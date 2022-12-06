ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 165

Ohio girl
3d ago

dont forget to take everyone who said they were leaving when trump got elected..because they are still hanging around🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(11)
60
☘️TITLETOWN
3d ago

Blah, blah, blah! Stop your bs George, I said the same thing about Fetterman, I’m still here.

Reply(2)
13
MCic(Me)
3d ago

Yeah, they all say that. Woopie's still in the US after Trump won. lol

Reply
41
Related
TheWrap

‘The View': Joy Behar Bets Herschel Walker Is ‘Relieved’ to Lose: ‘These White Guys’ Were ‘Using Him’ and ‘He Knew It’ (Video)

”Somewhere in this guy’s head, he must be thinking these white guys, you know, Lindsey, and the other one, are like, pushing him around,“ Behar said. Herschel Walker lost his bid as Georgia senator on Tuesday by razor-thin margins, but “The View” host Joy Behar is pretty sure he’s happy about that. On Wednesday morning’s show, Behar guessed that Walker “knew” that the Republican party was “using him.”
GEORGIA STATE
BET

Lindsey Graham Almost Breaks Down Into Tears Begging People To Vote For Herschel Walker

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is distraught at the possibility of Herschel Walker losing the Georgia Senate race to incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). While on Fox News, Graham said, “They’re trying to destroy Herschel to deter young men and women of color from being Republicans. If they destroy Hershel, it will deter people of color from wanting to be a conservative Republican because you just had your life ruined.”
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying Herschel Walker’s ‘major mistake’ was not using her

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has lashed out at Senate Republicans after Herschel Walker lost his Senate race in Georgia.The controversial Georgia lawmaker also claimed that it was a “major mistake” for the Walker campaign and his surrogates not to deploy her on the trail.Predictably, Ms Greene was mocked on social media for the suggestion she could have enhanced the campaign’s showing at the polls."This is for Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham and the rest of the Republican senators; you guys are the reasons why we are losing Republican races all over the country,” Ms Greene said during an appearance...
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

Legendary QB stands with Herschel Walker

Democratic Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Herschel Walker in their head-to-head runoff election on Dec. 8th. Though Georgia has yet to officially certify the election, Walker conceded the race while trailing by more than 100,000 votes in the unofficial count. He drew support from an unlikely source Tuesday night: Legendary Buffalo Bills and Boston Read more... The post Legendary QB stands with Herschel Walker appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Obama pauses mid-speech to let a four-year-old boy speak at rally for Georgia runoff race

Former US President Barack Obama paused his speech while campaigning for Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in the Georgia runoff to let a four-year-old boy speak. Mr Obama paused on several occasions to interact with the child, who at one point said, “we’ve got the power”. “He’s only four and he’s making sense,” the 44th president said, adding that the boy must be “getting straight A’s” in school.Towards the end of his appearance, Mr Obama said that if supporters put in the work to reelect Rev Warnock, “we will be setting an example for a four-year-old right here and laying...
GEORGIA STATE
People

Christian Walker Says People 'Begged' Dad Herschel Not to Run: 'This Is Too Dirty, You Have an Insane Past'

Democrat Raphael Warnock secured his Georgia Senate seat for six more years on Tuesday night, defeating embattled Republican Herschel Walker in a hotly contested race that advanced to a runoff election Herschel Walker's outspoken son Christian has more to say following his father's loss to Sen. Raphael Warnock in the Georgia Senate runoff on Tuesday. "The Truth: Trump called my dad for months DEMANDING that he run," Christian tweeted Tuesday night. "Everyone with a brain begged him: 'PLEASE DON'T DO THIS. This is too dirty, you have an insane past… PLEASE DONT...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Lindsey Graham’s ‘Erection’ for Herschel Walker

“Speaking of head injuries,” Jimmy Kimmel said Tuesday night, pivoting from a story about a Canadian hockey brawl to the Senate runoff in Georgia, “polls are showing Herschel Walker in a dead heat with the incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock.”As the late-night host put it, Republicans are “pulling out all the stops” for Walker, noting that Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in particular have been “spending more time with him than he’s spent with all of his children combined.”After playing a montage of Cruz and an especially fired-up Graham going to bat for Walker on Fox News over...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy