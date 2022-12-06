Read full article on original website
Related
The Killers announce 2023 UK and Ireland shows, including Reading Festival and first Edinburgh show
The Killers have announced a number of UK and Ireland tour dates for summer 2023, including their first ever Edinburgh show.On Friday (9 December), it was announced that the “Mr Brightside” rockers will play four gigs across the UK and Ireland next summer.The band will headline Reading and Leeds Festival, playing Reading on Saturday (26 August) and Leeds on Sunday (27 August)It marks the first time The Killers have headlined the festival since 2008.On 3 September, The Killers will also headline Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, Ireland.The band will play two solo shows around the same time. One will...
NME
Razorlight announce additional dates for 2023 UK tour
Razorlight have added a handful of brand new dates to their 2023 UK tour due to “overwhelming demand” – see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here. The ’00s indie icons, who reunited with their original line-up of Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågren and Carl Dalemo last year, are set to release a new Greatest Hits compilation – ‘Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight’ – on December 9 via EMI.
Popculture
Rock Singer 'Quite Unwell,' Band Postpones Remainder of Tour
London-based alternative rock band Placebo have postponed the remainder of their current UK and Ireland tour after frontman Brian Molko became "quite unwell." After postponing their shows Newcastle's City Hall and Glasgow's Academy, the confirmed Saturday that they would no longer be able to move forward with the remainder of their tour, in support of their eighth studio album Never Let Me Go, at this time as Molko continues to recover.
BBC
Leeds apartment block plans approved by single vote
Plans for two new city centre tower blocks in Leeds have been approved by a single vote. Developer Glenbrook is now set to build the 16 and 19-storey buildings near the city's railway station on Whitehall Road. Residents in neighbouring flats had objected, saying the flats would overshadow their own...
Windrush victim granted right to remain in UK after 10-year battle
Roy Harrison slept in bin shed and lost partner and business after being charged with crime he says he didn’t commit
BBC
The Lathums to go back to pubs for album shows
Indie stars The Lathums have said they are "buzzing" to return to their pub gig beginnings for an "eyebrow-raising" new album launch. The Wigan band will play intimate shows in Glasgow, Middlesbrough, Hull, London and their hometown in February. The band said like many acts, their first show was in...
Live animal crib opens in Dublin’s Stephen’s Green park
A live animal crib has been officially opened in Dublin city’s Stephen’s Green park.It follows a row over the Lord Mayor of Dublin’s decision to end the crib display at the Mansion House, where it has featured for more than 20 years.The live animal crib was cancelled by mayor Caroline Conroy, a Green Party councillor, who said it was “good, but we can do better”, suggesting choirs, games, or a Santa postbox would be more interactive for children.Following talks between the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), who supply the animals to the crib each year, and the Office of Public Works...
BBC
St David's Hall: Musicians' concerns over venue plans
Leading figures in the music world have voiced concern over plans to hand over the running of a major Welsh venue to a private company. Some have accused Cardiff council of seeking a "quick fix"and not acting transparently over St David's Hall. Cardiff council voted down a move to force...
Intertwined hearts sculpture unveiled as HIV and Aids monument in Birmingham
A memorial to remember those who have died from Aids and HIV, and those who are living with them, has been installed in Birmingham.The 20ft "Red Ribbons" sculpture, featuring two intertwined hearts, has been designed by designed by Garry Jones, who lives with HIV, and created by sculptor Luke Perry.It stands in Hippodrome Square on Hurst Street, in the city's Gay Village."As much as it is a memorial to people that were lost, and how badly treated Aids was, it is indeed a celebration of how far we've come," Perry said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Spanish police seize marijuana disguised as Ukraine aidChina holds state memorial for former leader Jiang ZeminVolodymyr Zelensky gives state medals to wounded soldiers in Kyiv
Time Out Global
An Asda Express has opened in north London
Finding a properly good supermarket in London can be a mission. Going to a huge Asda or a Tesco Extra is a rare and, frankly, thrilling experience, and there are hardly any Lidls or Aldis. Instead, we’re forced to shop at subpar convenience store-sized supermarkets, like the Tesco Express in Haggerston, which is undisputably the worst supermarket in the world. But now, Londoners have an exciting new diddy supermarket to try out, because Asda Express has opened in Tottenham. Let’s hope this one can deliver the goods.
BBC
Glasgow night-time industry must provide staff travel home
Glasgow City Council has passed a motion requiring hospitality businesses to provide free and safe transport home for late-night workers after 23:00. It will apply to any new alcohol licences, or existing businesses applying for extended operating hours. Unite union members had lobbied for the move through the Get Me...
BBC
Dumfries' old military drill hall's future at a crossroads
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. In the second half of the 19th Century and early 20th Century nearly 350 of them are estimated to have been built across Scotland. Drill halls - designed to train military volunteers - sprung up across the country. Now about half of them...
Comments / 0