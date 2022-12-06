Read full article on original website
14-year-old girl reported missing in Princeton found dead
UPDATE 12/8/2022, 9:00 P.M.— Officials with the AWARE Foundation of Virginia confirmed to 59News Kierra Jackson was found deceased Thursday evening. No further details are being released at this time. Stick with 59News as we continue to learn more. PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A $5,000 reward was offered for any information that helps find a 14-year-old […]
Metro News
State Police arrest Mercer County couple for beating, locking man in dog cage
MONTCALM, W.Va. — A Mercer County couple is behind bars for allegedly beating a man, locking him in a dog cage and dropping him off at a McDowell County hospital. Walter Lee, 42, and Tricia Lee, 38, both of Montcalm, were arrested Wednesday and face felony charges of kidnapping, malicious wounding, assault, battery and conspiracy.
wymt.com
Police in Logan County, WV searching for missing man
LOGAN COUNTY, WVa. (WYMT) - Police in one Southern West Virginia county are asking for your help to find a man who has been missing for several days. Officials with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office say David Gray of Bruno was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. He was...
woay.com
Authorities arrest suspect in Beckley homicide
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County authorities have arrested the suspect accused of a homicide that occurred last month on Truman Avenue in Beckley. Police charged 29-year-old Aredith Thompson of Beckley with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Juwan Greer on November 23rd. Thompson has been...
Beckley teen reported missing by Beckley PD
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deputy Chief David Allard with the Beckley Police Department report today, December 8, 2022, they are asking for the public’s assistance to help them find a missing Beckley teen. Coryion Johnson-Hill, 16, of Beckley, was last seen at his home located on Ewart Avenue on December 4, 2022. It is believed […]
UPDATE: Juwan Greer murder suspect taken into custody by Beckley PD
UPDATE 12/8/2022 10:45 P.M.– According to Beckley Deputy Chief of Police David Allard, Aredeth Thompson was taken into custody by Beckley Police without incident Thursday evening. Thompson will be taken to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deputy Chief David Allard with the Beckley Police Department reported today, December 8, […]
Inmate death in West Virginia jail custody under investigation, family suing
The death of a woman at the Beckley ARH Hospital, while she was in the custody of Southern Regional Jail, is under investigation by the West Virginia State Police, according to attorney Steven New.
Metro News
Update: Arrest made in Beckley shooting death
BECKLEY, W.Va. — Police in Beckley have secured an arrest warrant in a recent shooting death. Authorities said Thursday they are looking for Aredith “NayNay” Thompson in connection with the Nov. 23 shooting death of Juwan Greer. Greer’s body was found at a residence on Truman Avenue...
Mother asks for public’s help to find missing daughter
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A juvenile in Mercer County was reported missing, prompting police to search throughout Princeton. 14-year-old Kierra Jackson was reported missing on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Her mother, Sarah Mullins, spent hours looking for her before reporting her missing to the Princeton Police Department. She said she just wants her daughter home […]
3 counties respond to motel fire in Fayette County, West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three counties responded to a fire at the T & C Motel in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatchers say the call came in just after 5:30 p.m. No injuries are being reported, according to dispatchers. They say fire crews from Oak Hill, Mount Hope, Fayetteville, Pax, Boomer and Nutall in […]
Fayette County man faces felony charges of Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny
SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — A Scarbro man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. James Barr is charged with Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny, and Transferring/Receiving a Stolen Vehicle. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies responded to a burglary in the Snuffer Street area on December 1, 2022. When they arrived on scene, […]
Couple arrested in connection to the alleged kidnapping of Gerald Bennett
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County couple is behind bars for allegedly kidnapping and seriously injuring a Raleigh County man. Walter Lee and Tricia Lee each face multiple charges including kidnapping and malicious wounding. Trooper Z.A. Hatfield of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment said the two were arrested on Wednesday, December […]
Beckley Police continue investigation into Juwan Greer’s murder
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department are still investigating the November 23, 2022, murder of Juwan Greet, Beckley Police Department Chief Detective Dave Allard said Monday, December 5 ,2022. Police responded to a call at around 4 a.m. on November 23, that a person was shot inside a residence in the 200 block of […]
WTVM
Homeowner lawfully shoots, kills intruder, sheriff’s office says
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Authorities in Virginia say a man killed an intruder who broke into his home early Tuesday morning. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office reports 41-year-old Samuel Craig Cheeks broke into the man’s home through a bedroom window. The homeowner attempted to get his gun when Cheeks grabbed him from behind.
Man dies after being hit by train in West Virginia
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man died after being hit by a train early on Friday. West Virginia State Police say they were dispatched to the Seth area of Boone County after a call regarding a pedestrian being hit by a train. The call came in around 12:30 a.m. They say 35-year-old Everett Adkins, of Comfort, […]
SWVA homeowner fatally shoots intruder, police say
ELK CREEK, Va. (WJHL) — An alleged intruder breaking into a Mt. Zion Road home early Tuesday morning died following a struggle with an armed homeowner, police say. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office identified the alleged intruder as 41-year-old Samuel Craig Cheeks of Elk Creek. Police say Cheeks broke a bedroom window to enter the […]
thecarrollnews.com
Carroll County’s Top Gun K9 unit
Carroll County K9 handler Ethan Hodge (left) and Carroll County Sheriff Kevin Kemp with K9 officer Goose, the department’s newest addition. While you likely won’t be seeing Tom Cruise or Anthony Edwards anytime soon in the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the local law enforcement agency is now equipped with its own “Top Gun” unit.
Raleigh County family looks for answers, after man left at McDowell County hospital
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A family searches for answers after a Raleigh County man was allegedly dropped off at a McDowell County hospital the week of Thanksgiving, with life-threatening injuries. According to the family, 27-year-old Gerald Bennett left home about 18 months ago to be with a woman he met on a dating site. […]
Local schools lock down after “hoax” school shooting calls
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – 9-1-1 centers across the Mountain State received hoax phone calls Wednesday, December 7, 2022, claiming an active shooter situation was occurring inside local schools. Raleigh, Greenbrier and Mercer counties were among the 13 counties across the state to receive hoax phone calls claiming an active shooter was inside a school Wednesday […]
lootpress.com
Oak Hill Middle School Dance cut short after ‘threat’ reported to 911
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Oak Hill Middle School Dance was brought to an abrupt end Friday after a 911 call was made reporting an alleged threat. Fayette County Schools issued a statement Friday night detailing the events of the evening. “During the Oak Hill Middle School dance...
