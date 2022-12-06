Read full article on original website
FTC sues to block $69 billion merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft's planned $69 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard, saying it could suppress competitors to Microsoft's Xbox game console and its growing games subscription business. The FTC's challenge could be a test case for President...
How to minimize digital footprint as online scams rise
Online privacy is a hot button issue, and with a phone in your pocket, keeping your information private is challenging. With the holiday shopping season in full swing, there's a lot of buying online, which means shoppers are sharing a lot of personal information. "There's almost instantaneously an auction occurring...
