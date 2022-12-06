ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse men’s basketball: an end of 2022 surge on the horizon?

It’s certainly been the definition of an up-and-down beginning to the season for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (5-4). Losing to Colgate and Bryant at home, but beating an experienced Notre Dame program on the road? Yep, that just about summarizes the 2022-2023 season up to this point for the Orange.
Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Georgetown

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. We normally reserve this for ACC games but when the Syracuse Orange play the Georgetown Hoyas we make an exception. Students: 7,119 students who are ecstatic that Eric Dungey is coming to DC this spring. The 2022-23 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET) College basketball...
Semifinal Gamethread: Syracuse mens’ soccer vs Creighton

The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team is back in the College Cup semifinals for the first time since 2015. They face the Creighton Blue Jays tonight at 6pm from WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC. The match can be streamed on ESPN or watched on ESPNU. This season the...
Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for versus Coppin State

The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team can finally breathe a sigh of relief after securing its first road victory of the season. The program’s reward? A (hopefully) easy peasy home matchup against the Coppin State Eagles. Syracuse (6-2) will take on Coppin State (2-7) Thursday evening at the...
Syracuse football: OC Robert Anae reportedly leaving for NC State, Jason Beck promoted to OC

The Syracuse Orange turned heads with a 7-5 season and the program is seeing the side effects of that success. Earlier on Thursday afternoon, Syracuse DC Tony White was reportedly headed off to Nebraska to become it’s defensive coordinator. And late Thursday night ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that the Orange were losing another assistant as offensive coordinator Robert Anae is headed to NC State for its OC job.
Syracuse football: Linton enters transfer portal, three offers extended

The Syracuse Orange football team lost another member of the two-deep yesterday. Defensive end/linebacker Steve Linton entered the transfer portal. Linton had 22 tackles last season including 3.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries. His speed on the edge was often utilized in passing situations and the hope is that some of Syracuse’s younger defensive ends will be able to step into that role in 2023.
Syracuse football: first down offense in 2022

The Syracuse Orange are preparing for their bowl game so we’ll take some time over these next couple of weeks to look back at 2022 and look ahead to 2023. All year long we’ve looked at the first-down offense to see if the Orange were able to put themselves into position to keep the defense off-balance while setting themselves up for manageable 2nd and 3rd down situations.
Syracuse football: DC Tony White reportedly leaving for Nebraska

The Syracuse Orange are going bowling in large part due to its defense. Ever since Tony White joined the program in 2020, the Orange defense has consistently ranked in the top metrics in the ACC. The 3-3-5 is getting adopted more and more throughout college football and White has steadily grown his profile since transforming the Syracuse defense. Unfortunately, he now leaves Central New York as ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that White is moving to Nebraska to become the Cornhuskers’ defensive coordinator.
Syracuse Olympic sports: Fall sports recognition round-up

We know the Syracuse Orange have a huge opportunity this weekend at the College Cup but this is a good time to catch up on some of the honors earned by fall sport athletes. We’ll start with Men’s Soccer. The Orange had five players receive United Soccer Coaches All-South Region Team honors. Forwards Levnonte Johnson and Nathan Opoku were named to the first team, Christian Curti received second team honors, and Russell Shealy and Jeorgio Kocevski were selected to the third team,
Syracuse announces next round of renovations for JMA Wireless Dome

Operation: Dome Renovation officially reached its next phase. On Tuesday afternoon, Syracuse University Athletics announced it will be focusing on installing upgraded chairback seating and introducing “new premium offerings” throughout the JMA Wireless Dome as part of SU’s JMA Wireless Dome Transformation Project, according to a cuse.com press release.
