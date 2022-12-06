ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Pass the Remote: Hole in the Head fest continues, spotlight on Christine Choy, Seijun Suzuki

By Randy Myers, Bay City News Foundation
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LocalNewsMatters.org

San Francisco appellate court decision raises the odds for passing school parcel taxes

LAST MONTH, 52.7 PERCENT of the 438 school district voters in the unincorporated low-income Central Valley farm communities of Cutler and Orosi voted in favor of a parcel tax. But as also happened four years earlier, that wasn’t enough. Supporters fell several dozen votes shy of the two-thirds majority they needed to pass a $48 per property tax to fund staff for summer youth sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday evening include:. A wave of flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus infections among children is currently outpacing the state’s availability of pediatric hospital beds, one of the state’s top health officials said Tuesday.
LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland airport says hola to El Salvador with nonstop flights on Volaris beginning in March

Tickets are now on sale for new nonstop flights from Oakland to El Salvador that will be offered starting in March of next year, according to the Port of Oakland. Volaris El Salvador, a subsidiary of Volaris Airlines, based in Mexico, will operate four weekly flights from Oakland International Airport to San Salvador. Flights both to and from San Salvador will be offered on those days.
OAKLAND, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Theater for the holidays: ‘A Christmas Carol’ and much more

Bay Area stages are home to a variety of holiday productions in 2022, with everything from comedy to drama to classics, musicals and edgy cabaret. Some presenters are observing COVID-related restrictions (mask-wearing, vaccination card checks) for everyone’s health and safety, so check websites below before purchasing tickets to ensure you know the protocol.
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Review: Bronte’s novel comes to vibrant life in Berkeley Rep’s ‘Wuthering Heights’

Director Emma Rice is no stranger to Bay Area theater audiences. Her “Brief Encounter” blended David Lean’s 1945 film with a Noel Coward short story to create an emotionally stunning play with innovative theatrical feats. Her “Wild Bride” at Berkeley Rep was a retold fairy tale that combined the story’s dark side with a levity absent from the Grimm original. And “Tristan and Yseult,” drawn from a medieval Celtic tale, explored the roots of the love story with a thoroughly modern perspective.
BERKELEY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

San Francisco targets taggers with money for property owners forced to clean up graffiti

Property owners in San Francisco’s neighborhood commercial districts will soon be able to request graffiti removal free of cost. Under a two-year pilot graffiti abatement program recently announced by Mayor London Breed, San Francisco Public Works will send out city crews and contractors to remove tags off of storefronts and private properties.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

With one election over, San Jose politicos look to the next

It’s deja vu in San Jose politics. As elected leaders on Monday settled a political fight over filling two upcoming vacancies on the San Jose City Council, some former politicos are eyeing a return to their old posts. The council voted just before midnight to appoint successors to two soon-to-be-vacant seats in Districts 8 and 10. The seats are opening because District 8 Councilmember Sylvia Arenas won her election for county supervisor and District 10 Councilmember Matt Mahan was elected mayor.
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy