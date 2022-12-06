Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Virginia electron rocket launch visible to residents of East Coast Tuesday night
An electron rocket will be launched from Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island on Tuesday night. The launch was originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9, but was pushed back due to inclement weather. The 59-foot-tall rocket will lift off from the Launch Complex 2 between 6 p.m....
WSLS
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces $20 million in funding for ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced $20 million awarded by the Criminal Justice Services Board for funding local and state criminal justice programs in Virginia. “Today’s grant funding provides Bold Blue Line with resources for Virginia localities to address violent crime through a combination of comprehensive law enforcement, prosecutorial, and community-based initiatives, as well as providing much-needed equipment and technology for law enforcement training academies in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
WSET
'Internet for All:' Virginia gets $6.2M to bring high-speed service throughout the state
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — Virginia has received its first "Internet for All" grants, according to the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). On Thursday, it was announced that Virginia is receiving $6,222,051.95 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia ABC announces dates for alcohol education, prevention grant applications
Virginia ABC will open the grant application process for the 2023-2024 Alcohol Education and Prevention Grant program on Jan. 1. Since 2013, Virginia ABC has awarded an average of $80,000 each year through its grant program to Virginia organizations working to prevent underage and high-risk drinking. Organizations are eligible to receive up to $10,000 each to support best-practice programs that have a long-lasting impact and encourage partnerships between organizations.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Virginia
Virginia is one of the original 13 colonies and known as the “birthplace of America” having the first permanent settlement, Jamestown. The varied landscape of the state has a little of everything from the Appalachian Mountains to the Atlantic Ocean coastline. The Chesapeake Bay is on the eastern border and major rivers like the Potomac, Rappahannock, York and James all flow through the state. Some of those rivers are so wide you would think they are lakes, but there are plenty of good sized lakes scattered throughout Virginia.
Virginia ski resort named best tubing park by USA Today
Virginia's Wintergreen Plunge Park was named number one in USA Today's 10 Best list.
On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now urged for 10 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 10 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
cardinalnews.org
Greenland block and a loosening polar vortex suggest a chance of December snow … if Pacific sled brake releases
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. The 1974 Rankin/Bass animated feature “The Year Without a Santa Claus” had it right – warmth at the North Pole helps it snow in Southtown.
Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?
If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
Augusta Free Press
Youngkin effort to get Virginia out of RGGI takes another unfortunate step forward
Glenn Youngkin’s cronies on the State Air Pollution Board have taken another step toward getting the state out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. The board voted Wednesday to approve a proposed regulation that would allow Virginia to exit the RGGI, a multi-state pact enacted in 2009 that reduces pollution from power plants and expands efforts to develop and implement clean energy.
Lawmakers, experts react to Virginia State Police 'human' hiring error
Lawmakers and experts are reacting to Virginia State Police saying "human error" in the hiring process of a former trooper accused of catfishing a teen and killing three of her family members.
Augusta Free Press
Power outage in North Carolina shows need for infrastructure resiliency
Electricity was restored to 45,000 homes and businesses in Moore, N.C., after a gunfire attack disabled two substations last week. Duke Energy Corp. is offering up to $75,000 for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of who was responsible for the gunfire. Utility workers discovered last Saturday night the damage to two substations after reports of widespread outages. Gates to the substations were broken.
WSLS
Virginia Governor reacts to Russia prisoner swap that freed Brittney Griner
RICHMOND, Va. – Brittney Griner is back on U.S. soil, but many are asking “What about Whelan?”. The plane carrying the basketball star arrived in Texas early this morning. While her return from Russia is being celebrated, the deal that secured her freedom is under intense scrutiny. She...
Bay Journal
Report: Virginia ill-equipped to deal with the revival of gold mine industry
Virginia, one of the first gold-producing states in the nation’s history, is unprepared to protect the environment and public health should it become the next frontier for gold mining, says a report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released Nov. 1. A company began exploratory work...
cbs19news
State board votes on proposed regulation to pull Virginia out of RGGI
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The State Air Pollution Control Board has approved a proposed regulation that could allow Virginia to leave the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. At its quarterly meeting on Wednesday, the proposed regulation was approved for public comment. According to a release, the RGGI is a multi-state...
Augusta Free Press
Sentara awards more than $500,000 in local grant funding in Virginia, North Carolina
As part of the fall 2022 grant cycle in which Sentara supported nearly 100 partner organizations in Virginia and North Carolina with $5 million in funding, 12 local community partners were awarded $518,000. According to a press release, the funding expands on Sentara’s long-standing commitment to address social determinants of...
WHSV
Governor Youngkin orders flags lowered Dec. 7
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia to be flown at half-staff at all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in respect and memory for the nearly 4,000 American service men and women killed or wounded in the early morning of Dec. 7, 1941, at the United States Navy Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Police presence at active scene in South Richmond
Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a scene that involves a crashed sedan in South Richmond.
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,845 new coronavirus cases Thursday, 10,180 new cases in the last week
As of Thursday, Virginia is reporting 2,161,493 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,454 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,184 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
