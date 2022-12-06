State Police: Fugitive truck driver caught with illegal gun, $70,000 cash on I-395 in Waterford

Waterford ― State police assisted federal authorities on Monday in the arrest of a Wisconsin truck driver wanted on felony gun sales charges in New York and found to be carrying a gun and $70,000 in cash.

At about 2 p.m. on Monday, state police at Troop E in Montville were called to assist members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force in the arrest of John Dahl, 65, of Abbotsford, Wisc.

Wanted by New York City Police Department for first-degree criminal sale of a firearm, Dahl was spotted driving a tractor trailer on Interstate 95 in East Lyme, police said in a statement.

Police said they pulled over Dahl’s tractor trailer on Interstate 395, in the area of Exit 2 in Waterford, where Dahl was taken into custody. It was during a search of the truck that police said they found a semi-automatic pistol, two high-capacity magazines and $70,000 in cash.

Dahl is charged with being a fugitive from justice, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle and two counts of possession of a high capacity magazine. He was held on a $5 million bond and was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in New London Superior Court.