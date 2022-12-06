Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Zelina Vega Reacts To Naomi Hanging Out With Jade Cargill
Zelina Vega is known for her charismatic personality that has helped her excel in every major role in WWE. Vega currently serves as the manager for the upcoming faction, Legado Del Fantasma. She recently reacted to her fellow WWE superstar Naomi hanging out with AEW star Jade Cargill. Naomi has...
Valerie Loureda Reveals Her New WWE Name, Shows Off Ring Gear
Valerie Loureda has revealed her new WWE name as she begins her journey in professional wrestling. Loureda is one of several mixed martial artists who have eventually found their way into the realm of professional wrestling as of late. She signed with WWE recently and has been competing on their NXT developmental brand.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Looks Shredded In New Photo Amid WWE Royal Rumble Return Rumors
Cody Rhodes became one of the best things about WWE television after he came back to the company during WrestleMania 38. His feud with Seth Rollins further elevated him and established Rhodes as a huge star in WWE. He has been on the shelf for a while and judging by a recent photo, Rhodes looks in amazing shape.
ringsidenews.com
Maria Kanellis Makes Big Promise With Smoking Hot Photo Drop
Maria Kanellis has been considered a pioneer for women in the wrestling business. The mother of two is also known for showcasing her beauty with sultry pictures. Maria recently promised to share smoking hot pictures every day this week with her fans. Maria Kanellis recently dropped a revealing photo on...
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Tyson wanted half a billion dollars to face heavyweight champ
Mike Tyson wanted an astonishing amount of cash to trade blows with the current heavyweight champion. WBC ruler Tyson Fury revealed the demands laid down in a Zoom call by Tyson regarding a possible exhibition between the two as Iron Mike trained for his clash with Roy Jones Jr. “The...
MMAmania.com
Paddy Pimblett promises to ‘pimp slap’ Jake Paul if he attends UFC 282: ‘I’ll assault him’
Jake Paul should steer clear of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) if he wants to stay out of trouble. In UFC 282’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, rising British Lightweight star, Paddy Pimblett, takes on veteran, Jared Gordon. Ahead of the appearance, however, Pimblett became a target for the YouTuber-turned boxer. Paul challenged Pimblett to spar with him for $1 million after “The Baddy” claimed Paul’s matches have been fixed. The potential sparring session has yet to take place and likely won’t at his juncture.
PWMania
Renee Paquette On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline: “I Have Loved Him For Quite Some Time”
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn’s work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Says ‘Goodbye’ In Yet Another Cryptic Post Amid Gimmick Change Rumors
Asuka has been in WWE for well over 6 years now and had one of the most dominant runs in the company’s history back in NXT. She has been a lot of success on the main roster, but a change is in order for her. In fact, Asuka recently dropped yet another tease concerning her future in WWE.
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Cannot Appear On WWE Television As Part Of His AEW Release
William Regal leaving AEW caused a lot of shock among wrestling fans, since he was contracted for a good amount of time. Apparently, AEW and Regal came to terms on a release that was conditional. While speaking at the ROH Final Battle media call, AEW CEO & President Tony Khan...
John Cena to Appear on Final WWE ‘SmackDown’ of 2022 (EXCLUSIVE)
John Cena is returning to WWE to close out the year. Variety has learned exclusively that the iconic professional wrestler and actor is set to appear on the final “SmackDown Live” of the year on Dec. 30, which will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, more announcements are planned for the episode in the coming weeks. This will mark Cena’s second appearance in WWE in 2022, as he previously returned to the sports entertainment giant in June during an episode of “Monday Night Raw” to celebrate his 20...
Dana White names the three “scariest” and most “intimidating” fighters he’s ever worked with in UFC
UFC president Dana White has named three of the scariest fighters to deal with throughout his time with the company. Over the course of the last few decades, Dana White has been an ever-present member of the UFC family. In many ways, outside of Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, he’s been the main face of it.
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
Rock Royal Rumble Rumors, Ricky Starks MJF Promo Battle, William Regal Gone | Spotlight
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Kurt Angle claims Brock Lesnar wanted to go to TNA. - Anthony Henry defeats Adam Priest for ACTION Championship. Creators Spotlight:. Psycho Boy Fodder (@LoKeys910) and Angelina Love (@ActualALove) discuss their time in NWA, Angelina comments on EmPowerrr...
ringsidenews.com
ROH Final Battle 2022 Full Card & Start Time
Ring Of Honor was resurrected by Tony Khan after he purchased the company earlier this year. Since then, he has produced two pay-per-views and the third one is upon us this weekend. Fans are certainly excited for ROH Final Battle this year. The Final Battle pay-per-view will be taking place...
Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre both suffered ruptured eardrums at WWE Survivor Series
McIntyre has been pulled from Friday's SmackDown.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Is Trying To Make Member Of The Bloodline Crack On WWE TV
Solo Sikoa has acknowledged that his attempts to present a very serious demeanor in the WWE ring are being undermined by his Bloodline comrade Sami Zayn, who has a penchant for trying to make his comrades laugh in the ring. In an interview on the "Superstar Crossover" podcast, Sikoa cut...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star’s Contract Expiring Next Year
There are a number of wrestlers in AEW who have been there since day one, and one of them happens to be none other than Dustin Rhodes. However, Rhodes recently announced that his career is winding down and next year will be his last year as an active competitor. The...
ringsidenews.com
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette Were Both Very Sick This Week
Last week on AEW Dynamite, MJF attacked William Regal, resulting in him being taken to a nearby medical facility in an ambulance. This segment seemingly ended William Regal’s run with the company. The biggest question remained regarding the Blackpool Combat Club’s status. Many fans believed that the group would disband following Regal’s departure. Through it all, Jon Moxley was present, but he wasn’t 100%.
ringsidenews.com
Complete Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Lineup
WWE has a lot of plans for tonight’s episode of SmackDown in Pittsburgh. It feels like a special episode, because Kurt Angle will be there. The company has a lot more planned, so this is your official spoiler warning. Sean Sapp reported the lineup for SmackDown tonight behind Fightful’s...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Not Medically Cleared & Match Canceled As Precaution Ahead Of Very Important Show
Veer Mahaan is not medically cleared for NXT Deadline as a precaution ahead of WWE’s major live event in India in January. The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed) were set to take on Indus-Sher (Mahaan and Sanga) at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10. This match was pulled...
