xenia location into the space that previously housed Rapid Fired Pizza on Progress Drive. CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III told Dayton.com the pizza shop closed its doors on N. Allison Avenue last night and reopened today at 4 p.m. The new...
XENIA, OH
dayton.com

Sports bar with seafood applies for liquor license in Huber Heights

A new sports bar with seafood could be coming soon to the Huber Center just off of Brandt Pike and Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights. According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, MNIR Ventures LLC DBA Sands Seafood & Sports Bar applied for D1, D2, D3 and D3A permits on Nov. 25 for 6250-6254 Chambersburg Road.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
Daily Advocate

Apple Farm Service expanding

WEST COLLEGE CORNER — Excitement was felt through West College Corner on Dec. 6 during the ground-breaking ceremony for Apple Farm Service. The official announcement was made and Apple Farm Service Inc. will be expanding in West College Corner. Apple Farm Service employees, local officials, and associates were present...
WEST COLLEGE CORNER, IN
Daily Advocate

Mary Poppins flys into The Versailles Performing Arts Center

GREENVILLE — Mary Poppins flys into The Versailles Performing Arts Center. The Final Bow Company is excited to announce it’s 2022 Fall Musical Mary Poppins Jr. coming to the Versailles Performing Arts Center Dec. 16 and 17. Final Bow is a nonprofit arts organization offering music, theatre, and...
VERSAILLES, OH
Daily Advocate

Painting and ornaments help Boys & Girls Club

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Boys & Girls Club is currently taking bids on a one-of-a-kind watercolor painting by Paul Ackley. The painting features the Community Christmas Tree located in the Annie Oakley Park. In addition to owning the original, the Boys & Girls Club is also offering art lovers...
GREENVILLE, OH

