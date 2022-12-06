Read full article on original website
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
New York officials announces Bronx Metro-North plan to build new stations, 6,000 homes
The ultimate goal is to reduce commute times and generate job growth.
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment of Two Individuals Who Fraudulently Obtained More Than $1.6M Through Pandemic Program Loans
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of WILLIAM FELCON, THOMAS A. FELCON and their companies for stealing more than $1.6 million from pandemic relief programs. The defendants are charged in a New York Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Scheme to Defraud, Grand Larceny and Falsifying Business Records. [1]
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
Could New York City Buses Become Free for All?
As other cities experiment with fare-free transit, some MTA board members are calling on elected officials to come up with new funding sources that would allow the financially strapped agency to let New Yorkers ride buses for free. Jose Martinez, The City This article was originally published on Dec 8 5:00am EST by THE CITY […] The post Could New York City Buses Become Free for All? appeared first on W42ST.
MTA reassigns last remaining subway token booth agents
The employees have been reassigned to work as station agents to support customer service needs more effectively.
Dope to your door: New York issues guidance allowing marijuana deliveries by bike, scooter, or car
Officials expect consumers to be able to purchase marijuana for delivery before the end of the year.
brickunderground.com
Expect NYC rents to fall? You're going to be disappointed by this latest market snapshot
Anyone who thought rents in New York City would drop this fall will be discouraged to see they are instead remaining close to record highs. That’s the takeaway from the November edition of the Elliman Report for the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens rental markets. In Manhattan, the median rent...
POLITICO
Legal challenge targets Adams’ mental health moves
From the moment New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan to involuntarily hospitalize some New Yorkers with mental illness, it seemed clear that the courts would ultimately decide its fate. And it didn’t take long for the first legal challenge to come: A coalition of groups filed an emergency request for a federal judge to block the plan from going into effect.
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery closes soon for 14 apartments in Greenpoint
Housing lottery applications close soon for 14 newly constructed apartments at 150 Bayard St., not far from McCarren Park in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn $47,520 to $187,330. Rents start at $1,288 for a studio. There are four two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to five...
NYC deed theft ring targeted elderly residents, stole their homes in Queens, AG says
According to the indictment, the defendants impersonated the homeowners by using forged driver's licenses and Social Security cards and closed on the properties with forged signatures on deeds and documents.
NYC’s Brand New R211 Subway Cars Are Expecting To Service Passengers By The Spring
The MTA originally reported that the new R211 subway cars would be delivered to NYC Transit in 2020 though not being used by the public until 2021. While the first five subway cars of the R211 fleet were unveiled in July of last year, the MTA then announced they weren’t expected to begin serving passengers until the summer of 2022. Now, in a statement given by the New York City Transit this past October, an order for 640 more of these new cars was approved, though passenger service isn’t expected until the spring. The new trains are part of the “Fast Forward” plans announced in early 2018 that will allow 50 years worth of subway updates to take place in only a decade. There will be nearly 5,000 new subway cars introduced to the tracks within that time.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams fined for rat infestation at his property in Bedford-Stuyvesant
Mayor Eric Adams, a vocal rat opponent who made fighting rodents a priority for City Hall, was fined for a rat infestation at his Bed-Stuy property, according to a copy of a health code violation and a spokesperson for the mayor.
Harlem tenants may become homeless for the holidays after judge ruling
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group of Harlem tenants have been ordered to move out of their apartments after a real estate dispute between their building’s developer and his former lender. Tenant Tonia Vail told PIX11 News, “people had plans when they moved here to move forward in life.” Vail was living in a homeless […]
Marijuana delivery is now permitted in New York: Here’s what you need to know
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – In an attempt to jumpstart the sale of adult-use cannabis in New York state, the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) issued guidance for license holders interested in cannabis delivery. Delivery cannabis sales will be available to all individuals with Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) Licenses,...
The Jewish Press
Statewide NY Minimum Wage to Rise on Dec. 31
The minimum wage in New York State – outside New York City – will rise on the final day of 2022. The current minimum statewide minimum wage is $13.20, but will rise by a dollar to $14.20 per hour on the day before Jan. 1, 2023. In New...
Port Authority helps job seekers with criminal justice system history
NEW YORK -- Getting a job can be difficult for those who have gone through the criminal justice system. Lack of employment can often be a reason people end up back behind bars. But there's a new program aiming to change that. Andre Parker is a construction spotter supervisor with the Van Wyck Expansion Project. He plays a vital safety role. "We're always here to make sure nothing obstructs that guideway," said Parker, referring to the structure that supports the AirTrain system to Kennedy Airport. "This has been a great opportunity all the way around." It's a career that seemed out of reach for...
Mayor Adams fined $300 for failing to rid his Brooklyn property of rats
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spoke out Wednesday out about a rat summons that he got.He's fighting a $300 fine for failing to get rid of rats on his Brooklyn property."I did a good job of mitigating the rats. I speak with my neighbors about it. We make sure that we do everything possible to deal with these rodents," Adams said. "Sometimes I hear the counts of the number of rats compared to New Yorkers and it's frightening, but we are going to bring on a rat czar. We're going to clean our city with Jessica Tisch, the sanitation commissioner, and we're going to push these back. I think she says it best: 'Rats don't run New York.'"READ MORE: New York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czarAppearing on NY1, the mayor also said he spent nearly $7,000 on rat mitigation on his property.
brickunderground.com
5 NYC rent-stabilized one-bedroom rentals for under $2,600 a month
Landing a rent-stabilized apartment has long been a way to make living in New York City much more affordable. That’s because rent increases for these apartments are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board. The current limit is 3.25 percent for one-year leases and 5 percent for two-year leases. You’re also guaranteed a lease renewal, and you can’t be kicked out as long as you pay your rent and don’t break the rules of your lease. (That's a big contrast with market-rate apartments, where landlords can hike rents as much as they want or opt not to renew your lease for no reason.)
Interested in attending an NYC specialized high school? Free test prep available to eligible Staten Island students.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island students who are interested in attending a New York City specialized high school may be eligible for free test prep through a non-profit organization. Navigate the Maze to Achievement (NTMA) is holding an open house on Saturday for Black and Latino seventh-grade students...
You Are Not allowed to Warm Up Your Car In New York! Really?
Notice anything different this morning? It's quite a bit colder here in the Capital Region than it has been recently. Before walking the dog I started the car and let it run. I wanted it to be nice and warm when I was ready to head to work. Little did I know I was breaking the law.
