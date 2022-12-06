Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Real estate agents, along with Utah residents, being scammed on Zillow
PARK CITY, Utah — Summit County residents aren’t the only ones being scammed on the real estate app Zillow. The Utah Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate said real estate agents are also being duped. “Vacant lot or land parcel listings are an easier target for...
utahstories.com
Will Housing in Utah Ever Become Affordable Again?
There are a few signs that more cities could adopt and adapt existing zoning laws to allow for more affordable housing. But there is just one major roadblock: NIMBISM. Eric Gardiner is a Salt Lake City area real estate agent. He has witnessed dramatic changes in the Salt Lake City housing market in the past six months, and he says that slowly things are shifting from being a seller’s market to a buyers’ market. Meaning buyers who were once bidding against twenty other potential purchasers are now finding a lot more leverage due to the dramatic increase in time that houses for sale are remaining on the market.
ksl.com
US Marshals arrest woman wanted in connection with fatal West Valley crash
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman wanted for allegedly causing a fatal crash in West Valley City in February was arrested Friday by U.S. Marshals. Cristal Erica Garcia, 30, of Salt Lake City, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Salt Lake City police near Navajo Street and Indiana Avenue on Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from Salt Lake City police and confirmed by West Valley police. Details of the arrest were not immediately available.
KSLTV
Retail theft takes a hard toll on small local businesses
OGDEN, Utah — Inflation isn’t the only force behind rising prices as the former CEOs of Walmart and Home Depot say retail theft is growing at epidemic levels. It’s a problem that costs retailers nationwide nearly $100 billion. All of that theft is hitting small businesses hard.
KSLTV
One hospitalized after West Valley house fire
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One woman was injured in a fire that broke out in a West Valley City home early Friday morning. Battalion Chief Bob Fitzgerald with the West Valley City Fire Department said crews responded to the home, located near 3400 S. 3690 West, at approximately 1 a.m.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
Teen paralyzed in snowboarding accident
A West Haven teen is recovering in the ICU and is lucky to be alive after breaking his neck in a snowboarding accident.
Salt Lake City man sentenced for $200K credit card fraud
A Salt Lake City resident was sentenced after pleading guilty to using cloned credit cards to make over $200,000 worth of purchases in gasoline and other items.
KSLTV
Shattered glass. Holes in walls. South Jordan man sues city for wrecking his home
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Firefighters conduct training exercises on homes when they can. For that to happen, they need the owner of the property to sign off on it, releasing them from any liability on damage done. Greg Young told KSL Investigators it came as a shock to discover...
Man in custody after firing more than 20 shots in Tooele home
A man reportedly fired multiple shots in a house near Deer Hollow Road and Elk Meadow Loop Road. Tooele Police said they are handling it as a mental health crisis situation.
KSLTV
7 arrested after stealing packages from Sandy residences
SANDY, Utah — Seven people were arrested Wednesday after several packages were stolen from the porches of Sandy residents. According to a Thursday afternoon Facebook post from the Sandy City Police Department, it all started at approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday when officers from the Crime Suppression Unit saw multiple posts on the Ring App of porch pirates taking packages.
Newly built Draper homes ‘unfit for human habitation’ due to sliding soil
What would you do if you had to leave your forever home less than a year after moving in? That’s what two Draper families had to do.
KUTV
Dash cam shows moment oil tanker slams into crashed vehicle, spilling oil across I-15
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — ew video shared with 2News shows the catalyst for an issue that was plaguing drivers traveling northbound on I-15 from Utah to Salt Lake county all day Thursday. Jesse Kelley, who was driving through Draper just as the crash happened, shared video from his truck's...
kslnewsradio.com
Here’s why some stop signs will be removed in Cottonwood Heights
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Four intersections in Cottonwood Heights that usually have stop signs will be different for drivers beginning on Friday. That’s when the Cottonwood Heights Public Works Department begins the process of removing the signs on Rolling Knolls, Nye Drive, and Nye Circle. The roads are in a neighborhood about one block northeast of Dan’s Foods on Ft. Union and Highland Drive.
Park City liquor store no longer holds bragging rights as Utah's highest grossing outlet
Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, the group formerly known as the DABC, has released its annual report stating the DABS raked in more than $220 million in profits over its last fiscal year from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. A portion of its proceeds help fund various services and programs throughout the state.
upr.org
Polygamy mystery, UHP rape case and more on Behind the Headlines
Federal agents search polygamous leader Samuel Bateman’s homes looking for evidence of underage marriages. The state apologizes for not investigating a woman’s reported rapes by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper. And the Sundance Film Festival announces the 101 movies coming to Park City and Salt Lake City in January.
kslnewsradio.com
Speeder escapes after striking police vehicle
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A driver fled from police in Davis County today after troopers attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver entered the freeway and sped up to evade police. The suspect struck a Layton City officers vehicle before taking off again. The police vehicle had minor...
ksl.com
Police: Several people could face charges in Sandy package thefts
SANDY — Police said they arrested three people Wednesday and several others could face charges after some porch thefts caught on doorbell video led to a key tip about the group's whereabouts. Chris Holland said he was at home around 8 a.m. when he heard a noise at the...
kslnewsradio.com
Members of the council explain the Salt Lake County library tax
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Council is approving a budget that includes a property tax increase for the Salt Lake County library system. The Salt Lake County Library is funded through property taxes paid by Salt Lake County residents. Over 60% of people have library cards according to Salt Lake County government.
kslnewsradio.com
Child found minutes after AMBER Alert issued, suspect still outstanding
SALT LAKE CITY — Unified Police say the child who was the focus of an AMBER Alert issued Friday night was found minutes after the alert was issued. However, police say the suspect is still outstanding, and is armed with a knife. Police say the suspect, Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten...
