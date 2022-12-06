ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Grand Rapids Press

UICA closing for good after 45 years

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA), which is housed at the historic Woodbridge N. Ferris Building in downtown Grand Rapids and hosts contemporary exhibits from regional, national and international artists, is closing after 45 years. The organization, which merged in 2013 with Ferris Sate...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

240-unit apartment development coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Site work is expected to begin Dec. 19 on a 240-unit workforce housing development near the corner of Lake Michigan Drive NW and Maynard Avenue NW. The project, known as HoM Flats at Maynard, is being developed by Wyoming-based Magnus Capital Partners. It will consist of seven buildings containing a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids school board gives superintendent ‘highly effective’ evaluation rating

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Grand Rapids Board of Education rated Superintendent Leadriane Roby “highly effective” in her second formal evaluation with the district. The board voted unanimously to give Roby, hired in 2020, the highest of four possible ratings – ranging from “ineffective” to “highly effective” – at its Monday, Dec. 5 board meeting.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
27K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy