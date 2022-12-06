Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Related
5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend (Dec. 9-11)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Stand-up comedy, live country music, and several craft vendor fairs are all on the roster of events going on in Grand Rapids this weekend, Dec. 9-11. If you’re looking for something fun to do with friends or family, check out this list of five unique events happening this weekend.
Artists invited to submit proposals for new installation at Gerald R. Ford International Airport
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is requesting proposals for a permanent hanging art installation to be displayed in the newly expanded Concourse A. Officials said the suspended art will be located above the four terrazzo flooring art installations, intentionally visible from all angles to create a sense of circulation.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Old Mill Brewpub offers tasty pub fare, small batch brews north of Kalamazoo
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI — While the Old Mill Brewpub & Grill may have recently changed hands, loyal patrons shouldn’t expect any major changes anytime too soon, general manager Brian Lonberg said. “We’ve been a community staple as long as we’ve been open,” said Lonberg, who doubles as the...
Electric Forest 2023 sells out hours after tickets go on sale
ROTHBURY, MI-- One of the hottest tickets for next summer has already sold out. Electric Forest announced on their Twitter page that tickets for the 11th installment are officially sold out as of 3:30 p.m. Tickets for the general public went on sale at 12 p.m. EST on Friday, Dec....
Sign Language Santa to welcome deaf, hard of hearing children in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Every kid should be able to tell Santa what they want underneath the Christmas tree. For deaf and hard of hearing children, finding a Santa they can communicate with is a big challenge. This weekend, Grand Rapids Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services is fixing...
UICA closing for good after 45 years
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA), which is housed at the historic Woodbridge N. Ferris Building in downtown Grand Rapids and hosts contemporary exhibits from regional, national and international artists, is closing after 45 years. The organization, which merged in 2013 with Ferris Sate...
Muskegon County man brings home $399,391 Fantasy 5 jackpot
LANSING, MI -- A Muskegon County man is looking forward to getting out of debt after he won a $399,391 Fantasy 5 jackpot recently. The 63-year-old winner matched all five numbers drawn -- 10-12-25-26-28 -- for the drawing on Nov. 18 to win the jackpot prize. “I play Fantasy 5...
More merge lanes planned for U.S. 131 just south of Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A portion of U.S. 131 is getting a remodel with a project designed to make it easier, and less stressful, for motorists to merge from one highway interchange to another. To get to that point, however, drivers should expect some closures when the $48 million...
Parents celebrate adoption of own biological twins after surrogate controversy
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A two-year legal battle over their own biological children has ended in big smiles. Toddler twins Eames, wearing a bow tie and suspenders, and Ellison, with a bow in her hair, officially became part of the Myers family Thursday during an adoption ceremony, which is quite unique since they are the biological children of Tammy and Jordan Myers.
‘Greater Grand Rapids has performed quite well,’ says head of regional economic development group
GAND RAPIDS, MI — The head of a regional economic development group said 2022 has been a strong year for West Michigan’s economy, with commitments by employers to create or retain 1,133 jobs and $194 million in capital investment. “Given everything we’ve gone through over the last two...
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
U.S. 31 lane, exit closures planned for Grand Haven drawbridge work
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Continuing work on Grand Haven’s drawbridge will require lane and exit closures on northbound U.S. 31 this weekend. The right “local” lane and exits to Spring Lake and Ferrysburg via eastbound M-104 and Third Street will close starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, according to Marc Fredrickson with the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Giraffe habitat among projects planned by John Ball Zoo with $6M in federal stimulus money
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Visitors to the John Ball Zoo should expect to see giraffe in the future. The Grand Rapids zoo, which was recently awarded $6 million in federal stimulus money, is planning to construct a giraffe habitat at the 31-acre zoo on the city’s West Side. The...
Metro Detroit, Grand Rapids counties get 1 COVID risk level higher, CDC says
Michigan has one county at a high COVID-19 Community Level, 26 at a medium level and 56 at a low level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 8. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets:...
Kroc Center offers free music, art, fitness classes to Grand Rapids middle schoolers
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Salvation Army Kroc Center has expanded a partnership with Grand Rapids Public Schools this year, offering free elective classes to sixth and seventh graders at University Preparatory Academy (UPrep) twice a week. Every Tuesday and Thursday, the Kroc Center opens its doors to roughly...
240-unit apartment development coming to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Site work is expected to begin Dec. 19 on a 240-unit workforce housing development near the corner of Lake Michigan Drive NW and Maynard Avenue NW. The project, known as HoM Flats at Maynard, is being developed by Wyoming-based Magnus Capital Partners. It will consist of seven buildings containing a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units.
Nurse bargainers reach tentative deal with Ascension Borgess hospital after strike possibility
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The union representing nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo reached a tentative deal with hospital administrators on Friday, Dec. 9. The three-year agreement was reached after nurses earlier this week voted to give their bargaining team the ability to call a strike if necessary. The previous...
Grand Rapids school board gives superintendent ‘highly effective’ evaluation rating
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Grand Rapids Board of Education rated Superintendent Leadriane Roby “highly effective” in her second formal evaluation with the district. The board voted unanimously to give Roby, hired in 2020, the highest of four possible ratings – ranging from “ineffective” to “highly effective” – at its Monday, Dec. 5 board meeting.
Catherine’s Health Center has new one-stop shop for families to get health care, wraparound services
KENT COUNTY, MI - Catherine’s Health Center is providing one location for the community to get quality health care and wraparound services, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. The new expanded clinic, located at 260 60th St. SE Suite 200, shares space with Streams, a community development...
What’s being built off Ivanrest? Large residential development in the works
GRANDVILLE, MI — Construction has begun on a large residential development in Grandville off Ivanrest Avenue SW and Prairie Street SW. The development, called Alderwood Place, is being built on a little over 35 acres of land at 3560 Ivanrest Ave. It will have 80 homes, which will be a mix of detached and attached condominiums.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
27K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0