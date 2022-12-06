Read full article on original website
Water rates going up in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council passed planned increases in water rates starting in 2023 at their meeting on Tuesday. In May 2022, a water rate study was completed. "Revenue increases are necessary," said Public Works Director Brian Clennan. "But, they do align well with industry averages of...
New county burn resolution on agenda
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Board of County Commissioners will consider a new burn resolution for the county at their meeting on Tuesday. According to agenda documents, the proposed resolution has been reviewed and edited by all of the fire chiefs in Reno County, the Kansas Forest Service, NRCS, Conservation District, District Attorney's Office, County Counselor and Emergency Management.
TEFAP distribution is Dec. 18
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP commodity distribution is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the KMS Warehouse at 3401 E. 4th. This program is for low-income people of all ages. TEFAP commodities are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no need to pre-register. You are not allowed to pick up boxes for anyone other than yourself.
Eisenhower National Airport continues to see record travel
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita continues to see record travel. The airport announced that over 17% more passengers flew out of Wichita via Eisenhower in October compared to that same time period last year. The airport saw 144,616 total passengers in October, an increase of 17.58% compared to October 2021. For […]
Eagle Media Adopt-A-Child a success once again
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Eagle Media and Allen Samuels CDJR came together again on Friday evening for the 2022 Adopt a Child turn in party. Throughout the holiday season, Country 102.9 and the Hutchinson Eagle Media stations called on the community to adopt 214 children from Reno, Harvey and McPherson counties whose families needed assistance to give them a better Christmas. The stations were given the names thanks to the Kansas Department of Children and Families.
Great Bend Mayor: This hasn't been easy on anyone
When Kendal Francis arrived to Great Bend in July 2018 to take over as city administrator, he came at a time when the city was somewhat divided and still getting over a sour confrontation between a former police chief and city administrator. Francis has been able to hold the reigns along the city’s path past the rockiness the past four years, but his time as manager will close Jan. 6, 2023 with his resignation.
KWCH.com
Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita business was closed on Wednesday after a vandal broke in and caused extensive damage. The break-in happened Tuesday night at Jenny Dawn Cellars, a winery on East Douglas near Union Station. “My security cameras were disabled and I couldn’t see what was happening in...
Newton still seeking residents for surveys
NEWTON, Kan. — The City of Newton is still seeking residents to join in ongoing surveys. Newton has contracted with FlashVote, an independent, scientific survey service provider, to engage the community and gather valuable resident feedback on city government matters. In the next year, FlashVote will create a series...
Barton Co. heads, commission express frustration over tax statements
A tame Barton County Commission meeting turned into a lively conversation about tax statements Wednesday morning. The county recently mailed out property tax statements, which has prompted many phone calls to various officials. Treasurer Jim Jordan addressed the commission. "The treasurer's office, the only thing we do, or are responsible...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County officering ‘bulky waste’ coupons
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Environmental Resources is offering “bulky waste” coupons. The coupon allows residents to dispose of up to 1,000 pounds of bulk waste at no cost. You can sign up for your bulky waste coupon by visiting https://ssc.sedgwickcounty.org/couponrequest/. After your information has been submitted,...
South Hutchinson day care provider coming up against federal regulations
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch Post has received some new information related to the zoning case of a child care provider from South Hutchinson we attempted to write about earlier this week. It was our error in the original story to assume that this was chiefly a local zoning issue. It actually reaches back to decades old federal regulations.
Stafford County Child Care Committee reports on building
ST. JOHN, Kan. — The Stafford County Child Care Committee said progress on their building at 413 N. Pearl Street in St. John that will be a child care center continues. "The building has been assembled," the group said Thursday. "The skirting and decking are installed. Utilities have been getting hooked up this week."
wichitabyeb.com
Visiting Da Chicken Shak & More after a random person’s bad review
Did you know the south side Da Chicken Shak & More has reopened at 1112 W. 31st St. South? A lot has changed since I last stopped by this location. It’s probably been over a year. Since the passing of owner Tim Granger, the family decided to sell to a new owner, who recently took over. With new owners, there was a complete renovation of the store, so I decided to swing by for a particular reason.
KAKE TV
Newton cabinet maker to shutdown costing hundreds of employees their jobs
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - “I've got a two-month-old daughter that I just got back from doing maternity leave and so I was just in shock, and really nervous about what the future holds," said Emily Smith. Emily has worked at MasterBrand Cabinets in Newton for years, but she had...
mhshighlife.com
Let’s Light This Place Up!
Tis The season to be merry and bright. It’s time to put up those Christmas lights and go see some lights. To get into the Christmas season let’s list all the good Christmas light displays this holiday season. The first place is Botanica, The Wichita Gardens in Wichita, Kansas. This place is beautiful during the day, but at night when it really glows is amazing. You walk through a tunnel of lights that flash different colors. When you walk around the garden/s trees, signs and animals, they are all lit up. You walk through and look at all the different lights.
KWCH.com
Wesley Medical Center implements vistor restrictions due to increase in illnesses
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Due to ongoing increases in the spread of respiratory viruses in our community, Wesley Healthcare has announced that it will implement additional visitor restrictions as of Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. “We’re continuing to see significant growth in the number of RSV, influenza and Covid-19 infections...
Program to give senior citizens gifts continues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Home Instead Senior Care office serving Hutchinson is participating in the Be a Santa to a Senior® program again this year. The program provides gifts and companionship for lonely and isolated seniors. The program is made possible by the generous support of area nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community.
Owner traps intruder in Wichita winery. But there was a lot of damage before police arrived
“As a small business, we run on very lean margins ... We just appreciate the community support at this time,” the owner of Jenny Dawn Cellars said.
Contractor causes water break in west Wichita
A water main break in west Wichita blocked traffic for a short time. It happened around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday on Ridge Rd., just south of Douglas.
Red kettle donations doubled this weekend
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Donors to the Salvation Army's red kettles this weekend in Hutchinson can double their money. Major Paul James tells Hutch Post that individual donors and Kiwanis are matching dollar for dollar for donations put in kettles around town. Their goal is to challenge the rest of...
