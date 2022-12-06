Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Advocate
Greenville bowling loses to Troy on the road
TROY — The Greenville High School boys and girls bowling teams lost to Troy High School at Troy Bowl on Dec. 7. For the girls, they lost 2018-1215. Trinity Bowling led the team with a high series of 269 and a game high of 145. For the boys, they...
Eaton Register Herald
Boys basketball: Eaton, Shawnee remain unbeaten
PREBLE COUNTY — Two Preble County boys basketball teams remain unbeaten after the second week of the season. EATON — Eaton was looking to make an early-season statement when it hosted Southwestern Buckeye League power and tradition-rich Franklin on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Eagles had not come away...
Daily Advocate
Koopman to lead Versailles’ baseball program
VERSAILLES — Versailles High School will have a new coach for their baseball program. Brad Koopman will be the new varsity head coach after being a varsity assistant the last eight years. When the position opened, it was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up. “Versailles is a great...
Sidney Daily News
Shelby County Special Olympics receives support from Sidney Eagles
SIDNEY — The Sidney Fraternal Order of Eagles recently made a contribution of $5,000 to the Shelby County Special Olympics program. As a personal thank you for the donation, Special Olympics athlete Mikayla Ryder attended the Eagles’ Dec. 1 meeting and shared her experience with members. Ryder brought...
Daily Advocate
37th annual Greenville Senior High School Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Athletic Hall of Fame committee is pleased to announce three new scholar athletes into the Greenville Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 7, 2023. Austin List, class of 2008. Austin played varsity football, baseball, and soccer for the Wave. List holds the career...
Athletes in Action sports facility to be built in Xenia
The John Wooden Family Fieldhouse is the capstone project for the Athletes in Action Sports Complex and Retreat Center and will include a permanent air-supported structure that will house a 100-yard indoor turf facility.
Daily Advocate
Monroe Central cheer coach arrested
PARKER CITY, Ind. — On Dec. 7, at approximately 11:55 a.m., the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by Monroe Central Junior/Senior High School. The school had concerns about a cheerleading coach that was possibly sharing inappropriate material with some members of her squad. Randolph County investigators responded and began an investigation.
dayton.com
11 spots for chicken wings where you can take holiday visitors in the Dayton region
An alphabetical list of area restaurants whose chicken wings have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2018. Best of Dayton finalist 2019. 67 S Main St, Miamisburg | (937) 866-4200 | Website | Facebook. Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill.
dayton.com
Who was Thomas Brown? Meet the name behind Brown Street in Dayton
Brown Street, dedicated in 1848, remains one of Dayton’s main thoroughfares. It was named after Thomas Brown, a builder who helped construct many homes and buildings around the Oregon District and later became a politician. Brown was born in the village of Manahawkin, N.J. on April 10, 1800. His...
dayton.com
Troy driving range featuring bar, restaurant, heated bays now open year-round
A 22-acre family-owned driving range in Troy that houses a bar and restaurant has announced it will stay open year-round. Long Shots, located at 2315 S. County Road 25A, has added 10 individually heated bays, a self serve ball dispenser and lights, according to a press release. “This allows patrons...
Daily Advocate
Arcanum plans council meetings
ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will host its regular council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m. at 309 South Albright St., Arcanum. The previously scheduled Village Council Meeting for Dec. 13 & 27 have been cancelled. They will hold their Organizational Village Council meeting on Jan. 3,...
3 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're a fan of thin crust, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Patrons love the BLT pizza, which is loaded with bacon, extra cheese, mayo, diced tomatoes, and lettuce. You also can't go wrong with their All the Way pizza (toppings include pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers, onions, black olives, and extra cheese). Patrons also recommend just ordering a classic cheese pizza in order to better appreciate and savor the pizzeria's unique red sauce. If you're in need of a gluten-free option, their cauliflower crust comes highly recommended.
dayton.com
16 of Dayton’s favorite bars to visit with holiday guests this month
An alphabetical list of area bars that have been winners or finalists in our Best of Dayton contest in recent years. Best of Dayton Best Dive Bar finalist 2019. Second place 2017. 889 S Main St, Centerville | (937) 435-3150 | Facebook. Bargo’s Grill & Tap. Best of Dayton...
dayton.com
Cassano’s Pizza opens new Xenia location
Cassano’s Pizza has officially moved its Xenia location into the space that previously housed Rapid Fired Pizza on Progress Drive. CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III told Dayton.com the pizza shop closed its doors on N. Allison Avenue last night and reopened today at 4 p.m. The new...
dayton.com
Sports bar with seafood applies for liquor license in Huber Heights
A new sports bar with seafood could be coming soon to the Huber Center just off of Brandt Pike and Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights. According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, MNIR Ventures LLC DBA Sands Seafood & Sports Bar applied for D1, D2, D3 and D3A permits on Nov. 25 for 6250-6254 Chambersburg Road.
Daily Advocate
Apple Farm Service expanding
WEST COLLEGE CORNER — Excitement was felt through West College Corner on Dec. 6 during the ground-breaking ceremony for Apple Farm Service. The official announcement was made and Apple Farm Service Inc. will be expanding in West College Corner. Apple Farm Service employees, local officials, and associates were present...
dayton.com
UPDATE: Huber Heights tortilla factory closes, new restaurant to open soon
A tortilla factory in the Powell Plaza Shopping Center at Old Troy Pike and Powell Road in Huber Heights is stopping production just as a new restaurant plans to open in the space early next year. Dayton.com reported in mid-November that Mr. Pollo Mexican Grill is expected to operate out...
hometownstations.com
Heaphy thanks multiple organizations for collaboration in upcoming downtown Lima projects
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tax credits will help the development of two locations in downtown Lima. Local Restaurateur and Developer John Heaphy provided key updates on two downtown projects, while also talking about securing tax credits from the State of Ohio to help with the developments.
Daily Advocate
Mary Poppins flys into The Versailles Performing Arts Center
GREENVILLE — Mary Poppins flys into The Versailles Performing Arts Center. The Final Bow Company is excited to announce it’s 2022 Fall Musical Mary Poppins Jr. coming to the Versailles Performing Arts Center Dec. 16 and 17. Final Bow is a nonprofit arts organization offering music, theatre, and...
Daily Advocate
Painting and ornaments help Boys & Girls Club
GREENVILLE — The Greenville Boys & Girls Club is currently taking bids on a one-of-a-kind watercolor painting by Paul Ackley. The painting features the Community Christmas Tree located in the Annie Oakley Park. In addition to owning the original, the Boys & Girls Club is also offering art lovers...
Comments / 0