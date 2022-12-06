ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Look: Bengals Reveal Uniform Combination As Browns Come To Town

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago

Cincinnati has not faced the Deshaun Watson-led Browns.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals just released their uniform combo for the final matchup against the Browns this season . Cincinnati is rocking orange helmets, black jerseys, and white pants.

Joseph Ossai got the star treatment on this week's announcement as Joe Burrow prepares to face Deshaun Watson for the first time in his career. The Bengals beat Watson at the end of the 2020 season when he was on the Texans.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m ET this Sunday on CBS.

