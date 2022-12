Dec. 8, 2022 — The Siuslaw Baseball Softball Association (SBSA) has opened registration for the spring 2023 season. Youth 4 to 12 years (or 3 years old if they turn 3 by Sept. 1, 2023) are invited to register for baseball and youth 7 to 14 years can register for softball from now until Jan. 13, 2023. To register go to tshq.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=1887770.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO