ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

Shark's self-emptying robot vacuum is $300 off today only

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. You can get...
The Independent

Amazon Black Friday deals 2022: Best discounts on Xbox Series S, air fryers and more

Black Friday is finally upon us, with the mammoth sale being the best time of the year to save on everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, toys and more. Despite kicking off its sale a week ago, Amazon has left its best deals for this weekend – and they do not disappoint. The online giant’s event will see you save on several ever-popular items, including Nintendo Switch consoles, air fryers and Apple gadgets. Officially landing today (Friday 25 November), the sale runs through to Cyber Monday on 28 November. As well as big-ticket products from Shark,...
Digital Trends

How to download apps on an LG smart TV

An LG smart TV has a lot to offer — whether it's the top-tier contrast and black levels of the world-class OLEDs or the intelligent webOS platform — but one of the best parts of owning an LG smart TV is the ability to personalize your TV experience with apps. If you're not the type who's interested in a separate set-top box streaming device, with an LG TV, you can download, delete, and update any apps of your choice so your favorite services are in one place — on the TV itself. If you're a new user struggling to download apps on your LG smart TV, here's a simple guide to help you get started.
Rolling Stone

More Than Air Fryers: Here Are the Best Home and Kitchen Deals To Shop This Cyber Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Cyber Monday is over, and new data from Adobe’s 2022 Holiday Shopping Forecast showed major deals on furniture and bedding, tools, kitchen gear and home appliances in particular. And they’re not wrong — you can still get the best home and kitchen deals of the season right now. In addition to the big box stores like Target, Walmart and Best Buy, shoppers can still score home and kitchen Cyber Week discounts online at sites like Bed Bath & Beyond, JC Penney and Sam’s Club...
livingetc.com

Tech under $100 that will make the perfect last-minute gift

If you're still searching for that perfect gift for your gadget-obsessed friend or family member, then you may be wondering how much you should spend. While the sky's the limit for those who want to splash out, there are also so many affordable options under $100 that will not just delight the recipient but also make their coming year more pleasant and convenient with smart tech and more.
SPY

Deal Alert: Google Nest Hub Is At Its Lowest Price Ever And Includes WiZ Smart Bulb

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Want to get into smart home technology but need help figuring out where to start? This Google Nest (2nd Gen) and WiZ Smart Light Bulb Combo deal is a great entry point. In fact, it’s the lowest price we’ve seen to date on this device that made our best smart displays list. Prior to this, we saw it for as low as $50 during Cyber Week. As a holiday deal, Walmart is offering the second generation Google Nest Hub and a WiZ Smart...
nationaltoday.com

The Best Smart-Home Devices for Amazon Echo and Alexa for 2022

Make your home a smart one with these Amazon Echo and Alexa compatible devices. Technological advancement moves and improves faster than we could imagine. Technology has become an irreplaceable aspect of our daily life. Everything becomes easier with the help of technology, one popular technological advancement that is growing rapidly is the use of IoT (Internet of Things).
Engadget

Amazon's Echo Show 5 bundled with a Blink Mini is on sale for only $50

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. The Echo Show...
Engadget

Get 1TB of cloud storage from a top-rated provider for $112

Christmas shopping for a tech enthusiast can be tricky, especially if you’re not sure which specific hobby they’re into, whether it’s gaming, photography or . Extra storage space makes for a terrific catch-all gift, as your favorite techie can store projects or offload underutilized files to make room for more work.
Engadget

What we bought: Why I still use a $15 pair of wired Panasonic earbuds every day

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. My best headphones...
Android Headlines

Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 13

We’ve already compared the Pixel 7 with the iPhone 14 a while back. In this article, however, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 13. Some of you may be thinking of upgrading from the iPhone 13, and may find this comparison useful. These two phones are immensely different, but they are somewhat similar in terms of size. Also, if you’re moving from Apple’s ecosystem, Google’s Pixel phones are likely one of the first you’ll consider.
makeuseof.com

Get a Free Smart Bulb With Half-Priced Echo Device

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Smartening up your home can start with something as small as the Echo speaker and a smart bulb. Of course, smart bulbs can be a bit pricey, so you may not be inclined to purchase one for a while. Well, for a while, Amazon's Echo comes at less than half-price and with a free Sengled Bluetooth color bulb!
CNET

Refurbished Apple Watch Series 6 and 7 Models Start at $200, Today Only at Woot

If you're in the market for an Apple Watch upgrade, but don't want to spend top dollar on the recently released Apple Watch Series 8 or Apple Watch Ultra, you can save on previous-gen models if you know where to look. Today only, for example, Woot is running a couple of Apple Watch deals on older models with prices from as low as $200. With the sale, you could save a decent chunk of cash by going for an older model without sacrificing too much in terms of features.

Comments / 0

Community Policy