Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Pro Wrestling Belts Seized From Donald Trump’s Storage Unit
Former President of the United States Donald Trump remains one of the most controversial people in the world. Be that as it may, Trump certainly loves professional wrestling, as he has been involved with WWE in the past. In fact, wrestling belts were discovered in his storage unit in Florida.
The Griner prisoner swap: Did Biden make a bad deal?
The Biden administration announced this week that it had successfully negotiated the release of WNBA player Brittney Griner from Russia through a prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. The public response to Griner's release has been mixed, with some wondering if Russian President Vladimir Putin took advantage of the U.S. in the deal. Others questioned why Griner, a celebrity athlete, was released before Paul Whelan, who's been detained in Russia for nearly four years. Still others believe that setting Bout free poses a severe threat to the nation, and that her release could potentially even send a dangerous message...
Will America ban TikTok?
Is TikTok about to be banned in America? The popular social media app might be best known for viral dance crazes and other silly videos. But TikTok is owned by a China-based company, raising concerns that it's a tool that might be used for purposes that harm U.S. national security. A number of states — including Maryland, South Dakota, Texas, and others — have recently banned or blocked the app from phones and other devices used by their workers. There is also talk of stronger action: Brendan Carr, an FCC commissioner, recently called for the federal government to ban TikTok, and Sen....
ringsidenews.com
Kane Says His Right-Wing Views Often Clashed With Bryan Danielson
Kane is certainly one of the most respected and loved Superstars in the company. He has competed in numerous matches in his career and was part of several memorable moments. The WWE Hall of Famer recently discussed how his political views conflicted with those of his tag team partner Bryan Danielson.
Comments / 0