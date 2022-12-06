Pass the Remote: Hole in the Head fest continues, spotlight on Christine Choy, Seijun Suzuki

Read full article on original website
30th Kung Pao: Jewish comedy on Xmas in a pop-up Chinese restaurant
For the 30th anniversary of her Kung Pao Kosher Comedy show, San Francisco event producer Lisa Geduldig — not one to let a pandemic get her down — is introducing something new. Instead of hosting Jewish comedians in a Chinese restaurant on Christmas, she’s presenting them in a pop-up eatery in a synagogue.
Best Bets: Rockin’ with Jim Irsay, Hitchcock Christmas, Little Shop of Horrors, Kitka and SF Girls Chorus
The Bay Area is a hub of artistic expression, attracting artists, writers and musicians from around the globe to live, work and create. We highlight some of the offerings here. Freebie of the week-Music & memorabilia: Jim Irsay is best known as the very wealthy businessman who owns and runs...
San Francisco appellate court decision raises the odds for passing school parcel taxes
LAST MONTH, 52.7 PERCENT of the 438 school district voters in the unincorporated low-income Central Valley farm communities of Cutler and Orosi voted in favor of a parcel tax. But as also happened four years earlier, that wasn’t enough. Supporters fell several dozen votes shy of the two-thirds majority they needed to pass a $48 per property tax to fund staff for summer youth sports.
Sausalito waterfront comes alive Saturday with lighted boat parade, fireworks display
Red, green and a riot of other colors will sparkle on boats gliding along the Sausalito waterfront during the 35th Lighted Boat Parade and Fireworks celebration Saturday evening. For decades, folks have gathered to watch the free event, in which brightly lit, beautifully decorated boats sail the length of the...
Over 40 years since the world was introduced to AIDS, San Francisco still feeling its impact
Nations across the globe commemorated World AIDS Day on Thursday, marking just over 40 years of struggles and triumphs surrounding the virus that has claimed over 40 million lives. In San Francisco, AIDS has taken the lives of over 21,196 people since it emerged in the early 1980s. Though San...
San Jose receives millions from the state for homeless motels, so where are these rooms?
SAN JOSE HAS received millions from the state to add hundreds of permanent and temporary homes in an attempt to alleviate homelessness across the city. But progress is slow with only 76 units available so far. As of December, San Jose has received roughly $74 million from a state program...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday evening include:. A wave of flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus infections among children is currently outpacing the state’s availability of pediatric hospital beds, one of the state’s top health officials said Tuesday.
Via Wilma Chan: San Lorenzo becomes latest community to name street for late supervisor
The late Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan now has at least two streets in the county named after her following the recent renaming of Via Mercado in the town of San Lorenzo. A host of community leaders watched the Nov. 30 unveiling of Via Wilma Chan at the intersection with...
Oakland airport says hola to El Salvador with nonstop flights on Volaris beginning in March
Tickets are now on sale for new nonstop flights from Oakland to El Salvador that will be offered starting in March of next year, according to the Port of Oakland. Volaris El Salvador, a subsidiary of Volaris Airlines, based in Mexico, will operate four weekly flights from Oakland International Airport to San Salvador. Flights both to and from San Salvador will be offered on those days.
Theater for the holidays: ‘A Christmas Carol’ and much more
Bay Area stages are home to a variety of holiday productions in 2022, with everything from comedy to drama to classics, musicals and edgy cabaret. Some presenters are observing COVID-related restrictions (mask-wearing, vaccination card checks) for everyone’s health and safety, so check websites below before purchasing tickets to ensure you know the protocol.
Best Bets: Holly Jollypalooza, Adler singers, Miró Quartet, Smuin ‘Christmas Ballet,’ Holocaust drama
The Bay Area is a hub of artistic expression, attracting artists, writers and musicians from around the globe to live, work and create. We highlight some of the offerings here. Freebie of the week: Sure, you can do your holiday shopping online these days, but where’s the fun in that?...
Review: Bronte’s novel comes to vibrant life in Berkeley Rep’s ‘Wuthering Heights’
Director Emma Rice is no stranger to Bay Area theater audiences. Her “Brief Encounter” blended David Lean’s 1945 film with a Noel Coward short story to create an emotionally stunning play with innovative theatrical feats. Her “Wild Bride” at Berkeley Rep was a retold fairy tale that combined the story’s dark side with a levity absent from the Grimm original. And “Tristan and Yseult,” drawn from a medieval Celtic tale, explored the roots of the love story with a thoroughly modern perspective.
San Francisco targets taggers with money for property owners forced to clean up graffiti
Property owners in San Francisco’s neighborhood commercial districts will soon be able to request graffiti removal free of cost. Under a two-year pilot graffiti abatement program recently announced by Mayor London Breed, San Francisco Public Works will send out city crews and contractors to remove tags off of storefronts and private properties.
SF supervisors reject use of ‘killer robots’ for police department after international outcry
Following local protests and international criticism, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors reversed a decision Tuesday that would have allowed law enforcement to deploy armed robots. Last week, the board gave a go-ahead for the police to use killer remote-controlled robots in what police have described as dire, life and...
Oakland Secret’s queer theater project moves to a bigger stage
Nestled under a busy freeway on Fifth Street is a quaint Victorian house holding one of Oakland’s best-kept secrets. The aptly named Oakland Secret serves as a queer community-building space, hosting underground events ranging from drag nights to puppet shows. On Oct. 8, it was the site of the...
With one election over, San Jose politicos look to the next
It’s deja vu in San Jose politics. As elected leaders on Monday settled a political fight over filling two upcoming vacancies on the San Jose City Council, some former politicos are eyeing a return to their old posts. The council voted just before midnight to appoint successors to two soon-to-be-vacant seats in Districts 8 and 10. The seats are opening because District 8 Councilmember Sylvia Arenas won her election for county supervisor and District 10 Councilmember Matt Mahan was elected mayor.
San Francisco observes 34th World AIDS Day with traditional ceremony, reading of names
World AIDS Day will mark its 34th year Thursday and San Francisco is honoring the solemn occasion. Dignitaries, guests and the public are invited to attend the observance at the National AIDS Memorial Grove in Golden Gate Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. At 1 p.m, the traditional reading...
Woman who led U.S. Capitol Police following Jan. 6 riot to be next UC Berkeley police chief
The former interim head of the U.S. Capitol Police will be the new chief of police for the University of California at Berkeley, campus officials announced this week. Yogananda Pittman will take charge on Feb. 1, 2023, and is replacing Margo Bennett, who is retiring, according to UC Berkeley officials.
’Tis the season for cyber fraud; FBI offers tips to keep consumers bright and holidays merry
As shoppers cash in on holiday deals and prepare for the season of gift-giving, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s San Francisco division anticipates more fraud schemes floating around the internet. Announced Monday, the FBI said that scammers become more creative every year to sweep people’s money and personal information...
SF to host Asian-Pacific economic summit in 2023, event’s first visit to States in 12 years
San Francisco will host the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Summit next November, according to a news release from San Francisco Mayor London Breed. The announcement was made last month at this year’s gathering location in Bangkok, Thailand. The economic cooperation conference, known by its acronym APEC, brings...
