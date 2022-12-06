Read full article on original website
Facebook Parent Threatens To Take All News Off Platforms If US Passes 'Ill-Considered' Bill — But Is It 'Bluffing?'
Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc META Communications Director Andy Stone said the social media giant would consider removing news from its platform if Congress passes the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, but the company’s statement was met with skepticism online. What Happened: Stone shared Meta’s statement on the Journalism Competition...
Clinton-linked dark money group targeted Twitter advertisers amid Elon Musk's takeover
A Hillary Clinton-linked dark money group set its sights on Twitter advertisers amid Elon Musk's acquisition of the social media platform, Fox Business has learned. Accountable Tech spearheaded a letter to top Twitter advertisers as part of a larger pressure campaign demanding "non-negotiable" requirements for their business, saying that Musk's takeover will further "toxify" the social media giant and directly threaten public safety.
Health secretary accused of ‘refusing’ to negotiate with striking nurses’ leader over her gender
The health secretary is embroiled in a sexism storm after he was accused of being unwilling to negotiate with the leader of striking nurses because she is a woman who mainly represents women. Steve Barclay was also accused of being a “bullyboy” by Pat Cullen, from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), whose members are due to take part in unprecedented industrial action on December 15 and 20. The RCN says Mr Barclay is failing to properly engage with nurses, even as he says his "door remains open".Ms Cullen said: "I'm a woman negotiating for a 90...
CoinDesk
Uniswap Foundation Proposes Changes to Crypto DEX's Governance, Voting Processes
The Uniswap Foundation is putting to vote a series of governance changes that it said would streamline voting in the decentralized autonomous organization that manages Uniswap, one of the most popular venues for decentralized crypto trading. Uniswap community members will get to vote on Dec. 14 on a restructuring package...
CoinDesk
EU’s McGuinness Urges Speedier Vote on Long-Delayed Crypto Laws
European Union Commissioner Mairead McGuinness wants to speed up a vote on landmark crypto laws that has been repeatedly pushed back for procedural reasons, according to a Nov. 29 letter seen by CoinDesk. The letter, which was given to CoinDesk in response to a freedom-of-information request, is the latest indication...
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain is the only viable path to privacy and censorship resistance in the 21st century
While censorship resistance and privacy are not the same thing, they are closely intertwined. When the government or another entity, such as an advertiser, can track everything you do, they can also sanction you for bad behavior. Instead of working backward to try and cover up seismic cracks in Web2...
U.S. Treasury Yellen: Twitter should be held to certain standards for content
NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said social media company Twitter should be held to certain standards for content, arguing that it is "not that different" from radio stations and broadcasters subject to such rules.
crypto-academy.org
Governance Changes Coming to Uniswap
Uniswap proposed some changes regarding the governance of the decentralized exchange, which will be decided through a voting process. The Uniswap Foundation said that through decentralized voting, users may vote regarding changes that involve the efficiency of the DEX. The proposal includes a friction reduction in the governance process of...
Microsoft's new antitrust nightmare
The Federal Trade Commission's suit to block Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard marks the U.S. government's biggest tech-antitrust move in years. Yes, but: It's happening on a very different sector of the Big Tech power map than most observers expected when the techlash began five years ago. At...
Regulators Put Brakes on Media Megadeals
Some of the biggest surprises in media M&A this year came not from ambitious CEOs or activist investors but from the clinical precision of regulators focused on warding off too much market concentration. Industry insiders, meanwhile, say judges and antitrust watchdogs are focused on the wrong mature businesses while online-based media continues to operate like the Wild West. The anti-Big Media mood on both sides of the partisan divide in Washington is likely to complicate the completion of the biggest media transaction of the year, Microsoft’s proposed all-cash $68 billion takeover of gaming giant Activision Blizzard. “Under this administration, that deal has...
CoinDesk
SEC Tells US-Listed Companies They’d Better Disclose Crypto Damage
Crypto’s pains are being shared by a wide array of companies. The U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) is warning public companies that if they have a stake in the industry’s recent torments, they’d better tell investors. “Recent bankruptcies and financial distress among crypto asset market participants have...
fintechnexus.com
Brazil approves new crypto asset regulation
After seven years of deliberation, the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies approved a bill regulating the crypto sector in the largest nation in Latin America. The proposal, which formalizes the sector under Brazilian law, is now awaiting sanction by President Jair Bolsonaro. For many players in this market, the new law...
