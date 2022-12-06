The Syracuse Orange are going bowling in large part due to its defense. Ever since Tony White joined the program in 2020, the Orange defense has consistently ranked in the top metrics in the ACC. The 3-3-5 is getting adopted more and more throughout college football and White has steadily grown his profile since transforming the Syracuse defense. Unfortunately, he now leaves Central New York as ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that White is moving to Nebraska to become the Cornhuskers’ defensive coordinator.

