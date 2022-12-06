Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Murder suspect accused of throwing woman off bridge in October had arraignment hearing Friday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man accused of throwing a woman off a bridge and killing her had an arraignment hearing on Monday. Jessie Williams, 32, is accused of pushing Kaylen Schmit off the Highway 63 bridge near Clark Lane and killing her on Oct. 4. Schmit, 24, fell 38 feet into a wooded area and died hours later at a The post Murder suspect accused of throwing woman off bridge in October had arraignment hearing Friday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man accused of 1984 Columbia rape, attempted murder could challenge arrest
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The man accused in a 1984 rape and attempted murder in Columbia could challenge his arrest, according to a North Carolina district attorney. In October, the Columbia Police Department announced DNA findings connected 59-year-old James Wilson to the crime. Wilson is held in the Iredell County Jail on a $1 million bond The post Man accused of 1984 Columbia rape, attempted murder could challenge arrest appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Wallet found in St. Louis offers no clues in Osage Beach man's death
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The wallet of a man found dead in Miller County Wednesday was found in St. Louis recently, but detectives say it offers no clue as to the events that led to Ralph Toby Pannier's death and subsequent discovery in a wooded area near Tuscumbia. A person...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner dies
A 27-year-old prisoner at the Jefferson City Correctional Center (JCCC) was pronounced dead on Thursday. In a press release from the Department of Corrections, officials said Colton Smith was pronounced dead at 1:14 am at Capital Region Medical Center. Smith had been in JCCC since 2017. He was serving a...
kwos.com
Man charged is Cole County shooting is out on bond
The Cole County man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend bonds out of jail. 23 – year old Joshua Wilbers face manslaughter charges in the death of 20 – year old Hallie Phillips at a trailer home near Taos last month. Wilbers told investigators he accidentally shot Phillips with a .22 rifle.
krcgtv.com
Investigators search for missing Ashland girl
A fifteen-year-old girl has been reported missing for several days, prompting a local search and investigation into her disappearance. Emilee Dubes went missing from Ashland on December 4, according to a Facebook post from Missouri Missing. She's described as being 5'4", 130 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and dimples.
Sedalia Man Arrested After Threatening to Shoot Residents With Shotgun
On Monday evening, Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Carroll Road in La Monte in reference to a disturbance. Reports stated an intoxicated male was threatening to shoot the residents with a shotgun. Upon arrival, Deputies spoke with the reporting party, who stated a male known to him showed up intoxicated and began threatening the residents.
Police identify Columbia man killed in pedestrian-involved crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police have identified the Columbia man killed Wednesday night in a pedestrian-involved crash. According to the Columbia Police Department, the crash happened in the 3200 block of Clark Lane around 7:15 p.m. Police said Louis F. Estrada Jr., 63, tried to cross Clark Lane when a vehicle traveling eastbound hit him. Estrada The post Police identify Columbia man killed in pedestrian-involved crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man accused of dumping puppies along road
Sheriff’s deputies in Missouri have charged a man whom they said dumped a litter of puppies along a road. Deputies had received a call on Tuesday that someone had left five dogs along Southwest Boulevard just outside the city limits of Macon, Missouri. The county sheriff’s office said they...
kjluradio.com
Columbia teen pleads down in double homicide, awaits sentencing
A Columbia teen pleads down in a murder case involving two victims, including one child. Iseah Jackson, 18, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. He’d originally been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. Jackson will be sentenced December 12, 2022. The shootings occurred in...
Sedalia Woman Charged With Burglary, Domestic Assault
Early Wednesday morning, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 25000 block of Van Natta Road (west of Sedalia) in reference to a burglary in progress. Pettis County Joint Communications advised the reporting party stated he was sprayed in the face with pepper spray. Also inside the residence was an...
kjluradio.com
Columbia man charged with stabbing homeless man six months ago
A Columbia man is charged with stabbing a homeless man more than six months ago. James Dillender, 54, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He was taken into custody Saturday and arraigned on Monday. Dillender is being held without bond and has a bond hearing set for December 14. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 5.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Columbia man arrested early this morning for murder last night on Newton Drive
A Columbia man is arrested for a murder last night on the city’s north side. Corey Blueitt, 43, was taken into custody early this morning on charges of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. Officers were called the 2000 block of Newton Drive last...
kjluradio.com
Fulton man arrested with 33 grams of methamphetamine
A Fulton man is arrested on drug charges during proactive patrol operations in Callaway County. Gerald Wolfe, 36, was arrested Wednesday after he was stopped by a deputy on Route C. The sheriff reports deputies found 33 grams of methamphetamine and other controlled substances in Wolfe’s possession. He’s been...
Columbia Missourian
Boone County's new prosecutor targets drug crimes, commits to better communication
Sometimes Boone County Prosecutor Roger Johnson tears up in the courtroom. It can be difficult to maintain emotional distance from the cases he tries, he said, but he does his best. One of those cases involved a girl about the same age as his 12-year-old daughter.
kjluradio.com
One man taken into custody following high speed pursuit in stolen car in Gasconade County
One man is taken into custody after leading deputies in Gasconade County on a high-speed pursuit in a stolen car. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy spotted a driver speeding on Price Road, near Owensville, last night. The deputy said he initiated a pursuit after the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and turned down Highway EE.
933kwto.com
Body Found In Miller County Identified
The Miller County Sheriff’s Department has identified at a body found earlier this week. Deputies say the body of 58 year old Ralph Pannier of Osage Beach was found Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area near Tuscumbia. Deputies say the body had no apparent injuries or obvious cause...
Injuries reported in Jefferson City crash
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Police Department responded to a vehicle crash with injuries Thursday morning on West Edgewood Drive at South Country Club Drive. The scene investigation revealed Christine Sandidge, 55, of California, Missouri, was driving eastbound in her 2005 Nissan Sentra and turned left into the path of Douglas Platter, who The post Injuries reported in Jefferson City crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Miller County Sheriff’s office identifies Saline Valley body
TUSCUMBIA, Mo. – Miller County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify a body that was found in a wooded area in the Saline Valley Conservation Area. Deputies were able to identify the deceased male as Ralph Toby Pannier, 58, of Osage Beach. According to a press release, on November 7, deputies responded to the Saline […]
Man found dead in woods; no foul play reported, Miller County Sheriff says
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Miller County Sheriff’s deputies responded Wednesday to the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside of Tuscumbia, where a dead man was found in the woods, a press release stated. Deputies identified the body as Ralph Pannier, of Osage Beach. He was 58. The press release stated there were no apparent injuries or The post Man found dead in woods; no foul play reported, Miller County Sheriff says appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0